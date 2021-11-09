 Skip to content
 
(New Zealand Herald)   Anti-vaccination protest kills three, three hours later   (nzherald.co.nz) divider line
baka-san [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good
 
Hoblit [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
...adding, lives may have been saved that day.
 
magneticmushroom
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I will never understand the phrase "horror crash."

They were driving cars and crashed those. Unless they were 2016 Ford Horrors, use the word "automobile."

So weird.
 
Oysterman
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
They died doing what they loved:  Being in deadly situations where ones actions affects the lives of others
 
jerryskid
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I don't care how stupid people die as long as they die.  Ok, ok, I fibbed. I want them to suffer a bit before they die.
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mrparks
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
That is unfortunate. Thoughts and prayers.
 
jaytkay [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
A good start
 
