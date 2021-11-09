 Skip to content
 
(WANE Ft. Wayne)   America's Left Hand is raking in the dispensary cash...from the next state over   (wane.com) divider line
    More: Awkward, Michigan, marijuana dispensaries, Class B misdemeanor, Hoosiers' eyes, year imprisonment, hush hush, Britany Martin, general manager of Consume Cannabis  
Squid_for_Brains [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
rider_you_know [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
That's actually part of the right hand, just sayin...
 
Squid_for_Brains [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

rider_you_know: That's actually part of the right hand, just sayin...


It depends on whether you prefer your Pareidolia Mitten palm-up or palm-down.
 
FriarReb98 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Squid_for_Brains: rider_you_know: That's actually part of the right hand, just sayin...

It depends on whether you prefer your Pareidolia Mitten palm-up or palm-down.


Considering how much they're taking I'm going with palm up.
 
My Sober Alt
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Oh, America's Left Hand...not Colorado's

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I was traveling and stopped for the night at a motel in Indiana. Decided I wanted a drink, so went to the convenience store is passed on the way in. No beer. Turns out:  dry county. So I asked the lady where was the nearest place that sold.  She's says down the road about a mile, cross county line road.

Soon as you cross the road it was bar, bar, liquor store, bar, convenience store that sold.
 
omg bbq
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

ArcadianRefugee: I was traveling and stopped for the night at a motel in Indiana. Decided I wanted a drink, so went to the convenience store is passed on the way in. No beer. Turns out:  dry county. So I asked the lady where was the nearest place that sold.  She's says down the road about a mile, cross county line road.

Soon as you cross the road it was bar, bar, liquor store, bar, convenience store that sold.


Dry counties are dumb and people should feel dumb for supporting them.  Just because their uncle was a violent alcoholic who tried to fark the neighbor's yard gnomes every time he got halfway into a case of bud lite does not mean the rest of us can't hold our alcohol.  Also saying it's because god wills it is even dumber. God wills me to cut your farking head off for eating shrimp and yet I keep my hedge trimmers safely in the garage.
All it means is some other town is getting the money due to mouth-breather county's lack of personal responsibility.
 
