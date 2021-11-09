 Skip to content
(NBC Washington)   The average Millennial is over $87,000 in debt. Man, that's worth some kind of trophy at least   (nbcwashington.com) divider line
raerae1980 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I'm above average!!   WOO HOOoooo *sobs*

/It's all student loan debt.
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
That is no different than Gen X after college and/or grad school student loans
 
OptionC [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Averages are usually misleading, let's see how TFA computed this:

Experian analyzed its database of credit report information to measure the average credit card debt, student loan debt, auto loan debt and personal loan debt for millennials who hold each type of debt. Here's a look at each:
Average credit card debt: $4,322
Average student loan debt: $38,877
Average auto loan debt: $19,011
Average personal loan debt: $12,306

Yes, let's remove all the zeroes from our dataset and see what we get.  That's totally valid.  SMFH
 
Wobambo
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Thank fark the country and economy are collapsing. If any irradiated, mutant debt collectors wanna try, they can take it up with my sawed-off and machete.
 
morg
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
It looks like they're doing really well on home loans.
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Wobambo: Thank fark the country and economy are collapsing. If any irradiated, mutant debt collectors wanna try, they can take it up with my sawed-off and machete.


They operate themselves? The sawed-off and machete.

/Also internet tough guy
 
COVID19
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I'm your best financial chance. I kill your parents early enough and MAYBE you'll be financially ok. Otherwise, you're hosed.
 
SloppyFrenchKisser
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Get a job and support my Social Security payments you leeches.
 
little big man [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
137 Is An Excellent Time
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Average credit card debt: $4,322
Average student loan debt: $38,877
Average auto loan debt: $19,011
Average personal loan debt: $12,306

The average millennial has a car loan that is worth half as much as their student loan debt? Maybe they should've bought a beater and paid down the student loans instead?

https://toledo.craigslist.org/ctd/d/p​e​rrysburg-2004-chevy-malibu-4drs-runs/7​402397284.html
https://toledo.craigslist.org/cto/d/t​o​ledo-2006-grand-marquis-ls/7405870782.​html
https://toledo.craigslist.org/ctd/d/p​e​rrysburg-2006-pontiac-montana-sv6/7405​759834.html\
https://toledo.craigslist.org/ctd/d/p​e​rrysburg-2003-honda-element/7404656069​.html

Nah, you're right. Stunting for InstaSnapTokBook is much more important.

Dumbasses.
 
Kuroshin
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

west.la.lawyer: That is no different than Gen X after college and/or grad school student loans



Yes, it is.  It's not even close.  We had MUCH lower tuition and fewer loan option available.  Grad students?  Okay, I'll give you that.  Grad student loans began with our generation.

But average?  No.  Hell no.  We didn't even come close.  Most of us were still told not to go into college unless our career required it.  For those of us who did (myself included), it was still only five-figures beginning to end (outside of doctorates).

Millennials are the first generation to have been so thoroughly screwed that they will never recoup their investment that their parents, grandparents, teachers, and even farking ad campaigns told them they absolutely MUST make.  Gen Z is even more farked.  No education will pay out for them, and not having an education will be even worse.

We didn't have it easy, but we did have it easier than Gen Y.  Denying this is beyond bullshiat.
 
DrunkenIrishOD
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
From their dataset

Fark user imageView Full Size

look at boomers and laugh.
 
Rucker10
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

137 Is An Excellent Time: Average credit card debt: $4,322
Average student loan debt: $38,877
Average auto loan debt: $19,011
Average personal loan debt: $12,306

The average millennial has a car loan that is worth half as much as their student loan debt? Maybe they should've bought a beater and paid down the student loans instead?

https://toledo.craigslist.org/ctd/d/pe​rrysburg-2004-chevy-malibu-4drs-runs/7​402397284.html
https://toledo.craigslist.org/cto/d/to​ledo-2006-grand-marquis-ls/7405870782.​html
https://toledo.craigslist.org/ctd/d/pe​rrysburg-2006-pontiac-montana-sv6/7405​759834.html\
https://toledo.craigslist.org/ctd/d/pe​rrysburg-2003-honda-element/7404656069​.html

Nah, you're right. Stunting for InstaSnapTokBook is much more important.

Dumbasses.


Sounds like what you're saying is those dumb kids are buying too many $5 coffees.
 
Summoner101
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

137 Is An Excellent Time: Average credit card debt: $4,322
Average student loan debt: $38,877
Average auto loan debt: $19,011
Average personal loan debt: $12,306

The average millennial has a car loan that is worth half as much as their student loan debt? Maybe they should've bought a beater and paid down the student loans instead?

https://toledo.craigslist.org/ctd/d/pe​rrysburg-2004-chevy-malibu-4drs-runs/7​402397284.html
https://toledo.craigslist.org/cto/d/to​ledo-2006-grand-marquis-ls/7405870782.​html
https://toledo.craigslist.org/ctd/d/pe​rrysburg-2006-pontiac-montana-sv6/7405​759834.html\
https://toledo.craigslist.org/ctd/d/pe​rrysburg-2003-honda-element/7404656069​.html

Nah, you're right. Stunting for InstaSnapTokBook is much more important.

Dumbasses.


It only measured by those types of debts and, from what I can tell, divided by the number of people that had debt in those categories rather than the total number of millennials nationally.  Those with that much student loan debt aren't necessarily the same group of people with that much auto loan debt.
 
wantingout
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
well hopefully the US federal reserve Ponzi scheme will hurry up and implode, so everyone ends up debt- free.
 
BMFPitt
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

OptionC: Yes, let's remove all the zeroes from our dataset and see what we get.  That's totally valid.  SMFH


i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
This is going to be a thread with rational civilized discourse.
 
thurstonxhowell
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

137 Is An Excellent Time: Average credit card debt: $4,322
Average student loan debt: $38,877
Average auto loan debt: $19,011
Average personal loan debt: $12,306

The average millennial has a car loan that is worth half as much as their student loan debt? Maybe they should've bought a beater and paid down the student loans instead?

https://toledo.craigslist.org/ctd/d/pe​rrysburg-2004-chevy-malibu-4drs-runs/7​402397284.html
https://toledo.craigslist.org/cto/d/to​ledo-2006-grand-marquis-ls/7405870782.​html
https://toledo.craigslist.org/ctd/d/pe​rrysburg-2006-pontiac-montana-sv6/7405​759834.html\
https://toledo.craigslist.org/ctd/d/pe​rrysburg-2003-honda-element/7404656069​.html

Nah, you're right. Stunting for InstaSnapTokBook is much more important.

Dumbasses.


The average millennial who has student loan debt has twice as much student loan debt as the car loan debt of a millennial who has car loan debt.

It seems like a weird strategy to not count my $0 in student loans for that average and then count the car loan I took it because I could afford it after paying my student loans for that average. Almost like they're cooking the books to make average debt seem higher than it is.
 
keldaria
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

OptionC: Averages are usually misleading, let's see how TFA computed this:

Experian analyzed its database of credit report information to measure the average credit card debt, student loan debt, auto loan debt and personal loan debt for millennials who hold each type of debt. Here's a look at each:
Average credit card debt: $4,322
Average student loan debt: $38,877
Average auto loan debt: $19,011
Average personal loan debt: $12,306

Yes, let's remove all the zeroes from our dataset and see what we get.  That's totally valid.  SMFH


It also doesn't really speak to the assets that collateralize some of those debts. A car presumably has value, especially now, so presumably that auto debt is actually likely significantly if not below 0 when considering the assets behind them.

Personal loans also make me question what's behind them, did they start a business or buy equipment needed for some hobby or side hustle?

It also doesn't consider their assets in general, I have a retirement account (and a vested union pension from an old job).

Soo many factors not even remotely accounted for. I have no doubt my generation has an outsized debt burden, but this is just cooking the numbers for sake of an article.
 
El_Dan
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

DrunkenIrishOD: From their dataset

[Fark user image 425x483]
look at boomers and laugh.


Everyone looks closer in that graph than I'd have thought. Almost as if stupid people who can't manage their finances are dragging down the numbers in all age categories.
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

west.la.lawyer: That is no different than Gen X after college and/or grad school student loans


So you're saying Gen X should be joining us in our pushing for debt relief?
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

OptionC: Averages are usually misleading, let's see how TFA computed this:

Experian analyzed its database of credit report information to measure the average credit card debt, student loan debt, auto loan debt and personal loan debt for millennials who hold each type of debt. Here's a look at each:
Average credit card debt: $4,322
Average student loan debt: $38,877
Average auto loan debt: $19,011
Average personal loan debt: $12,306

Yes, let's remove all the zeroes from our dataset and see what we get.  That's totally valid.  SMFH


Yes, debt actually isn't a problem at all! You solved it.
 
Summoner101
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
"You really have to be careful when you buy that first home that you'll be able to pay off your mortgage even with child-care expenses," she tells CNBC Make It. "If you buy a home when you're 30 or 32 and you [plan to] have your first kid at 34, make sure you factor all that in."

How bad of a sign is it that millennials/Gen Z'rs that they're financial planning for a home and child in to their mid-30s?
 
Summoner101
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

El_Dan: DrunkenIrishOD: From their dataset

[Fark user image 425x483]
look at boomers and laugh.

Everyone looks closer in that graph than I'd have thought. Almost as if stupid people who can't manage their finances are dragging down the numbers in all age categories.


A mortgage is a good way to skew a data set.
 
thurstonxhowell
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

austerity101: OptionC: Averages are usually misleading, let's see how TFA computed this:

Experian analyzed its database of credit report information to measure the average credit card debt, student loan debt, auto loan debt and personal loan debt for millennials who hold each type of debt. Here's a look at each:
Average credit card debt: $4,322
Average student loan debt: $38,877
Average auto loan debt: $19,011
Average personal loan debt: $12,306

Yes, let's remove all the zeroes from our dataset and see what we get.  That's totally valid.  SMFH

Yes, debt actually isn't a problem at all! You solved it.


Debt is a problem. That doesn't make this bullshiat way of measuring it valid.
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Why do so many people keep trying to tell us that we're wrong about our current situations? Stop trying to -splain things to Millennials that they know first hand.
 
I May Be Crazy But...
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

austerity101: OptionC: Averages are usually misleading, let's see how TFA computed this:

Experian analyzed its database of credit report information to measure the average credit card debt, student loan debt, auto loan debt and personal loan debt for millennials who hold each type of debt. Here's a look at each:
Average credit card debt: $4,322
Average student loan debt: $38,877
Average auto loan debt: $19,011
Average personal loan debt: $12,306

Yes, let's remove all the zeroes from our dataset and see what we get.  That's totally valid.  SMFH

Yes, debt actually isn't a problem at all! You solved it.


Or it's a different problem than the one the article is trying to get old people riled up about.  Nothing gets them to put down their metamucil smoothies and click on an article like the prospect of hearing that young people are irresponsible.  See upthread if you don't believe me.
 
leeksfromchichis [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

jaivirtualcard: This is going to be a thread with rational civilized discourse.


c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
But they have have a ton of dogecoin to show for it, so it's all good, right?
 
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Average credit card debt: $4,322   --  Sometimes shiat comes up. Sometimes you need self control.


Average student loan debt: $38,877  --  That BA in Gender Studies will pay off any day now....


Average auto loan debt: $19,011  --  If you are struggling with finances, a new car should make you feel better.


Average personal loan debt: $12,306  --  Because Dogecoin is going to $1 and those student loans aren't getting paid with standpoint theory
 
keldaria
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

137 Is An Excellent Time: Average credit card debt: $4,322
Average student loan debt: $38,877
Average auto loan debt: $19,011
Average personal loan debt: $12,306

The average millennial has a car loan that is worth half as much as their student loan debt? Maybe they should've bought a beater and paid down the student loans instead?

https://toledo.craigslist.org/ctd/d/pe​rrysburg-2004-chevy-malibu-4drs-runs/7​402397284.html
https://toledo.craigslist.org/cto/d/to​ledo-2006-grand-marquis-ls/7405870782.​html
https://toledo.craigslist.org/ctd/d/pe​rrysburg-2006-pontiac-montana-sv6/7405​759834.html\
https://toledo.craigslist.org/ctd/d/pe​rrysburg-2003-honda-element/7404656069​.html

Nah, you're right. Stunting for InstaSnapTokBook is much more important.

Dumbasses.


My rule of thumb is your vehicle should ideally at least cost low to mid teens or lows 20's if you can afford it. Not because you should live in a life of luxury but rather because I know too many people with $2-3k beaters that always break down causing them to miss work, risk getting fired and losing wages while incurring massive repair bills. I know more than half a dozen that can't afford anything but a beater but  have probably paid 15k of more over the last 5 years between repairs, tows, getting another beater because the last one was too expensive to fix and was totaled, and lost wages because it broke down on the way to work or before and couldn't get a ride. Being poor is expensive, and it's one of the reason it's hard to escape poverty, but if you can afford a reliable non-beater car, I highly recommend it. Not a luxury car, but a reliable car. It's like the difference between a sporadic part time job that pays good when you can get a few hours and a stable full time job that pays a little less but you can count on a pay check each week.
 
JungleBoogie
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
This is a chart of historical tuition costs, from a US government agency, the National Center for Education Statistics (NCES).

Tuition today is, in constant dollars, more than double what it was in the 80s and almost double what it was in the 90s.
 
137 Is An Excellent Time
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Rucker10: Sounds like what you're saying is those dumb kids are buying too many $5 coffees.


No, but spending an outrageous sum of money on a depreciating assets seems ... suboptimal. Normally, people would choose to spend the least amount they could reasonably deal with on an asset that is worth substantially less every following year. Far too many people fail to account for depreciation when considering their total cost of ownership when it comes to cars.

If you buy a $30k car and 5 years later sell it for $10k, you've effectively lit on fire $333/month. Alternatively, you could have bought that $10k 5-year old car, kept it for another 5 years, and sold it for $3000. Your depreciation is then only $117/month, freeing up over $200/month for maintenance, repairs, and savings.

Summoner101: It only measured by those types of debts and, from what I can tell, divided by the number of people that had debt in those categories rather than the total number of millennials nationally.  Those with that much student loan debt aren't necessarily the same group of people with that much auto loan debt.


Ah, that seems misleading at best and purposefully obfuscated to make a point at worst.

thurstonxhowell: The average millennial who has student loan debt has twice as much student loan debt as the car loan debt of a millennial who has car loan debt.

It seems like a weird strategy to not count my $0 in student loans for that average and then count the car loan I took it because I could afford it after paying my student loans for that average. Almost like they're cooking the books to make average debt seem higher than it is.


It does seem like they are trying to manipulate the reporting of those numbers to make that point.
 
princhester
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
"Man, that's worth some kind of trophy, at least"

Yes it is.  I'll just put that on my credit card.
 
keldaria
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

austerity101: OptionC: Averages are usually misleading, let's see how TFA computed this:

Experian analyzed its database of credit report information to measure the average credit card debt, student loan debt, auto loan debt and personal loan debt for millennials who hold each type of debt. Here's a look at each:
Average credit card debt: $4,322
Average student loan debt: $38,877
Average auto loan debt: $19,011
Average personal loan debt: $12,306

Yes, let's remove all the zeroes from our dataset and see what we get.  That's totally valid.  SMFH

Yes, debt actually isn't a problem at all! You solved it.


That's not what he's saying but okay, you have a message, please proceed.
 
Mr.Insightful
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

austerity101: [Fark user image 425x559]

Why do so many people keep trying to tell us that we're wrong about our current situations? Stop trying to -splain things to Millennials that they know first hand.


img.buzzfeed.comView Full Size


Nope, nope. I'll continue to mock those needing to be mocked as the dumbasses they are. Just because you "know' that black people get al the favors in society doesn't mean you know jack shiat, or get a free pass because you're "millennial".

BTW, do you know what demographers called "Millennials" before the media invented that term for them?  The phrase was "echo boomers", because population wise they are their own mini-boom of kids of boomers.

With a tone of the sanctimony, stupidity, and churlishness as well.
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
The generation had the second-highest debt growth of any generation, trailing only young Gen Zers whose debt growth "seemed to track with age,"


Well, yeah. You wouldn't expect older generations to have a higher rate of debt growth.

I concur though that college (outside of specialized training) is largely a rip-off and a waste of time.
 
137 Is An Excellent Time
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

keldaria: My rule of thumb is your vehicle should ideally at least cost low to mid teens or lows 20's if you can afford it. Not because you should live in a life of luxury but rather because I know too many people with $2-3k beaters that always break down causing them to miss work, risk getting fired and losing wages while incurring massive repair bills. I know more than half a dozen that can't afford anything but a beater but  have probably paid 15k of more over the last 5 years between repairs, tows, getting another beater because the last one was too expensive to fix and was totaled, and lost wages because it broke down on the way to work or before and couldn't get a ride. Being poor is expensive, and it's one of the reason it's hard to escape poverty, but if you can afford a reliable non-beater car, I highly recommend it. Not a luxury car, but a reliable car. It's like the difference between a sporadic part time job that pays good when you can get a few hours and a stable full time job that pays a little less but you can count on a pay check each week.


Enterprise rents cars for $29/day around here and they'll come pick you up as early as 6am. I agree, a broken down car is an annoying, but the reality is that depreciation is often many times more expensive as repairs are. I drive a $1500 20 year old Honda with 350k miles on it and it's never failed to get me to work. It looks like a giant farkpickle, is rusty as balls, and has a radio with a tape deck attached to my phone, but it works. If my engine, transmission, and entire rear end fell off the car tomorrow, I could have a replacement engine, transmission, and rear end for $600 from the local pull-a-part and pay the local shop $1000 to put it in and it would STILL be cheaper than six months of even a cheap car loan.
 
1funguy
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

austerity101: [Fark user image image 425x559]

Why do so many people keep trying to tell us that we're wrong about our current situations? Stop trying to -splain things to Millennials that they know first hand.


Well...

There's always prostitution...
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

keldaria: your vehicle should ideally at least cost low to mid teens or lows 20's if you can afford it. Not because you should live in a life of luxury but rather because I know too many people with $2-3k beaters that always break down causing them to miss work, risk getting fired and losing wages while incurring massive repair bills. I know more than half a dozen that can't afford anything but a beater but  have probably paid 15k of more over the last 5 years between repairs, tows, getting another beater because the last one was too expensive to fix and was totaled, and lost wages because it broke down on the way to work or before and couldn't get a ride. Being poor is expensive, and it's one of the reason it's hard to escape poverty, but if you can afford a reliable non-beater car, I highly recommend it. Not a luxury car, but a reliable car. It's like the difference between a sporadic part time job that pays good when you can get a few hours and a stable full time job that pays a little less but you can count on a pay check each week.


Familiar rationalizations all.
 
Ken VeryBigLiar
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Makes me feel better about my $58k.

/All the wife's student loans and a cc
 
JungleBoogie
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
This is the "official" big boy household debt report, the "HOUSEHOLD DEBT AND CREDIT REPORT" from the Federal Reserve Bank of New York.

The Powers That Be love debt because debt is deflationary - they can pump huge amounts of money into the economy and crater interest rates, and profit very handily off that system, from high house prices and stock and other asset prices, due to the low interest rates. A certain segment of the population doesn't care about being in debt and they set the prices.

Now, with inflation surging due to supply shocks... that should reduce the value of the debt but without wage increases. But it's going to make the populace awfully pitchforky. Perhaps the Fed will increase interest rates... or they can let inflation run hot to transfer wealth from savers to debtors at a faster clip. But there's collateral damage with that route too.

Ultimately it's politicians who approve or disapprove of economic and monetary policy. It will remain to be seen if the central bank policies help or hurt them.

Anyway tl;dr everyone after Gen X is royally f--ked economically.
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 1 minute ago  

137 Is An Excellent Time: Average credit card debt: $4,322
Average student loan debt: $38,877
Average auto loan debt: $19,011
Average personal loan debt: $12,306

The average millennial has a car loan that is worth half as much as their student loan debt? Maybe they should've bought a beater and paid down the student loans instead?

https://toledo.craigslist.org/ctd/d/pe​rrysburg-2004-chevy-malibu-4drs-runs/7​402397284.html
https://toledo.craigslist.org/cto/d/to​ledo-2006-grand-marquis-ls/7405870782.​html
https://toledo.craigslist.org/ctd/d/pe​rrysburg-2006-pontiac-montana-sv6/7405​759834.html\
https://toledo.craigslist.org/ctd/d/pe​rrysburg-2003-honda-element/7404656069​.html

Nah, you're right. Stunting for InstaSnapTokBook is much more important.

Dumbasses.


Yeah, but it gets expensive replacing beaters. I spent around $20k on a brand new Corolla in 2005 and it was worth every penny because it is still running great today and mostly only required routine maintenance during those 16 years. I've had to replace a pulley on the serpentine belts that went bad, swap out my driver's seat because some springs broke, and swap the cheap speakers, but that's been about all I can remember. A reliable car takes a lot of stress out of your life.
 
cefm
‘’ less than a minute ago  
25-40. That's a huge range that includes both the highest student debt as well as first or second mortgages. So yeah, $87k isn't bad as an average. It's the American dream.
 
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Mr.Insightful: austerity101: [Fark user image 425x559]

Why do so many people keep trying to tell us that we're wrong about our current situations? Stop trying to -splain things to Millennials that they know first hand.

[img.buzzfeed.com image 625x415]

Nope, nope. I'll continue to mock those needing to be mocked as the dumbasses they are. Just because you "know' that black people get al the favors in society doesn't mean you know jack shiat, or get a free pass because you're "millennial".

BTW, do you know what demographers called "Millennials" before the media invented that term for them?  The phrase was "echo boomers", because population wise they are their own mini-boom of kids of boomers.

With a tone of the sanctimony, stupidity, and churlishness as well.


Who do you think taught us?
 
