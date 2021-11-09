 Skip to content
(Chron) Protocols for security at Travis Scott's "AstroWorld" ordered future attendee's corpses to be referred to as "Smurfs", this stuff reads like Tort Lawyer Fanfic
    More: Followup, Death, Event planning, Houston, organizer's event operations plan, festival's first night, medical response plan, Astroworld staff, document outlines contingencies  
•       •       •

cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
8 dead now, how many from COVID later?
 
Picklehead [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
This is going to go down in history as one of the worst preventable tragedies of this century. Cretinbob is right, a lot of them, maybe all of them since they were so close together, are going to have COVID. A small percentage will die.

This event should not take place during a pandemic.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Some of you may die... but that is a sacrifice I am willing to make.
 
JasonOfOrillia [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Well, that's not smurferific at all.
 
daffy
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Please tell me tell me that's a joke.
 
nytmare
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Using using euphemisms in crowds of customers standard practice though?

Like when you hear "code 27 to the registers" over the announcement system at Safeway instead of "there's a child vomiting on the candy rack.".
 
Lumbar Puncture
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Most places have protocols to refer to the potentially deceased, people not breathing or missing children as something else. That's not unique at all.
 
mjg
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

/seems about right
 
Nonrepeating Rotating Binary
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
RIP PAPA SMURF
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
FatherChaos [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
NSFW Language

The Smurfs Lost Episode ♫.flv
Youtube g1KTvYzqxqI
 
Cluckles
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

daffy: Please tell me tell me that's a joke.


It's actually pretty common. Ex: Office buildings often refer to an ambulance as a "bus". You just pick an innocuous term so if you have to say "we got a dead body over here", a few thousand people don't start freaking the hell out.

Granted it didn't work out for them, clearly, but it's nothing to do with them picking a codeword. The biggest story is them noting in their disaster prep plan that there's a very solid chance of a mass casualty event, and then completely failing at preventing it.
 
indy_kid
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Doesn't every venue have code words for bad things? A crowd hearing "GUN!" from some security guy's radio could start a panic.

When I worked at the local hospital, an announcement for "Dr. Red" meant there was a fire. "Dr. Gray" meant a disturbance in maternity, usually because the extended families of some newborn hated each other and were fighting.

Greg Abbott should be held responsible for downplaying COVID and allowing this event to happen. Manslaughter charges from the governor down to whomever signed the event permit.
 
Lumbar Puncture
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Cluckles: daffy: Please tell me tell me that's a joke.

It's actually pretty common. Ex: Office buildings often refer to an ambulance as a "bus". You just pick an innocuous term so if you have to say "we got a dead body over here", a few thousand people don't start freaking the hell out.

Granted it didn't work out for them, clearly, but it's nothing to do with them picking a codeword. The biggest story is them noting in their disaster prep plan that there's a very solid chance of a mass casualty event, and then completely failing at preventing it.


Schools plan for mass casualty events now. Having a plan doesn't prevent disaster it's an attempt to mitigate it.
 
indy_kid
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Picklehead: This is going to go down in history as one of the worst preventable tragedies of this century.


Not even close.

Cocoanut Grove Fire

Beverly Hills Supper Club

The Station
 
WTP 2
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
SIGNAL 7 is too hard to remember...


/or whatever the local code/signal it might be.
 
C18H27NO3
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
a Security Plan has been established to help mitigate potential negative issues within the scope of the festival

So much for that, brainiacs.
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
This will go down as one of the best advertising campaigns ever for an entertainer.   I didn't know who this guy was a week ago.   Everyone knows who is he is now.
 
Best in this World [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Oh, I get it, because the crowd was like AHHH, AHHH, AHH AHHH AHHH AHHH, AHHH, AHH AHH AHH AHHHH?
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
There needs to be a followup if he actually pays for the victims' funerals. It sure seems like a nice gesture to be stated at the time but seems more like damage control to exonerate himself with no intentions of actually doing.
 
Cluckles
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Lumbar Puncture: Cluckles: daffy: Please tell me tell me that's a joke.

It's actually pretty common. Ex: Office buildings often refer to an ambulance as a "bus". You just pick an innocuous term so if you have to say "we got a dead body over here", a few thousand people don't start freaking the hell out.

Granted it didn't work out for them, clearly, but it's nothing to do with them picking a codeword. The biggest story is them noting in their disaster prep plan that there's a very solid chance of a mass casualty event, and then completely failing at preventing it.

Schools plan for mass casualty events now. Having a plan doesn't prevent disaster it's an attempt to mitigate it.


True, poor choice of words on my part. Though I'd argue they should have been focused on both, given there was another stamped the last time they held this same event.
 
C18H27NO3
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Stud Gerbil: This will go down as one of the best advertising campaigns ever for an entertainer.   I didn't know who this guy was a week ago.   Everyone knows who is he is now.


I wouldn't go that far.  I read the initial story the other day and I honestly don't remember what the performer's name is.
/I DO believe he should be charged, however.
 
indy_kid
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Cluckles: The biggest story is them noting in their disaster prep plan that there's a very solid chance of a mass casualty event, and then completely failing at preventing it.


Any crowd that size had the potential for a mass casualty event, and failing to plan for one would expose you to more civil and criminal liability than having a half-dozen scenarios detailed in your planning.

The contingency plan should have had the phrase, "this clown likes to get people to rush the stage, so be prepared for it."
 
Best in this World [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

berylman: There needs to be a followup if he actually pays for the victims' funerals. It sure seems like a nice gesture to be stated at the time but seems more like damage control to exonerate himself with no intentions of actually doing.


I wouldn't accept a cent from him until the lawsuits are handled if I was a relative of the deceased. fark the idea of him getting to ameliorate even one iota of guilt or responsibility.
 
UNC_Samurai [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Houston firefighters stationed outside of the Astroworld concert venue Friday night were not in radio communications with the emergency medical providers hired by the concert organizers as the deadly crowd swell unfolded, the city's fire chief told CNN on Tuesday.

According to the president of the city's firefighter union, the Houston Fire Department officials on standby had asked the concert organizers for a radio to communicate with ParaDocs, the emergency medical providers, but were only provided with cellphone numbers.

The concert organizers farked up big time, and should be held criminally responsible for knowingly failing to prepare for contingencies.
 
fat boy
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
grammysgrid.comView Full Size
 
MythDragon
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Hospitals do this too.
If you hear a hospital page Dr Atlas to a room, that's a call for security/staff for a combative patient.
Dr Allcome is another for "We need some doctors stat." Literally Doctors all come.
Dr Firestone is usually a code for fire
Another you might hear is a page for Dr Bright. This one means they have a patient with a light bulb in their rectum. This happens more often than you think. Enough to get its own code.
Just like Dr Aspen is for a patient with a writing instrument lodged up there.
One you want to especially want to watch out for is a page for Dr Cats. That means someone set them up the bomb and you don't want to make your time getting out of there.

/some of those are actually true
 
fat boy
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
https://www.tmz.com/2021/11/09/travis​-​scott-astroworld-after-party-dave-and-​busters-unaware-of-deaths/
 
Cluckles
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

indy_kid: Picklehead: This is going to go down in history as one of the worst preventable tragedies of this century.

Not even close.

Cocoanut Grove Fire

Beverly Hills Supper Club

The Station


Only the last one of those happened in the 21st century, though it was definitely worse in terms of death toll. But either way, it's way to early to say anything about something going down as the worst of the century, we've still got 80 years for people to get blown up at a Chuck-E-Cheese or some shiat.
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
"...authored by Austin, Texas-based concert promoter Scoremore. " Which is perhaps one reason why Austin political wonks suddenly decided to examine safety precautions for Thug Life celebrations.
 
Lumbar Puncture
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Cluckles: Lumbar Puncture: Cluckles: daffy: Please tell me tell me that's a joke.

It's actually pretty common. Ex: Office buildings often refer to an ambulance as a "bus". You just pick an innocuous term so if you have to say "we got a dead body over here", a few thousand people don't start freaking the hell out.

Granted it didn't work out for them, clearly, but it's nothing to do with them picking a codeword. The biggest story is them noting in their disaster prep plan that there's a very solid chance of a mass casualty event, and then completely failing at preventing it.

Schools plan for mass casualty events now. Having a plan doesn't prevent disaster it's an attempt to mitigate it.

True, poor choice of words on my part. Though I'd argue they should have been focused on both, given there was another stamped the last time they held this same event.


You can plan for prevention as well, but that doesn't mean the 50k people in attendance go along with it. Which is where mitigation planning comes in.

UNC_Samurai: Houston firefighters stationed outside of the Astroworld concert venue Friday night were not in radio communications with the emergency medical providers hired by the concert organizers as the deadly crowd swell unfolded, the city's fire chief told CNN on Tuesday.

According to the president of the city's firefighter union, the Houston Fire Department officials on standby had asked the concert organizers for a radio to communicate with ParaDocs, the emergency medical providers, but were only provided with cellphone numbers.

The concert organizers farked up big time, and should be held criminally responsible for knowingly failing to prepare for contingencies.


Not sure your article supports that. Per the CNN article there were hundreds of Houston Police officers who were in radio contact with the police inside the event.

'A total of 528 Houston police officers were inside the venue as well as 755 private security personnel and members of the ParaDocs medical team, CNN has reported.'

Between 528 police officers, who are first responders, and 755 security personnel, and a private medical organization through ParaDocs, and the Fire Fighters stationed outside the event I'm not sure you're gonna get criminal negligence unless there's a law where they're required to provide a radio to the local FD.
 
WTP 2
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

MythDragon: Hospitals do this too.
If you hear a hospital page Dr Atlas to a room, that's a call for security/staff for a combative patient.
Dr Allcome is another for "We need some doctors stat." Literally Doctors all come.
Dr Firestone is usually a code for fire
Another you might hear is a page for Dr Bright. This one means they have a patient with a light bulb in their rectum. This happens more often than you think. Enough to get its own code.
Just like Dr Aspen is for a patient with a writing instrument lodged up there.
One you want to especially want to watch out for is a page for Dr Cats. That means someone set them up the bomb and you don't want to make your time getting out of there.

/some of those are actually true


no, no they are not.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

indy_kid: Picklehead: This is going to go down in history as one of the worst preventable tragedies of this century.

Not even close.

Cocoanut Grove Fire

Beverly Hills Supper Club

The Station


How soon we forget

i.guim.co.ukView Full Size
 
jclaggett
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

nytmare: Using using euphemisms in crowds of customers standard practice though?

Like when you hear "code 27 to the registers" over the announcement system at Safeway instead of "there's a child vomiting on the candy rack.".


Disney uses them all the time. And silly things like never saying it's a "lost child." We used a lot of the standard 10 codes and various Signal-xx stuff. Protein spill was vomit.

And you do *not* want to know what an AFR in the pool is.

Smurfs may be a little tacky, but ¯\_(ツ)_/¯ you've gotta call them something.

Disney also had a rule that any radio usage "on stage" absolutely required an earpiece to reduce how much a guest could hear.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

MythDragon: Hospitals do this too.
If you hear a hospital page Dr Atlas to a room, that's a call for security/staff for a combative patient.
Dr Allcome is another for "We need some doctors stat." Literally Doctors all come.
Dr Firestone is usually a code for fire
Another you might hear is a page for Dr Bright. This one means they have a patient with a light bulb in their rectum. This happens more often than you think. Enough to get its own code.
Just like Dr Aspen is for a patient with a writing instrument lodged up there.
One you want to especially want to watch out for is a page for Dr Cats. That means someone set them up the bomb and you don't want to make your time getting out of there.

/some of those are actually true


Username...
 
Lumbar Puncture
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Cluckles: indy_kid: Picklehead: This is going to go down in history as one of the worst preventable tragedies of this century.

Not even close.

Cocoanut Grove Fire

Beverly Hills Supper Club

The Station

Only the last one of those happened in the 21st century, though it was definitely worse in terms of death toll. But either way, it's way to early to say anything about something going down as the worst of the century, we've still got 80 years for people to get blown up at a Chuck-E-Cheese or some shiat.


Sturgis contact trace death count just in recent history if we're going COVID related, or Florida's Spring Break in general. Just in COVID outbreaks/deaths it'll be amazing if it breaks top ten but time will tell
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
For the record I get the idea of radio codes... but smurf = DOA is kind-of in poor taste. Due to the blue nature.

Sack of potatoes, bag of sand, etc is more appealing.
 
Lumbar Puncture
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

fat boy: [grammysgrid.com image 500x500]


There's always a pair of spare scrubs just in case
 
Lumbar Puncture
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Lumbar Puncture: Per the CNN article there were hundreds of Houston Police officers who were in radio contact with the police inside fire department the event.


Ugh I gotta sleep
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

jclaggett: And you do *not* want to know what an AFR in the pool is.


Now you've done it and I won't sleep until I know.
Antique Frigid Reptiltion, Al Farking Roker....oh jeez I just looked it up and found out. Good night everyone
 
Spermbot
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

MythDragon: Dr Cats


MythDragon: Hospitals do this too.
If you hear a hospital page Dr Atlas to a room, that's a call for security/staff for a combative patient.
Dr Allcome is another for "We need some doctors stat." Literally Doctors all come.
Dr Firestone is usually a code for fire
Another you might hear is a page for Dr Bright. This one means they have a patient with a light bulb in their rectum. This happens more often than you think. Enough to get its own code.
Just like Dr Aspen is for a patient with a writing instrument lodged up there.
One you want to especially want to watch out for is a page for Dr Cats. That means someone set them up the bomb and you don't want to make your time getting out of there.

/some of those are actually true


About that...
 
parasol [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

indy_kid: Cluckles: The biggest story is them noting in their disaster prep plan that there's a very solid chance of a mass casualty event, and then completely failing at preventing it.

Any crowd that size had the potential for a mass casualty event, and failing to plan for one would expose you to more civil and criminal liability than having a half-dozen scenarios detailed in your planning.

The contingency plan should have had the phrase, "this clown likes to get people to rush the stage, so be prepared for it."


My son works security for Live Nation and shows where they expect trouble they prepare for.
What I've seen of this show overtopped standard security measures.

There is no way performers on stage didn't see/hear there was a problem.

Being prepared for a problem goes out the window when other people are prepared to let that problem escalate.

Even Mick Jagger knew when to stop the show at Altamonte.
 
Krashash
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Goddamn... as a Plaintiff's Personal Injury lawyer in Texas, I'd give my left foot to get one of these cases.
 
jclaggett
‘’ less than a minute ago  

berylman: jclaggett: And you do *not* want to know what an AFR in the pool is.

Now you've done it and I won't sleep until I know.
Antique Frigid Reptiltion, Al Farking Roker....oh jeez I just looked it up and found out. Good night everyone


Many eons ago, Wiki had a page full of all the Disney terms and stuff.

It ended up getting deleted. I always suspect Disney lawyers sent an email.
 
