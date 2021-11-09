 Skip to content
(AZCentral)   The power of Christ compels you to not get vaccinated. The power of the Court compels your nursing school to figure out how you can do clinical rotations required to graduate, even though hospitals can and do require you to be vaccinated   (azcentral.com) divider line
wademh [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Failed headline.
 
eurotrader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Mayo clinic is going loudly and clearly say the Court didn't order them to do anything and was not a party to suit and their rule of no unvaccinated people working in the clinics or hospitals stands and the idiots getting an associate degree can fark themselves if not vaccinated. AZ really is backwards by not requiring a BSN to become a RN. It denigrates the profession by having poorly educated yahoos
 
feckingmorons [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Do clinicals elsewhere. It should be easy enough. There is more than one hospital.
 
eurotrader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I did enjoy Gov. Polis response on if he would bring back a mask mandate in CO. Condensed: No, it is primarily the unvaxxed problem
 
Picklehead [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
You can't read the article without a subscription.
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
I Swear I'll Jump
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark paying to read the article.
 
daffy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That is ridiculous. Health trumps religion on this. No one has the rite to endanger others like that.
 
RedVentrue [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The answer is Bubblenurse.
 
GopherGuts
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I worked for a healthcare company with locations in Arizona.
I'm sure HR departments will Google their names (SOP) if they apply, RTFAs, and avoid hiring them.

Good. Fark them.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Olympic Trolling Judge [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Testimony from students and administrators revealed that nursing program officials already had made some accommodations to its policy at least twice this semester to help other students for non-religious reasons.

Well, there's your problem.  You've already demonstrated an ability to accommodate anti-vaxxers, so failing to accommodate these anti-vaxxers is gonna come under a lot more scrutiny.
 
Snorlaxx64
‘’ 1 hour ago  
fark um this is silly now you have to expose patients by law?
 
chitownmike
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I Swear I'll Jump: Fark paying to read the article.


Subby's gotta pay rent
 
princhester
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Their religious beliefs are incompatible with rationally based modern medicine.  They should take that to heart and work in some other field.
 
Reverborama
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Hope I never have either of those two as a nurse.  My religion forbids trusting my life to idiots.
 
Lorelle [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Which religions command their followers not to be vaccinated against diseases??
 
CounterCultureWISE
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
It's fricken' hilarious reading the comments that are literally saying the "vaccine" works so well that it doesn't work, so those who don't get it are endangering those who do.

Seriously, folks, watch what the cult leaders are telling you to do but not doing themselves.
 
Blathering Idjut
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Lorelle: Which religions command their followers not to be vaccinated against diseases??


Came here to ask this.
 
Pants full of macaroni!! [BareFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Don't worry.  Once Minister of Health Ron DeSantis takes office, all vaccines will be illegal.
 
Birnone
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Lorelle: Which religions command their followers not to be vaccinated against diseases??


They are opposed to the vaccines due to how the vaccines were developed, using fetal cells blah blah blah. The medical profession didn't get to where it is today by being delicate. Graves were robbed, corpses stolen, and that was just to meet prerequisites.
 
Joe USer [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

CounterCultureWISE: It's fricken' hilarious reading the comments that are literally saying the "vaccine" works so well that it doesn't work, so those who don't get it are endangering those who do.

Seriously, folks, watch what the cult leaders are telling you to do but not doing themselves.


They can always train in those hospitals filled with perfectly healthy people instead.
 
focusthis
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Is the hospital a corporation person (or whatever that's called)?  Meaning, can it exercise a right to not assist anti-vax students because the corporation has an objection?
 
jman144
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
They can do their clinicals in a closet with a cpr mannequin
I wouldn't let these idiots near a living person

Advocating for your patient's safety, and the efficacy of evidenced-based research is required to graduate nursing school.

Fail them.
 
CounterCultureWISE
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

jman144: They can do their clinicals in a closet with a cpr mannequin
I wouldn't let these idiots near a living person

Advocating for your patient's safety, and the efficacy of evidenced-based research is required to graduate nursing school.

Fail them.


Or they could just wear masks.
 
CounterCultureWISE
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Joe USer: CounterCultureWISE: It's fricken' hilarious reading the comments that are literally saying the "vaccine" works so well that it doesn't work, so those who don't get it are endangering those who do.

Seriously, folks, watch what the cult leaders are telling you to do but not doing themselves.

They can always train in those hospitals filled with perfectly healthy people instead.


Exactly. As can the "vaccinated" who can still get it and spread it, but don't have to follow the same protocols as the "unvaccinated."
 
CounterCultureWISE
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Pants full of macaroni!!: Don't worry.  Once Minister of Health Ron DeSantis takes office, all vaccines will be illegal.


Love the hyperbole. Amazed at how you use it now at every chance, but hated it when the orange one did it.
 
jman144
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

CounterCultureWISE: jman144: They can do their clinicals in a closet with a cpr mannequin
I wouldn't let these idiots near a living person

Advocating for your patient's safety, and the efficacy of evidenced-based research is required to graduate nursing school.

Fail them.

Or they could just wear masks.


No. Other vaccinations are required too or you get the boot (TDAP, MMR). It has always been that simple.

No one is forcing them into nursing school, they can do something else.
 
jman144
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

CounterCultureWISE: It's fricken' hilarious reading the comments that are literally saying the "vaccine" works so well that it doesn't work, so those who don't get it are endangering those who do.

Seriously, folks, watch what the cult leaders are telling you to do but not doing themselves.


No one said this.

At all.

Ever.
 
ISO15693
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

CounterCultureWISE: It's fricken' hilarious reading the comments that are literally saying the "vaccine" works so well that it doesn't work, so those who don't get it are endangering those who do.

Seriously, folks, watch what the cult leaders are telling you to do but not doing themselves.


I kind of know what you are trying to say, and I realize you aren't intelligent enough to realize how stupid and ridiculous what you are saying is, so insulting you would be somewhat cruel and pointless, but you probably smell like hot dog water.
 
CounterCultureWISE
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

jman144: CounterCultureWISE: It's fricken' hilarious reading the comments that are literally saying the "vaccine" works so well that it doesn't work, so those who don't get it are endangering those who do.

Seriously, folks, watch what the cult leaders are telling you to do but not doing themselves.

No one said this.

At all.

Ever.


I just did.
 
