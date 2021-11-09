 Skip to content
(Mirror.co.uk)   Not all heroes wear capes...or pants   (mirror.co.uk) divider line
ShutterGirl
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Thats quite the age gap with his wife, he's 55 and shes 36, no wonder their kids are quite young.
 
Rereading TekWar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's a reasonable response to disrespecting their authority.
 
wight night [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not all heroes wish to settle for the rank of Captain, some would dare to dream to end as a Rear Admiral.
 
MrHormel [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jim32rr
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Who cares, need to see the wife
 
foo monkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.redd.itView Full Size
 
hammettman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Assman?
 
MBooda
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
WTP 2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
saying "you'll never take me alive" will just make them mad, they are not in on the joke... ( ! )
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ShutterGirl: Thats quite the age gap with his wife, he's 55 and shes 36, no wonder their kids are quite young.


Is that a lot for straights? It's pretty common in the queer community.
 
bughunter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Okay.

I didn't have a bucket list until now.
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Yeah, six cops is totally a reasonable response to some terminally-ill man's exposed ass cheeks on private property.
 
bughunter
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
I'm on mobile, and the Mirror give my phone epileptic fits...

Was he driving??
 
Fursecution [BareFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

austerity101: ShutterGirl: Thats quite the age gap with his wife, he's 55 and shes 36, no wonder their kids are quite young.

Is that a lot for straights? It's pretty common in the queer community.


According to "half your age plus seven", it's all good. Now.

/Was told there would be no math.
 
BrerRobot
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
media.giphy.comView Full Size
 
BrerRobot
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
I May Be Crazy But...
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

austerity101: ShutterGirl: Thats quite the age gap with his wife, he's 55 and shes 36, no wonder their kids are quite young.

Is that a lot for straights? It's pretty common in the queer community.


Assuming that the kids are hers, that was a 45 year old with a 26 year old.  That's a significant enough difference in life experience that in the straight community it's considered a warning of an abusive or at least controlling relationship.

It's surprisingly easy in a relationship with that big of difference for the older to just run roughshod over the younger.  Mostly it's not an issue as long as the younger has friends who aren't family friends and their own family is close to them.
 
I Swear I'll Jump
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Wow. Tough cops. Six of them to wrestle a dying man to the ground. England's finest, eh?
 
