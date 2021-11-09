 Skip to content
 
(SoraNews24)   If you got dinged $0.50 for being a minute late, and it wasn't your fault, would you sue? Tag is for the rail company dinging the employee for parking the train late at the end of his shift   (soranews24.com) divider line
Spectrum [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
WTP 2
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
faster than a speeding train....does not end well...=====*
 
2fardownthread
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Well. You start to make exceptions and pretty soon you are living in Italy. So... he should do his DOGEZA for the greater good and receive his reward later with pride.

I have several interesting photos on my phone. I think I have not described it here, so I will.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
You know who else made the trains run on time?
 
ryebread [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I got fired from a shiatty fraud investigation job at Cingular Wireless because the bus I took to work ran over a bicyclist and I was 30 seconds late to my desk. 50 cents doesn't seem so bad.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

ryebread: I got fired from a shiatty fraud investigation job at Cingular Wireless because the bus I took to work ran over a bicyclist and I was 30 seconds late to my desk. 50 cents doesn't seem so bad.


Oh no! Was the bus okay?
 
