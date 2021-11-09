 Skip to content
 
(KVIA El Paso)   Truck crashes and overturns, spilling load of milk on interstate. Highway Patrol expects long delays, suppressed tears   (kvia.com) divider line
8
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
sandbar67 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Where was this guy yesterday when the cookie dough was on fire
 
thehellisthis
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That spot in the road is going to smell like a school dumpster in a day or two.
 
mrparks
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dang it Dave, there's a cow shortage going on.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
On the plus side, any lost cats in the neighborhood should be easy to find now.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MrHormel [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Badafuco [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Time to make the donuts!!
 
