 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Live Science)   Besides killing people COVID-19 is now wreaking havoc on our oceans   (livescience.com) divider line
25
    More: Sad, Ocean, pandemic-related plastic waste, metric tons, portion of those plastic gloves, recent study, short-term, single-use, year's end  
•       •       •

832 clicks; posted to Main » on 09 Nov 2021 at 5:35 PM (45 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



25 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
MythDragon
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Well smart Republicans don't wear masks like the sheep, so obviously the democrats are solely responsible for this. And you said you cared about the environment.
 
mikaloyd [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Itd be great if people quit dumping garbage barges into the ocean wouldnt it?


Thes numbers dont come from people littering.
 
LineNoise [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I mean, PLEASE keep the oceans clean, but 28,000 tons in the farkING OCEANS is probably not far off than what ends up happening to your cheeseburger when someone on the other side of the room farts.
 
cowsaregoodeating
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I feel like this was an effort on PETA's part to supply whales with personal protection equipment.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
leeksfromchichis [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

cowsaregoodeating: I feel like this was an effort on PETA's part to supply whales with personal protection equipment.

[Fark user image image 600x335]


encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
Abox [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

At least the ocean is wearing a mask
 
cowsaregoodeating
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

leeksfromchichis: cowsaregoodeating: I feel like this was an effort on PETA's part to supply whales with personal protection equipment.

[Fark user image image 600x335]

[encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.com image 625x491]


I'm not going to take advice from somewhat who can't tell a Whale from a Dolphin.
 
LineNoise [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Also fun fact, a cubic meter of water weighs, guess what, about a metric ton, for, well obvious reasons (same with the discrepancy)

You can do the math yourself on what 28,000 cubic meters looks like, or here, lazy...

https://www.themeasureofthings.com/re​s​ults.php?amt=30000&comp=volume&unit=cm​&searchTerm=30000+cubic+meters

Its half the size of epcot center.

Now, it shouldn't be floating around in our ocean, but lets focus on real problems, considering a good amount of it is easily degradable.
 
Eat The Placenta
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Texas is gonna have major power grid issues trashing the ocean like that.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Geotpf
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Masks do seems to be common garbage items these days, found in gutters and the like.
 
LineNoise [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

leeksfromchichis: cowsaregoodeating: I feel like this was an effort on PETA's part to supply whales with personal protection equipment.

[Fark user image image 600x335]

[encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.com image 625x491]


So every farking dolphin i have come in contact with during the last 2 years has been a super spreader.

farking assholes.
 
stevenvictx
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I'm actually shocked that they didnt claim it was MAGA hats

Being fark and all
 
cowsaregoodeating
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

LineNoise: leeksfromchichis: cowsaregoodeating: I feel like this was an effort on PETA's part to supply whales with personal protection equipment.

[Fark user image image 600x335]

[encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.com image 625x491]

So every farking dolphin i have come in contact with during the last 2 years has been a super spreader.

farking assholes.


Dolphins are generally considered to be a$$holes by all other sea creatures. Here's 10 reasons why.
 
leeksfromchichis [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
LineNoise:

Are you a captain planet villain, sticking up for pollution?  What the actual fark?
 
MadHatter500 [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
So about 1 day's worth of normal trash that gets dumped in the ocean.  We do as much damage "just 'cause" every day.
 
Badafuco [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
This is one that really pisses me off. I spent 25 years with The Surfrider Foundation doing hundreds of beach clean-ups between Los Angeles and Santa Barbara County lines. Stenciled storm drains with "Don't Dump, Drains To Ocean" on dozens of drains.
Don't litter and for God's sake, quit throwing cigarette butts out of your window.
 
LineNoise [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

cowsaregoodeating: LineNoise: leeksfromchichis: cowsaregoodeating: I feel like this was an effort on PETA's part to supply whales with personal protection equipment.

[Fark user image image 600x335]

[encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.com image 625x491]

So every farking dolphin i have come in contact with during the last 2 years has been a super spreader.

farking assholes.

Dolphins are generally considered to be a$$holes by all other sea creatures. Here's 10 reasons why.


yeah, they are right up there with ducks when it comes to being rapey.

I witnessed one of those (ducks) and was really confused as to what i should do.
 
LineNoise [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

leeksfromchichis: LineNoise:

Are you a captain planet villain, sticking up for pollution?  What the actual fark?


No, i'm saying there are more immediate achievable goals we should focus on, which have FAR greater impact, than an inflammatory headline about dropping half a golf ball into a couple dozen Olympic swimming pools chained together.
 
Badafuco [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

cowsaregoodeating: LineNoise: leeksfromchichis: cowsaregoodeating: I feel like this was an effort on PETA's part to supply whales with personal protection equipment.

[Fark user image image 600x335]

[encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.com image 625x491]

So every farking dolphin i have come in contact with during the last 2 years has been a super spreader.

farking assholes.

Dolphins are generally considered to be a$$holes by all other sea creatures. Here's 10 reasons why.


One reason they are assholes is because when I would surf, those punks would snake my wave and bump me off it.

/s

Getting a wave stolen from you by a dolphin is pretty cool.
 
137 Is An Excellent Time
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I just incinerate my garbage. Problem farking solved.

No landfills. No ocean dumping and I get to heat my barn with the waste heat it produces.

PS. Waste oil burners are AWESOME.

Build a New and improved fantastic output Waste Oil Burner.
Youtube AiKcx7ghtHk
 
cowsaregoodeating
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

LineNoise: cowsaregoodeating: LineNoise: leeksfromchichis: cowsaregoodeating: I feel like this was an effort on PETA's part to supply whales with personal protection equipment.

[Fark user image image 600x335]

[encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.com image 625x491]

So every farking dolphin i have come in contact with during the last 2 years has been a super spreader.

farking assholes.

Dolphins are generally considered to be a$$holes by all other sea creatures. Here's 10 reasons why.

yeah, they are right up there with ducks when it comes to being rapey.

I witnessed one of those (ducks) and was really confused as to what i should do.


Get him an Onlyfans account? He has bills.

/Dad jokes quack me up
 
leeksfromchichis [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

cowsaregoodeating: LineNoise: cowsaregoodeating: LineNoise: leeksfromchichis: cowsaregoodeating: I feel like this was an effort on PETA's part to supply whales with personal protection equipment.

[Fark user image image 600x335]

[encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.com image 625x491]

So every farking dolphin i have come in contact with during the last 2 years has been a super spreader.

farking assholes.

Dolphins are generally considered to be a$$holes by all other sea creatures. Here's 10 reasons why.

yeah, they are right up there with ducks when it comes to being rapey.

I witnessed one of those (ducks) and was really confused as to what i should do.

Get him an Onlyfans account? He has bills.

/Dad jokes quack me up


Those puns were just fowl.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

leeksfromchichis: LineNoise:

Are you a captain planet villain, sticking up for pollution?  What the actual fark?


Dude sticks up for billionaires, land developers, and slumlords. I'm positive that he has a magic ring that spits radioactive sludge.
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

stevenvictx: I'm actually shocked that they didnt claim it was MAGA hats

Being fark and all


Nope. Those that aren't in daily use are waiting for the return campaign, and will someday become hipster fashion statements.
 
Abox [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

cowsaregoodeating: I feel like this was an effort on PETA's part to supply whales with personal protection equipment.

[Fark user image 600x335]


Figures PETA wouldn't know what orifice whales breath out of
 
Displayed 25 of 25 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Obsolete HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Fark for your buck

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.