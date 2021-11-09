 Skip to content
 
Not News: Tornado warning. Fark: Seattle
Confabulat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The local news guys broke in eight minutes early at noon! It was pretty exciting stuff.
 
Eat The Placenta
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Well, that's certainly a twist.
 
Name Withheld
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Yup, we get tornadoes here. Even weirder, they get earthquakes in Kentucky. It's almost like there's earth and wind everywhar!
 
Wobambo
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
As a Texas transplant in Seattle I found it very weird.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
A few days ago in Vancouver: https://dailyhive.com/vancouver/vanco​u​ver-tornado-alert-videos-photos-nov-6-​2021
 
notgonnatellu
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Oh NOW you want to listen to Greta!?!!

/Hoax
//Axho
///yep it's definitely here
 
Farkenhostile [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
We had a 3.1 earthquake north of Seattle today too.
 
ocelot
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Call me when you get dumpster size hail.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Farkenhostile: We had a 3.1 earthquake north of Seattle today too.


memegenerator.netView Full Size
 
Rucker10
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I was on my lunch walk at the navy base I work at which has been experiencing a rash of protests outside of the gate due to the Covid mandate. The loud ass base PA system went off with "Shelter in place, this is not a drill." I thought I was gonna hear gun shots, not 40mph winds. Was an exciting walk back to the shop.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
It has happened in Washington State before, it is just really rare.
 
Iczer
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Had to drive my dad to the VM in Seattle for an appointment and he said something to the effect went off for a couple people in the office.
 
hammettman
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Farkenhostile: We had a 3.1 earthquake north of Seattle today too.


Tornado, earthquake...so, trifecta in play, what completes it?  Volcano eruption?  Hurricane?
 
Squid_for_Brains [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Tornado just wants a hug.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Meteorologists really need to get their game on an create more accurate and predictive models in an ever changing and accelerating environment. You do not want a reprisal of this 2.0: (yeah I know it's mega complex)
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Kat09tails [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Kitsap peninsula is not Seattle.

It's also rare, not unheard of. This was the last one I remember in the area.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
That blows.
 
zerkalo
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Might have caused thousands of dollars in improvements had it struck Kitsap County
 
Rucker10
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

zerkalo: Might have caused thousands of dollars in improvements had it struck Kitsap County


I'd laugh if double wides weren't going for $550k over here.
 
casey17 [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I was at work. Didn't find out about till I checked my phone a couple of hours after.

*yaaaaawn*  #nothingburger
 
Squid_for_Brains [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: That blows.


And sucks!
 
zimbomba63
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
You guys have basements to shelter in? They come in handy when Mr. Twisty pays a visit.
 
