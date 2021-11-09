 Skip to content
(Some Guy)   You mean I shouldn't have done that? Maybe if I had waited more than two days?
gonegirl [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I asked out a coworker a couple months ago. They not only turned me down, but told me they weren't even into my gender.

I was ludicrously, shamefully glad when they got fired a month later.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

gonegirl: I asked out a coworker a couple months ago. They not only turned me down, but told me they weren't even into my gender.

I was ludicrously, shamefully glad when they got fired a month later.


Probably find out the supervisor that fired the person was turned down too.
 
cowsaregoodeating
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
FTFA
"She expressed satisfaction with Regan's handling of the proceedings,"

Well if that's not sexual innuendo then I'm not a 40 year old man in a 20 year sexless relationship with a woman who stays with me out of convenience.
 
Birnone
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
he suggested she consult an immigration lawyer

He was trying to take advantage of her fear of potential immigration related problems. He was hoping she'd think she needed him on her side, just in case she did run into trouble. That's how it sounds to me.
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TheReject [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I don't always commit ethics violations, but when I do, I do it with my corporate email.
 
Hankie Fest [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
What a lousy article. The pic is of the reporter, not the attorney in question, and this outlet clearly has no proofreaders. Ugh.
 
