 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Yahoo)   Van Houten coming up for parole...Everything's coming up Millhouse   (news.yahoo.com) divider line
10
    More: Scary, Charles Manson, Sharon Tate, Susan Atkins, Leslie Van Houten, Gov. Gavin Newsom, California parole panel, Van Houten, latest recommendation  
•       •       •

439 clicks; posted to Main » on 10 Nov 2021 at 7:30 AM (31 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



10 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.redd.itView Full Size
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Performing unlicensed c sections and murder.
Life sentence is that life.
 
Dr.Fey [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: Performing unlicensed c sections and murder.
Life sentence is that life.


She was not present when other followers gave Sharon Tate a womb with a view.

She was involved the next day in the LaBiancas' slaying.
 
CarnySaur
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Carice van Houten is my favorite van Houten
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
knbwhite
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: Performing unlicensed c sections and murder.
Life sentence is that life.


Not a crime to kill a fetus anyway, is it?
 
Tyrone Slothrop [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
1) Is she a threat to others?
2) Is she capable of surviving outside the prison system, given when she was put in and how long she's been there?
 
Tyrone Slothrop [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

knbwhite: vudukungfu: Performing unlicensed c sections and murder.
Life sentence is that life.

Not a crime to kill a fetus anyway, is it?


It is when it's done without the mother's permission.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Never bet against the 'house
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
With that Mary Trump hair, they should keep her locked up for ever.  I know she's 72 but she might knock an old klatch of eggs loose and spawn another you-know-what.   No.  Not Charles Manson.  Worse.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 1 minute ago  
I mean....she got talked into doing something horrible by a charismatic individual a very long time ago.

/ These days, she would get a slap on the wrist and go on to be a Right Wing celebrity.
 
Displayed 10 of 10 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Obsolete HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More funny for your money.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.