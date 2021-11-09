 Skip to content
 
Nov. 9, 1970. A day that will live in infamy🐳💣
    Lane County, whale, Eugene, Oregon, Douglas County, Oregon  
bughunter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Susan Ivanova would have been moved to tears.
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
As god is my witness, I did not know whales would explode.
 
fat boy
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Exploding whale cartoon
Youtube tKYKQ7uHzXo
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
The puns in that article. Ugh have me a headache.

Also ...

Fark user imageView Full Size



/PSA don't search for Walmart whale tail
 
Eat The Placenta
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bughunter
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
genner
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
covfefe
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
Richard Freckle [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

jaivirtualcard: The puns in that article. Ugh have me a headache.

Also ...

[Fark user image image 425x566]


/PSA don't search for Walmart whale tail


Victoria ain't keeping that secret.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size

In pog comic form.
 
anuran
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Many years later a Biology Prof at Portland State was notified that a whale has grounded and died. It was trucked to the University and put in a tank on top of Science Building 2 until she she could figure out what to do with it.

Unfortunately, carpet beetles were no longer an option, since the incident where they got out and marched in neat rows to the cafeteria.

Then the water in the tank started slowly leaking.

She just avoided that end of the building until the end of Summer when flies, crows, and gulls had stripped it down to the bones.
 
jclaggett
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

bughunter: [c.tenor.com image 220x123]


Van Wilder (2002) Save the Swim Team Clip
Youtube lAcK7MTBwlI
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

The Irresponsible Captain: [upload.wikimedia.org image 600x753]
In pog comic form.


Sperm whale explodes as man tries to open stomach
Youtube rSKV84oqOTo


/nsf lunch
 
anuran
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

jaivirtualcard: The puns in that article. Ugh have me a headache.

Also ...

[Fark user image image 425x566]


/PSA don't search for Walmart whale tail


i2-prod.dailyrecord.co.ukView Full Size
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Ah I recall November 9th, 1970 quite vividly...
The day the Irish School of Ecumenics was founded and Scarface the rapper of Geto Boys was born
 
minorshan
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

The Irresponsible Captain: [upload.wikimedia.org image 600x753]
In pog comic form.


Gotta say, I love the video with this little boy in the background kicking rocks and then later appears just wandering the beach post explosion.
 
Katwang
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Stop your blubbering, it's only a dead whale.
 
Demetrius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
THAT. WAS. FANTASTIC.

Raining whale blubber is making me giggle.
 
mark_bert
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
The Boys Season 2 Trailer Superhero Whale Scene | Prime Video
Youtube bkZEPgBqAu8
 
Optimal_Illusion
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Cheech and Chong: save the whales
Youtube ndaXQeRPO0g
 
SloppyFrenchKisser
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Same thing happened to my former girlfriend.
 
detonator
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
As a lane county resident and namesake, I'm making an obligatory appearance
 
