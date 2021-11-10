 Skip to content
 
(Protocol)   Faceb..er..Meta admits it can't keep up with its own Oversight Board's tsunami of recommendations   (protocol.com) divider line
Theeng [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
It's just so hard to do things better, we'd rather make assloads of money and screw everyone else.
 
thehellisthis
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Technical debt should be included in the valuation of any company.
 
C18H27NO3
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Facebook said it's working with an organization called Cyber Ninjas Business for Social Responsibility on a report "to study and explore options for our ongoing interactions with the board," and expects to publish their findings next year.
 
Baloo Uriza
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
It's almost like we can't trust social networks to be run by companies or something.  The fediverse really has the right idea.
 
Ishkur
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Oh yes they can.

They just don't wanna.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Maybe its time to accept the fact that while Mark Zuckerberg was the perfect person to build Facebook he might not be the right person to run a company of that size and scale? If FaceMetaBookVerse wants to be the next Alphabet perhaps MZ should take a page from the book of Brin and Page and let someone else helm the ship.
 
HighwayBill [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I guess Meta won't bring us world peace.
 
Be polite walk on the right
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
That motherfuqer owes me 💰
 
AquaTatanka [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Why do any of you still use Facebook?


/ I've been a smug asshole about social media since myspace
 
oldtaku
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Face.. er.. Meta... never had any intention of ever doing anything its own Oversight Board recommended.  This was always a useless thing for them to point at as pretending they actually weren't farking Satan. How goddamn stupid are you?
 
The Red Zone
‘’ less than a minute ago  

AquaTatanka: Why do any of you still use Facebook?


/ I've been a smug asshole about social media since myspace


The only time it gets opened is for the marketplace.  Craigslist has pretty well faded out.  Feel free to judge, you asked and it's an honest answer.
 
