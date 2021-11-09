 Skip to content
(El Pais)   Apparently anyone can just make a group Facebook post seeking 40 volunteers to take a flight together with a plan to force it to land in Spain by coordinating a fake emergency. Not only will this not raise red flags, it will work   (english.elpais.com)
    More: Asinine, El Pas, Conjuncin lgica, police have, medical reasons, airport was, sources familiar, On Friday, Air Arabia aircraft  
moos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  
they say the ladies are insane there...
 
aimtastic [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Meanwhile I have a friend who got Zucced this week for posting that she was watching the movie  Clueless.
 
born_yesterday
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That is gonna generate some fantastic data for targeted ads.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

aimtastic: Meanwhile I have a friend who got Zucced this week for posting that she was watching the movie  Clueless.


media1.giphy.comView Full Size
 
FarkingChas
‘’ 1 hour ago  

moos: they say the ladies are insane there...



Three Dog Night Spain on The Family Channel
Youtube krMXkrdn9nc
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size

Chuckles professorily
 
Barricaded Gunman
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
"If you get on that plane you'll regret it. Maybe not today, maybe not tomorrow, but as soon as the Mallorcan police round you up."
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Technically, it didn't work because they were all arrested...
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

moos: they say the ladies are insane there...


The ladies in Spain are insane, but mainly on the plane
 
The Smails Kid
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

thealgorerhythm: The dames in Spain are insane, but mainly on the plane


FTFY
 
Mouser
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

NM Volunteer: Technically, it didn't work because they were all arrested...


You have to give them credit for trying, though.  Effectively hijacking a plane to make a mass illegal border crossing is a pretty ingenious plan.  Unfortunately, they didn't think it through very well--the getaway portion of it was sub-optimal.
 
Natalie Portmanteau
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Mouser: NM Volunteer: Technically, it didn't work because they were all arrested...

You have to give them credit for trying, though.  Effectively hijacking a plane to make a mass illegal border crossing is a pretty ingenious plan.  Unfortunately, they didn't think it through very well--the getaway portion of it was sub-optimal.


Yeah, you'd think forcing the landing on the mainland would be smarter, for one.
 
baorao
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

NM Volunteer: Technically, it didn't work because they were all arrested...


sure, for a group whose goal was to avoid arrest.

but it's pretty horrifying to think of this as a proof of concept for someone with more sinister goals.
 
scanman61
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
"I smiled because I did not understand"
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Natalie Portmanteau: Mouser: NM Volunteer: Technically, it didn't work because they were all arrested...

You have to give them credit for trying, though.  Effectively hijacking a plane to make a mass illegal border crossing is a pretty ingenious plan.  Unfortunately, they didn't think it through very well--the getaway portion of it was sub-optimal.

Yeah, you'd think forcing the landing on the mainland would be smarter, for one.


They'd have to get visas to travel to a country that flies over the mainland.  They can't get a visa to Spain, France, Norway, UK, etc. so this is likely the best option available.

I assume they spent a good amount of time and money on this caper and decided this was the best course of action.  It didn't work, but they're desperate.  It beats drowning in the Mediterranean on an overcrowded boat.
 
BenSaw2 [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Mouser: NM Volunteer: Technically, it didn't work because they were all arrested...

You have to give them credit for trying, though.  Effectively hijacking a plane to make a mass illegal border crossing is a pretty ingenious plan.  Unfortunately, they didn't think it through very well--the getaway portion of it was sub-optimal.


Landing on A GODDAMN ISLAND might've been the first flaw in their plan.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

NM Volunteer: Technically, it didn't work because they were all arrested...


Twelve are still missing as of this morning -- at least from articles on the same website.

English version
spanish version
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

New Rising Sun: NM Volunteer: Technically, it didn't work because they were all arrested...

Twelve are still missing as of this morning -- at least from articles on the same website.

English version
spanish version


Forgot to add, in the Spanish version it says two reached Barcelona via the ferry.  I assume that's the end-goal of anyone that manages to evade police on the island.
 
