 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Yahoo)   Soup y sailed   (news.yahoo.com) divider line
17
    More: Dumbass, Face, Leo White, Jess Robbins, Black-and-white films, face of a Texas restaurant worker, TikTok video, phone call, Waffle House worker pulls gun  
•       •       •

483 clicks; posted to Main » on 10 Nov 2021 at 3:25 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



17 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
1funguy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Entitled Karen
 
Vtimlin
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What spices make your nose bleed?
 
anuran
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The customer has been banned from the restaurant and charges are pending, according to police.

No soup for you!
 
omg bbq
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Confinement with bread/water for three months.  A vitamin supplement once a week if she remains silent.  Wanna throw hot food in the face of under paid food service workers Karen? How about we starve you for the next quarter-year and see if that fixes a problem your garbage parents should have corrected when you were 3 years old.
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Vtimlin: What spices make your nose bleed?


It happens to some. Not entirely common, but common enough to not be uncommon.

If that makes sense.
 
Charles of York [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She didn't get her bread either
 
leeksfromchichis [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

omg bbq: Confinement with bread/water for three months.  A vitamin supplement once a week if she remains silent.  Wanna throw hot food in the face of under paid food service workers Karen? How about we starve you for the next quarter-year and see if that fixes a problem your garbage parents should have corrected when you were 3 years old.


encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size


There's more expedient ways to teach people not to try and disfigure other people.
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ArcadianRefugee: Vtimlin: What spices make your nose bleed?

It happens to some. Not entirely common, but common enough to not be uncommon.

If that makes sense.


I was thinking a liquid hot enough to melt a lid would be hot enough to burst the capillaries in the nose.

/IANAD
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Vtimlin: What spices make your nose bleed?


Probably a fair amount of hot ones if someone throws it into your face and you gasp in surprise - instant lavage with spicy liquids isn't something your nasal membranes are designed to handle
 
Smoking GNU [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Resident Muslim: ArcadianRefugee: Vtimlin: What spices make your nose bleed?

It happens to some. Not entirely common, but common enough to not be uncommon.

If that makes sense.

I was thinking a liquid hot enough to melt a lid would be hot enough to burst the capillaries in the nose.

/IANAD


I'd have thought the soup would have cooled down by the time the customer came back from their home to complain at the shop, as was noted in TFA.

Could also be that the soup was thrown with such force that it caused a nosebleed.
 
Freschel [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
imagizer.imageshack.comView Full Size
 
omg bbq
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

leeksfromchichis: omg bbq: Confinement with bread/water for three months.  A vitamin supplement once a week if she remains silent.  Wanna throw hot food in the face of under paid food service workers Karen? How about we starve you for the next quarter-year and see if that fixes a problem your garbage parents should have corrected when you were 3 years old.

[encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.com image 739x415]

There's more expedient ways to teach people not to try and disfigure other people.


We can do both.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
The only food she should get for the next 30 days, is that soup..And it should be thrown at her..
3 times a day pelted with the same warm soup..Let's see how she likes that crap...
 
leeksfromchichis [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

omg bbq: leeksfromchichis: omg bbq: Confinement with bread/water for three months.  A vitamin supplement once a week if she remains silent.  Wanna throw hot food in the face of under paid food service workers Karen? How about we starve you for the next quarter-year and see if that fixes a problem your garbage parents should have corrected when you were 3 years old.

[encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.com image 739x415]

There's more expedient ways to teach people not to try and disfigure other people.

We can do both.


Lex Talionis.  Eye for an eye, soup for a soup.
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
It wouldn't have been so bad if the soup hadn't been gazpacho.
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
tvguide.comView Full Size

lol, wut?
 
orangehat
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
And people wonder why every restaurant has signs saying "help wanted."
 
Displayed 17 of 17 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Obsolete HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more news before we break it? Try

TotalFark

See what's behind the green door
and help keep the tap flowing

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.