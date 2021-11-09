 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(NPR)   Malala gets marararied   (npr.org) divider line
39
    More: Sappy, Nobel Prize, Nobel Peace Prize, 11-year-old living, Malala Yousafzai, social media, international best-selling author, June of last year, youngest Nobel Peace Prize winner  
•       •       •

1263 clicks; posted to Main » on 09 Nov 2021 at 5:20 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



39 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's hard for me to think of her as a grown woman, but she's turned into quite a remarkable one. Which is no surprise considering how remarkable of a young girl she was. He's a handsome fella, I wish them happiness and success in all of their future endeavors. And I'm sure there will be many.
 
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh, and good job on the headline subby. Snarky without even a whiff of asshole. Nicely done.
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Asser and I tied the knot...
c.tenor.com
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Best of all: at a time when she's ready, to a person of her own choosing.
 
grokca [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She's 24!? Crap I'm getting old.
 
Valter
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Pocket Ninja: Oh, and good job on the headline subby. Snarky without even a whiff of asshole. Nicely done.


Pocket, no jokes today?

I agree. She's a fine woman and I hope their life together blossoms nicely.
 
MetaDeth
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Poor guy
 
Valter
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

MetaDeth: Poor guy


Well I guess I should have known that it wouldn't take that long.
 
mononymous
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Valter: Pocket Ninja: Oh, and good job on the headline subby. Snarky without even a whiff of asshole. Nicely done.

Pocket, no jokes today?

I agree. She's a fine woman and I hope their life together blossoms nicely.


She'd have to have a hole in her head to think getting married was a good idea.  Bet it was a shotgun wedding.

/aisle seat, please...
 
mrspeacock
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Pocket Ninja: It's hard for me to think of her as a grown woman, but she's turned into quite a remarkable one. Which is no surprise considering how remarkable of a young girl she was. He's a handsome fella, I wish them happiness and success in all of their future endeavors. And I'm sure there will be many.


From the pictures, he also seems to be genuinely happy.  Good for them!
 
lizaardvark
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Pocket Ninja: It's hard for me to think of her as a grown woman, but she's turned into quite a remarkable one. Which is no surprise considering how remarkable of a young girl she was. He's a handsome fella, I wish them happiness and success in all of their future endeavors. And I'm sure there will be many.


It's hard for me to think of her at all. Who is this woman with the ridiculous name? Is she the artist formerly known as Prince? I knew he wasn't dead.

/Ma la la la la la la la la la la di dah
 
DesertCoyote [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

dothemath: Asser and I tied the knot...
[c.tenor.com image 220x94]


Butter is the polite way to say Asser.
 
groppet
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Good for her, the world needs more people like her.
 
Pincy
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
I'm more than twice her age and I'm not worthy of being in the same room with her. I hope she continues to make a difference in this world for a long time to come.
 
ColonelCathcart
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Patriarchy Alert!
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
There it is.
 
indylaw
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Asser? I barely even know 'er.
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
It's too bad Eduard Khil isn't alive. Her and the Trololo guy would make an amazin(gly harmonic) couple.
 
MurphyMurphy
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

groppet: Good for her, the world needs more people like her.


If only we could trade in ~74,222,958 odd Americans for a few of her caliber.
 
cwheelie
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
The whole Nobel thing adds a couple of goats to the cost you know
 
Pert
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Pocket Ninja: Oh, and good job on the headline subby. Snarky without even a whiff of asshole. Nicely done.


Say that with a French accent and you could be a sommelier...

"Monsieur, I recommend ze Cotes de Rhone, eet az a full body, a good nose, a long finish and eet eez snarky without even a whiff of asshole"
 
Englebert Slaptyback
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Ma-la-la

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Was expecting another Pete Davidson thread
 
moto-geek
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

groppet: Good for her, the world needs more people like her.


and if they don't do it in the Asser, we may
 
luna1580 [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

(but, IRL, many congratulations to her!)
 
jimjays
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
The article didn't tell us much of anything about the husband, which I was curious to learn about. He must be a hell of guy that's prepared to be Mr. Malala. It's hard enough to be a celebrity or public figure, but to be the spouse that can never match their appeal to the public is pretty tough too. And destined to being interrupted and talked over by well-wishers at every dinner or event they ever attend...
 
luna1580 [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Fun Fact Time:

Malala Yousafzai and Kylie Jenner are the same age.

ask yourself: between the two of them, who is more famous, more beloved, more influential, more respected, more wealthy? who has done more to change the daily lives of others? who is more happy, inside?

whatever the answers are, they pretty much explain global modern society and youth culture of the last 15 years.
 
kermit the forg [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

MetaDeth: Poor guy


You mean you, right?
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I always first think it is one of the Obama daughters when I see her name.

Congratulations to the young hero.
 
Ms. Hushpuppy
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I love happy news like this.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

luna1580: Fun Fact Time:

Malala Yousafzai and Kylie Jenner are the same age.

ask yourself: between the two of them, who is more famous, more beloved, more influential, more respected, more wealthy? who has done more to change the daily lives of others? who is more happy, inside?

whatever the answers are, they pretty much explain global modern society and youth culture of the last 15 years.


In 1954, Elvis Presley sold his first record. It's the same year that Alan Turing, the man who nearly single handedly won WWII for the Allies, killed himself because he was outcast & chemically castrated for being gay. People have been stupid for a lot longer than 15 years.
 
blondambition [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

jimjays: The article didn't tell us much of anything about the husband, which I was curious to learn about. He must be a hell of guy that's prepared to be Mr. Malala. It's hard enough to be a celebrity or public figure, but to be the spouse that can never match their appeal to the public is pretty tough too. And destined to being interrupted and talked over by well-wishers at every dinner or event they ever attend...


Mr. Dolly Parton seems to manage.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mudesi
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Birmingham?  I admit I did a double take there.  What the fark is she doing in ALABAMA?

Oh.  ENGLAND.  Now it makes sense.
 
Tax Boy
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

blondambition: jimjays: The article didn't tell us much of anything about the husband, which I was curious to learn about. He must be a hell of guy that's prepared to be Mr. Malala. It's hard enough to be a celebrity or public figure, but to be the spouse that can never match their appeal to the public is pretty tough too. And destined to being interrupted and talked over by well-wishers at every dinner or event they ever attend...

Mr. Dolly Parton seems to manage.


Yes but he got decades of access to bodacious tatas
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Yasser I Can Boogie
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cman [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

luna1580: Fun Fact Time:

Malala Yousafzai and Kylie Jenner are the same age.

ask yourself: between the two of them, who is more famous, more beloved, more influential, more respected, more wealthy? who has done more to change the daily lives of others? who is more happy, inside?

whatever the answers are, they pretty much explain global modern society and youth culture of the last 15 years.


The one who didnt get shot in the head by the Taliban. Say what you will about the USA, but at least here we don't have religious fanatics going around and shooting teenage girls for the crime of going to school.
 
luna1580 [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

UltimaCS: luna1580: Fun Fact Time:

Malala Yousafzai and Kylie Jenner are the same age.

ask yourself: between the two of them, who is more famous, more beloved, more influential, more respected, more wealthy? who has done more to change the daily lives of others? who is more happy, inside?

whatever the answers are, they pretty much explain global modern society and youth culture of the last 15 years.

In 1954, Elvis Presley sold his first record. It's the same year that Alan Turing, the man who nearly single handedly won WWII for the Allies, killed himself because he was outcast & chemically castrated for being gay. People have been stupid for a lot longer than 15 years.


i agree.

i simply meant if using the "influence" of malala vs. kylie as the prism to breakdown the recent past, 15 years is as far back as it really makes sense to go.

keeping up with the kardashians premiered in 2007, and malala was shot in 2012. those are the years most of the world learned they exist.
 
blondambition [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

blondambition: jimjays: The article didn't tell us much of anything about the husband, which I was curious to learn about. He must be a hell of guy that's prepared to be Mr. Malala. It's hard enough to be a celebrity or public figure, but to be the spouse that can never match their appeal to the public is pretty tough too. And destined to being interrupted and talked over by well-wishers at every dinner or event they ever attend...

Mr. Dolly Parton seems to manage.


I often wonder what she got. Dicks are a dime a dozen.
 
Displayed 39 of 39 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Obsolete HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want to see behind the curtain? Try

TotalFark

It's how we feed the squirrel

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.