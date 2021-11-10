 Skip to content
(Trust.org)   Social media users could disable algorithms in a new US proposal. Like anyone would want to read an online message board's posts in simple chronological order   (news.trust.org) divider line
BenSaw2 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So it'll still be an algorithm, just a simpler one.


"They're *all* algorithms, man." - J. Joplin
 
WoolyManwich [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Lack of threading is one of the reasons I like this place.
 
ElecricalPast
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Looking back, I remember when Facebook defaulted to showing your feed via its algorithm and then, when they took away the option to see it chronologically at all

That was when I stopped using FB. That's when it felt like it lost its soul entirely and became nothing more than a hype echo-chamber
 
Solty Dog [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Social Fixer. Makes Facebook readable, organized and filters can be set up to avoid posts containing certain keywords.
 
Samfucious [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

ElecricalPast: Looking back, I remember when Facebook defaulted to showing your feed via its algorithm and then, when they took away the option to see it chronologically at all

That was when I stopped using FB. That's when it felt like it lost its soul entirely and became nothing more than a hype echo-chamber


Second! That's when facebook became useless.
 
farkingbubbler [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

WoolyManwich: Now!

When do we want it!

A social media feed that goes in chronological order!

What do we want?


Damn skippy! At least Fluff Busting Purity (on the pc) delivers on upsetting the Zuck's AI apple cart. Even nukes the sponsored irrelevance.  Now if they'd only come out with a mobile browser version... I'd be all...
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
That's nuts, submitter
 
Fireproof [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I don't mind the "best of" stuff being at the top of my feed, like weddings, births, job changes, fantastic photos, etc. Basically anything that the system knows gets a farkton of "likes."

What I can't stand is how they also prioritize shiat like flamewar bait, whatever pages pay them to be at the top, and two or three friends that I happen to agree with a lot on politics but don't want to see that often.
 
cryinoutloud [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Yeah, that's what made this website nice, nothing was "ranked."
But then Drew had to ruin it with those buttons.
 
DerAppie
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I'd love for google to show me relevant pages when I look for specific statistics rather than 3 pages of "but person said..." news articles that contain 1 out of 5 terms from my query just because that term has been trending.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Algorithms, scripts, web browser bloatware, all guaranteed to slow down a computer and utterly crash if there's an adblocker or script blocker or third-party cookie blocker running.  All unnecessary crap that makes websites terrible.
 
Jairzinho
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
When I first used FB I liked it because I could read post of the people I wanted, full control , not what FB thought I'd be interested in. All this before it became aunt's substitution for FW FW FW FW : SOTERO'S REAL BIRTH CERTIFICATE!!
 
Buttforce [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
The scale of this thing, though.  The same farkers responsible for pop-up ads are going to literally and not figuratively destroy civilization.

Just a few short years ago, I could not have imagined how badly this would damage my country.  And even then, I was off in my own little fortress of intolerance built stone-by-stone; a series of personal reactions designed to keep my brain as insulated from the advertisement and data collection economy as possible.  Even having realized I was at war with the New Internet, I never would have imagined how bad things were going to get.

The people around us do not have the same barriers.  They are easy prey to anyone who wants to exploit them, and finding the exploits within humans is, we have seen, something that can be brute forced very quickly.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Jairzinho
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Solty Dog: Social Fixer. Makes Facebook readable, organized and filters can be set up to avoid posts containing certain keywords.


Is Social Fixer still around??
That was a really nice extension to undo some of the shiat that Zuck made of FB for a while, but remember FB trying to purposely to disable it by changing things before SF would update again, until there was some legal issues where that made SF to stop trying to go around FB algorithms.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
The Pope of Manwich Village [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Jairzinho: Solty Dog: Social Fixer. Makes Facebook readable, organized and filters can be set up to avoid posts containing certain keywords.

Is Social Fixer still around??
That was a really nice extension to undo some of the shiat that Zuck made of FB for a while, but remember FB trying to purposely to disable it by changing things before SF would update again, until there was some legal issues where that made SF to stop trying to go around FB algorithms.


I've always used Facebook Purity. Seems to be the same thing.
 
bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

cryinoutloud: Yeah, that's what made this website nice, nothing was "ranked."
But then Drew had to ruin it with those buttons.


* clicks 'smart' *
 
SuperChuck
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

ElecricalPast: Looking back, I remember when Facebook defaulted to showing your feed via its algorithm and then, when they took away the option to see it chronologically at all

That was when I stopped using FB. That's when it felt like it lost its soul entirely and became nothing more than a hype echo-chamber


You can still set it to show posts chronologically. It even shows in the URL so you can bookmark it and go straight there. It still doesn't show you everything and doesn't block stuff I ask it to block but at least it's in order.
 
