(WFAA Fort Worth)   Statistics from Texas confirm that rugged individualist bootstrappy unvaccinated Texans are 45 times more likely to get COVID, and 40 times more likely to die from it, versus their insane, pants-on-head crazy libby lib vaccinated neighbors   (wfaa.com) divider line
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They have no choice, it is the mark of the beast and all that take his number will be cast into the lake of fire. I just put my QR code on my phone, if I was younger I would tat it on my forehead to show my allegiance to the beast (Obama).
 
question_dj [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Libby-lib Texan here. Getting my 5G booster on Friday.
 
AnotherBluesStringer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The humanist in me doesn't want to actively see anyone die, but I'm certainly not mourning this shiat anymore. Actively refusing to be vaccinated and catching the disease is not a tragedy. It's a consequence of your own actions.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Myrdinn [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Thinking about the relative populations and those rates...
...dangit, not quite enough to turn Texas blue in 2022 (thus far).
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Are the guns okay?
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
thehellisthis
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Those numbers still seem a bit low.  I think they should try for a high score.
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Rookie numbers.  Cmon plague rats, spit in eachothers mouths more.
 
freakay
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Would like to see similar results for masking and unmasking.
 
Myrdinn [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jaivirtualcard: [Fark user image 425x487]


LOL
oh, ouch.

...
... ...
LOL
 
leeksfromchichis [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Apart from all the cool musicians I know in Austin, the rest of that state can FOAD.
 
DuneClimber
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Take THAT libratdos!
 
Caelistis
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Vaxxed central Texan here.

Let the willfully unvaxxed die. If being so takes their kids with them, consider that a little chlorine in the gene pool.

So, so tired of the GQP bullshiat in this state.
 
gilgigamesh
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Lies, damned lies and statistics.

As always, trust your gut, Texans.  Don't let "numbers" and "science" tell you how to live.

Or die.

Whatever
 
Smoking GNU [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jaivirtualcard: [Fark user image 425x487]


We don't have the severe power fluctuations that the US has, but at the very least we here in Namibia have a far more stable power grid than Texass does, it seems. Kinda proud of that fact. Zambia had a whole weekend just go past with a total blackout, South Africa is going through rolling blackouts again, but Namibia keeps the lights on at least.
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Whatever man, pandemic's over come Black Friday
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah, but that means they're 85 times as free!
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's one way for all secession talk to die out.
 
Vitamin_R [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good.
 
gilgigamesh
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Caelistis: Vaxxed central Texan here.

Let the willfully unvaxxed die. If being so takes their kids with them, consider that a little chlorine in the gene pool.

So, so tired of the GQP bullshiat in this state.


The latest victim (of her own stupidity) on sorryantivaxxer.com is a 56 year old grandmother with 8 kids and 18 grandkids.

Unfortunately, covid has decidedly failed us as far as evolution of the species is concerned.
 
Mad-n-FL
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Alright, which of you guys pawned the Republicans to believe anti-maskers are freedom fighters instead of idiots?
 
X-Geek
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mad-n-FL
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Tom Marvolo Bombadil: Yeah, but that means they're 85 times as free!


He did the maths ^
 
basebally
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Vaccinated conservative Texas here.  I remember Chicken Pox, Measles.....I had 'em, don't want my kids to have 'em, either.  Silly me.
 
odinsposse
‘’ 1 hour ago  

gilgigamesh: Lies, damned lies and statistics.

As always, trust your gut, Texans.  Don't let "numbers" and "science" tell you how to live.

Or die.

Whatever


The libs are only calling Texans stupid because they can't stand someone disagreeing with them. So go out, party in lots of cramped rooms, and remember to skip your Tetnus shots and scrape yourself with some rusty metal just like a real man would.
 
Fizpez
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If the comments on these types of articles are to be believed NONE of this data matters to the anti-vaxx crowd, as a matter of fact its merely confirmation that the controlling gov't is getting desperate to stick a needle in their arm that they're lying with every published number.
 
gregario
‘’ 1 hour ago  
45x is too low.
 
GrinzGrimly
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yet oddly, New York and California both have higher case rates these days...
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mad-n-FL: Tom Marvolo Bombadil: Yeah, but that means they're 85 times as free!

He did the maths ^


From England, are you?
 
Mad-n-FL
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SpectroBoy: [Fark user image 299x168]


I have never before seen the vote count jump by more than 5 numbers when upvoting
 
hereinNC
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Another study that "Freedumb" loving American's will ignore.

Doesn't affect them until they lose the gun from their cold dead hands.
 
jaytkay [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Where's the Spiffy tag?
 
Begoggle
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If you're an old rich Republican, you're 45x more likely to have pushed your way into line to get vaccinated, while telling the rubes that the pandemic is a Democratic hoax.
 
BitwiseShift [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Texas government hasn't really changed.  It always went after the most vulnerable.  The media is becoming a little more aware that about 20% of the population is incapable of both protecting themselves or others and that the powers that be are fine with that, even count on it.

What has changed is seeing this in the open, with the reality articulated and the obscenity laid bare.
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Chlorine in the gene pool.
 
skyotter
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Fizpez: If the comments on these types of articles are to be believed NONE of this data matters to the anti-vaxx crowd, as a matter of fact its merely confirmation that the controlling gov't is getting desperate to stick a needle in their arm that they're lying with every published number.


This is essentially the same pool of people who thought JFK Jr, the deceased son of a deceased Democratic president, was going to show up alive, and join a Republican ticket.

Of farking course facts won't matter to them.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

GrinzGrimly: Yet oddly, New York and California both have higher case rates these days...


Unable to distinguish between cases and deaths? Yup, it's a MAGAt.
 
mikaloyd [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Is NOW the time for us to finally have a candid and frank conversation about getting a Texas tag?
 
Headso
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

GrinzGrimly: Yet oddly, New York and California both have higher case rates these days...


Yet less deaths to further show the vaccine effectiveness
 
mikaloyd [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Headso: GrinzGrimly: Yet oddly, New York and California both have higher case rates these days...

Yet less deaths to further show the vaccine effectiveness


Fewer deaths
 
Smoking GNU [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Headso: GrinzGrimly: Yet oddly, New York and California both have higher case rates these days...

Yet less deaths to further show the vaccine effectiveness


Now watch him completely ignore that little detail.
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Problem solved.
 
quiotu
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Smoking GNU: Headso: GrinzGrimly: Yet oddly, New York and California both have higher case rates these days...

Yet less deaths to further show the vaccine effectiveness

Now watch him completely ignore that little detail.


He'll ignore the thread completely. They only stay if their words can anger more folks, not embarrass themselves further.
 
Lady J [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
typical liberals and their statistics

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
The per capita numbers are really bad for Texas in comparison to other states.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Pincy
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Unvaccinated Texans died from COVID-19 at 40 times the rate of vaccinated Texans

Good.
 
