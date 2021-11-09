 Skip to content
(Craigslist)   Hey, Girl. Call me   (cincinnati.craigslist.org) divider line
Redh8t [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Holy sh*t the mins are drunk!
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Redh8t: Holy sh*t the mins are drunk!


So no description of either him or her?
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
img.ifunny.coView Full Size
 
Mr. Fuzzypaws [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Resident Muslim: Redh8t: Holy sh*t the mins are drunk!

So no description of either him or her?


Has teeth.
 
munko
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
that's so romantic.
 
Squid_for_Brains [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Redh8t: Holy sh*t the mins are drunk!


And desperate.
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
She stole his heart. He allowed it. That makes him an accomplice, and it's one helluva probation violation.
 
jmr61 [BareFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Russ1642
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I hope she finds him
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

jmr61: [Fark user image image 700x300]


Thanks dude. Now it's stuck in my head.
 
thehellisthis
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Well, at least it's nowhere near as bad a cop writing a cardio larceny ticket.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
This is how you end up on perpetual probation
TLC - No Scrubs (Official Video)
Youtube FrLequ6dUdM

/seems appropriate... Michael Keaton recommended it
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
The spelling is surprisingly goof though correct capitalization is lacking.

I enjoyed reading the "Missed Connections" section of The Village Voice.
 
KungFuJunkie
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
FOUND CAT - NEED OWNERS ASAP!!

FOUND cat last night was stuck in between my fence screaming it's head off. i brought it inside because it looks too big and healthy for a stray and dogs here escape often and will eat cats that get out. it is very thick and has little stripes and spots on its legs and big white round spots on the back of its ears, only thing that looks wrong with him is he doesn't have a tail but it doesn't seem like anything new. He is very vocal ( and mean!!!!) I think he is a tabby and bengals mix maybe some Maine coon because he is just so big and chubby. i took most of these pics last night so the lighting makes him look brown but he is actually more gray. He was very hungry. please if u r his owner contact me ASAP i can not keep him here because as cute as he is, he is CRAZY and has gotten into everything in the house in 1 night and is EXTREMELY AGGRESSIVE!! Even though I am almost sure this is someoneones pet unfortunately if no one contacts me soon enough I will have to take him to a shelter. By Sunday night most likely I will have to take him in. Almost lost my fingers this morning trying to pet him. Has been growling and hissing and calling all morning He is just a big grouch. Please text or email.

UPDATE: thank you to everyone who told me this is actually a WILD BOBCAT!!!

https://www.craigslist.org/about/best​/​ric/6881185958.html
 
jim32rr
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Resident Muslim: Redh8t: Holy sh*t the mins are drunk!

So no description of either him or her?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Stealing anything is a probation violation.
 
JustHereForThePics
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

ChrisDe: Stealing anything is a probation violation.


And then you go to the Jail of the Heart forever.
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Trust me if there is one thing I have learned is that if they are wanted for a probation violation they are totally down for butt stuff.  All you gotta do is dial the nine and then the one and they'll be begging for it.

/that is literally a joke from my short lived stand up career except it was parole violation and it was a guy.
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Isn't that how all dating is done in Ohio?
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Ragin' Asian: The spelling is surprisingly goof


Heh!
 
