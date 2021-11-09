 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CNN)   All wrong, all wrong, all wrong   (cnn.com) divider line
39
    More: Sick, Vaccine, Vaccination, number of Covid-19 vaccination sites, Dallas Buyers Club, vaccination effort, gubernatorial candidate, dad of a child, Disease Control  
•       •       •

2117 clicks; posted to Main » on 10 Nov 2021 at 6:30 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



39 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
yohohogreengiant [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
People felt this way about polio vaccine.

A few of them. And they were publicly derided.

There were some aspects to the good old days I long for. Especially the one where every farking asshole and their rectally ejected opinion didn't instantly get amplified into the equivalent of news by treasonous social media tycoons.

Odd how liberal Hollywood graduates its alumni into the stupidest fascist political movements.

Oh. And healthy coral reefs. I miss that too.
 
Aussie_As [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

yohohogreengiant: People felt this way about polio vaccine.

A few of them. And they were publicly derided.


It's only a matter of time before one of these chucklefarks takes the credit for saving polio from extinction.
 
Jesus McSordid [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
JFC. "More information". Like he'd pay it the slightest bit of attention if he fell over it.

Here's a hint - the people at the health agencies have held off until they had enough information, and now they do. So get your kid's arses to a vaccination centre and quit dumbarsing. All right?
 
no1curr [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Remember, McConaughey is also flirty with the "alt right, alt right, alt right!"

Also, FTFA:
Beyond his platform as an actor, McConaughey's comments are sure to draw attention given his interest in a gubernatorial run in Texas. "I'm measuring it," he said of running for office on a podcast in September. "Look, it's going to be in some capacity. ... I just -- I'm more of a folksy and philosopher poet statesman than I am a, per se, definitive politician."

I see, so you're GWB. We don't need another GWB, thank you very much.
 
The Crepes of Wrath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A Texan who opposes vaccines?  My entire world is turned upside-down.  I no longer know what to believe.
 
DemonEater
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Does this help?

Vaccinate your damn kids.

No, they're probably not at severe risk, but how much risk are you willing to tolerate where your kid is concerned?
And the vaccine in kids is, well, initially 90% effective at preventing infection.  So that's a massive reduction in the chance that they'll get it and get you and other people sick over thanksgiving/christmas.  It'll massively reduce community transmission.  Which means we'll get out of the pandemic phase sooner.  Jesus christ just vaccinate your kids already.
 
holdmybones
‘’ 1 hour ago  

no1curr: Remember, McConaughey is also flirty with the "alt right, alt right, alt right!"

Also, FTFA:
Beyond his platform as an actor, McConaughey's comments are sure to draw attention given his interest in a gubernatorial run in Texas. "I'm measuring it," he said of running for office on a podcast in September. "Look, it's going to be in some capacity. ... I just -- I'm more of a folksy and philosopher poet statesman than I am a, per se, definitive politician."

I see, so you're GWB. We don't need another GWB, thank you very much.


Anyone who calls themselves a "folksy and philosopher poet statesman" is absolutely an asshole. This moron thinks he's smart is what's absolutely insane.
 
Barricaded Gunman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
no1curr: ...McConaughey's comments are sure to draw attention given his interest in a gubernatorial run in Texas. "I'm measuring it," he said of running for office on a podcast in September. "Look, it's going to be in some capacity. ... I just -- I'm more of a folksy and philosopher poet statesman than I am a, per se, definitive politician."

Try to imagine having your head so far up your own ass that you can unironically refer to yourself as a "philosopher poet statesman."
 
Tyrone Slothrop [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

yohohogreengiant: People felt this way about polio vaccine.

A few of them. And they were publicly derided.

There were some aspects to the good old days I long for. Especially the one where every farking asshole and their rectally ejected opinion didn't instantly get amplified into the equivalent of news by treasonous social media tycoons.

Odd how liberal Hollywood graduates its alumni into the stupidest fascist political movements.

Oh. And healthy coral reefs. I miss that too.


Pretty soon you'll be able to change that to "Coral reefs. I miss that too."
 
Tyrone Slothrop [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

holdmybones: no1curr: Remember, McConaughey is also flirty with the "alt right, alt right, alt right!"

Also, FTFA:
Beyond his platform as an actor, McConaughey's comments are sure to draw attention given his interest in a gubernatorial run in Texas. "I'm measuring it," he said of running for office on a podcast in September. "Look, it's going to be in some capacity. ... I just -- I'm more of a folksy and philosopher poet statesman than I am a, per se, definitive politician."

I see, so you're GWB. We don't need another GWB, thank you very much.

Anyone who calls themselves a "folksy and philosopher poet statesman" is absolutely an asshole. This moron thinks he's smart is what's absolutely insane.


Lots of morons think they're smart. Just look at this site, for instance.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Jesus McSordid: Here's a hint - the people at the health agencies have held off until they had enough information


I mean, health agencies with billion-dollar budgets and PhDs with relevant research experience in virology, immunology, public health, etc., took months of actual research to conclude it's safe, but it's still probably a good idea to hear from a man whose job is playing make-believe to see what things he's been able to google up that all those scientists didn't think of.
 
I Swear I'll Jump
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I like my vaccines strong and my actors dumb.
But damn, not THAT dumb.
 
weddingsinger [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Important context:

Vaccine mandates have been settled law for over 100 years and we all get like 18 doses so we can start kindergarten.

"Worries" about side effects are overblown. The most common one is myocarditis. Except, vaccine induced myocarditis is mild, doesnt need treatment, and is rare enough that if all 71 million American kids get vaxxed only 3500 will deal with it.

However, COVID, along with also causing myocarditis (sometimes severe), has other side effects and so far 700 children have died, tens of thousands hospitalized, and hundreds of thousands deal with brain, heart, and/or lung damage. 130,000 are orphaned or lost a primary caregiver.

For long term, no vaccine in history has ever had side effects appear after 60 days. Never. But viruses commonly have effects years or decades later, like shingles or cancer.
 
The Yattering
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Poet Song
Youtube 6bseEgs-Ysk
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Maybe it would do some good for these anti-vaxxers to meet someone who survived Polio and is still stuck in an iron lung.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Thank the lord Matthew McConaughey, a known intellect and Rhodes scholar, is sharing his expert opinion on disease in the face of no nothing Doctors and Scientists who dedicated their entire careers to fighting illness.

/s just in case....
 
Unsung_Hero
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

weddingsinger: "Worries" about side effects are overblown.


Since we have an incredibly large sample group to examine I think we can definitively say your average outcome is vastly better with the vaccine than without.  I don't care if the vaccine actually occasionally kills people, it does so much more good than harm you're still a moron if you don't get the shot.

Anyone who says they have 'worries' about it is just straight up lying because they're politically motivated or they're so incredibly stupid they should not be allowed to speak in public.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Prank Call of Cthulhu: Jesus McSordid: Here's a hint - the people at the health agencies have held off until they had enough information

I mean, health agencies with billion-dollar budgets and PhDs with relevant research experience in virology, immunology, public health, etc., took months of actual research to conclude it's safe, but it's still probably a good idea to hear from a man whose job is playing make-believe to see what things he's been able to google up that all those scientists didn't think of.


Obviously, the scientists are plotting with Microsoft to implant 5G tracking devices into our craniums....

/ why they'd need to when your phone already tracks you...I do not know.
 
NathanAllen
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
That creep shouldn't be allowed near children.

Yeah yeah, he just happens to be cast as a creep because he has the look and the vibe of one. But, again he has the look and vibe of a creep.
 
GregInIndy
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Kids don't have to catch Covid to suffer horribly from it.

Number one real-world reason to vaccinate them all, by really farking far, is so they don't bring it home from school and kill their own parents.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I'm more of a folksy and philosopher poet statesman than I am a, per se, definitive politician."

Yeah, I've seen your "inspirational" speeches.  You're what a dumb person thinks a philosopher sounds like.  All rambling tautology and trite revelation.
 
brilett
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Celebriot gonna celebriot.
 
BlippityBleep [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I'm trying to decide whether he's worse than being a Scientologist.
 
stuhayes2010
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I'm curious what 'more information' would trigger him to vaccinate.  Millions of adults and children safely and effectively vaccinated, 1000's of experts say it's a good thing is evidently not enough.
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Matthew McConnaughey said...stopped giving a crap right there. Well, now I guess I'll boycott buying old rich white guy cars and watching stupid pointless romcoms. Oh wait, I already do.
 
no1curr [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Barricaded Gunman: no1curr: ...McConaughey's comments are sure to draw attention given his interest in a gubernatorial run in Texas. "I'm measuring it," he said of running for office on a podcast in September. "Look, it's going to be in some capacity. ... I just -- I'm more of a folksy and philosopher poet statesman than I am a, per se, definitive politician."

Try to imagine having your head so far up your own ass that you can unironically refer to yourself as a "philosopher poet statesman."


I bet it smells like granola and good livin', or whatever it is people think he smells like
 
GregInIndy
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
How can the same people enraged & demanding normal, maskless, non-distanced schooling be against the one action we know makes it safe to do that very thing?

Hell, you get this done and school goes completely back to normal.
 
kbronsito [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
So he likes folksy wisdom...

Well, an once of prevention is worth a pound of cure, dumbass. Vaxx your kids.

Why is it that morons who think folksy wisdom is better than science usually are also stupid according to folksy sayings?
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

stuhayes2010: I'm curious what 'more information' would trigger him to vaccinate.  Millions of adults and children safely and effectively vaccinated, 1000's of experts say it's a good thing is evidently not enough.


He just needs 10 more IQ points.

OK maybe 20.
 
GregInIndy
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Easiest way to vaccinate all school age kids is to do it at the schools, requiring parents to fill out, sign, and send in a form to opt them out of the shot.

That minimal requirement, that they take the barest action as parents to opt-out, is a thing 90% of them will be too lazy to do. They'll have their precious choice & freedoms, and the kids still get immunized.
 
Tokin42
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
A mod deleted my comment for misinformation so lets go through it:

McConaughey: Fully vaxed adult against mandates for kids.

Dr. Meissner, a board member who voted for the authorization "I am just worried that if we say yes, then the states are going to mandate administration of this vaccine for children to go to school and I do not agree with that," said Dr. Cody Meissner, a professor of pediatrics at Tufts University School of Medicine. "I think that would be an error at this time."

UK advisory board: Britain's vaccine advisers said they were not recommending the vaccination of all 12- to 15-year-olds against COVID-19...children with underlying conditions that made them more at risk from COVID-19 should get vaccinated.

McConaughey isn't anti-vaxxer nor is he out of the mainstream and nothing I said in my deleted post was misinformation.
 
WDFark think for a second
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

no1curr: Remember, McConaughey is also flirty with the "alt right, alt right, alt right!"

Also, FTFA:
Beyond his platform as an actor, McConaughey's comments are sure to draw attention given his interest in a gubernatorial run in Texas. "I'm measuring it," he said of running for office on a podcast in September. "Look, it's going to be in some capacity. ... I just -- I'm more of a folksy and philosopher poet statesman than I am a, per se, definitive politician."

I see, so you're GWB. We don't need another GWB, thank you very much.


I came here to say...so he's running for office in Texas then?
 
Circusdog320 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Maybe, just maybe don't take medical advice from an actor.

Your kids are not pawns.
 
Pert
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Serious question...

We have no long term studies on the effect of the vaccine on the developing immune system of children, and children appear to be at a much lower risk of serious illness from Covid.

Are there studies of equivalent vaccines in children that prove no long term issues? Or are we just hoping?

/yes, I'm double vaccinated
 
Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
But what do the Kardasians think?
 
no1curr [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

WDFark think for a second: no1curr: Remember, McConaughey is also flirty with the "alt right, alt right, alt right!"

Also, FTFA:
Beyond his platform as an actor, McConaughey's comments are sure to draw attention given his interest in a gubernatorial run in Texas. "I'm measuring it," he said of running for office on a podcast in September. "Look, it's going to be in some capacity. ... I just -- I'm more of a folksy and philosopher poet statesman than I am a, per se, definitive politician."

I see, so you're GWB. We don't need another GWB, thank you very much.

I came here to say...so he's running for office in Texas then?


He has expressed interest in running for Governor of Texas, yes
 
jso2897
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I'm surprised and disappointed.
Movie actors and other entertainment figures have had such a spotless track record in politics up until now,.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
What is wrong with you people? These are actors.Our betters. They are smarter, wealthier, and more attractive than us. They tell us what to watch, what to buy, what to drive (A Lincoln, thank you), what kind of credit card we should use, ect.
Matthew doesn't need fancy science .He's been a lawyer, a wall street investor, a dashing archeologist/ secret agent, an astronaut, the man even fought farking dragons. So I think he knows what he is talking about.
When an actor talks, you cram your piehole an listen. Because they have something to say, I'm I for one trust then more than any doctor, scientist, or supposed expert. He doesn't need proof vaccines harm children. His word IS proof.
 
jso2897
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste: But what do the Kardasians think?


I think we are going to have to bring out the big guns and consult Harvey Levin.
 
Displayed 39 of 39 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Obsolete HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Farking, less working

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.