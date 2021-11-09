 Skip to content
 
(SFGate)   Take U.S. Route 95 north out of Las Vegas, turn left at the alien-themed brothel, drive 7 miles beyond the giant cow, over the California border into the low desert, and you'll find it   (sfgate.com) divider line
15
    More: Creepy, Death Valley Junction, California, Marta Becket, Death Valley, Pacific Coast Borax Company, Nick Finlayson, Death Valley Junction, blue paint flakes, various doors  
15 Comments     (+0 »)
eurotrader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Kinda curious on what an alien theme entails but not enough to see  the Google results
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Cheeseburger
Youtube curWP6G0Qkg
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Fark party
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Nice story. I knew about this place and Marta, I didn't know she passed away. Sad. She was a great artist and person. I'd like to spend a night there at the hotel some time.

Funny how the reporter hears a child scream in the middle of the night even though there are no children around but says "It was just too cliched, like the coyote, so it probably wasn't real." So now the coyote wasn't real either???

Also regarding this:
The desert silence is suddenly torn apart by a neon blue Humvee that roars into town and attempts to pull a doughnut by the old rail depot across the street. I watch the vehicle's occupants, who I can only describe as influencer bros, walk over to the hotel, take some selfies in front of a bison's skull on an old gas pump and peer into the Amargosa's old windows without entering before they howl back toward Vegas.

God, I hate "influencers"
 
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
That's interesting.  I've driven up that way and seen the alien stuff but didn't know about that cool landmark.

I've gone further North and crossed over to CA - NV266 to 168 to Lone Pine.  That is an incredible drive as well.  Turning off of 95 to NV266 reminds me of that scene at the end of The Terminator...
 
Confabulat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That place looks terrifying and awesome and I'm sad I will never be likely to show up around Death Valley in this lifetime. But I would if I could!
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Neat
 
make me some tea [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've been to Death Valley a dozen times or more but never knew about this.
 
mrparks
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Is it Baker?
 
Smoking GNU [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

make me some tea: I've been to Death Valley a dozen times or more but never knew about this.


What about the "Alien-Themed brothel"?
 
mrparks
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

mrparks: Is it Baker?


Nope, DVJ.

Article makes much out of nothing. You want the authentic Silent Hill experience, check out Darwin.
 
woodjf
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Now we gotta move the bodies 🙈
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Does the alien themed brothel have a Star Wars cantina room?

/asking for a friend
 
thisisyourbrainonFark
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Nice find, submitter.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Smoking GNU: make me some tea: I've been to Death Valley a dozen times or more but never knew about this.

What about the "Alien-Themed brothel"?


*Now with more tentacles!
 
