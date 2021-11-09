 Skip to content
(Gawker)   Today in WTF is This Guy On About: espresso martinis have destroyed being cool, or something   (gawker.com) divider line
51
•       •       •

645 clicks; posted to Main » and Discussion » on 09 Nov 2021 at 3:20 PM (1 hour ago)



51 Comments     (+0 »)
MikeBoomshadow [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTFA: "Used to be you could tell what people were like by what they liked. Not anymore."

Yeah, now you have to get to know them and junk. Who has time for that?
 
Grumpy Cat
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Lucky bastard. Getting paid to say nothing.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Normcore, and its cultural equivalent, poptimism, complicated matters.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In my world I take a teaspoon of instant Necafe coffee in the mouth and swish it down with a shot of Bombay then eat a Nicoise olive a minute later if I manage not to puke. Then go to work driving a schoolbus (not really)
 
Rev. Skarekroe
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Espresso martinis?
What is it 2006 again?
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just so there's gin and vermouth.

/Now I want a martini.
//Better have an Irish coffee to stay awake afterward.
 
swankywanky
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Glad to see this kid grew up and got a "job" as a "journalist."

Guess chess wasn't the path to riches his dad thought it would have been.

i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Alcohol? What is this? Canada? Do heroin like a goddamn normal American.
 
mikalmd
‘’ 1 hour ago  
For those who want to be a wide awake drunk ..
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That was a lotof words to say nothing.
 
thisisyourbrainonFark
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sober for over a year now, and one of the few things I miss about booze is a good dirty Martini with a blue-cheese stuffed olive. Well, that and the debauchery.
 
EdgeRunner [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MikeBoomshadow: FTFA: "Used to be you could tell what people were like by what they liked. Not anymore."

Yeah, now you have to get to know them and junk. Who has time for that?


It's also pretty dumb to think you can learn all you need to know about someone by their menu choices. All that really happens is they learn how pathetically shallow you are.
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Didn't the irony collapse happen in the 90s? That's when I first noticed that you can't tell the difference between an uncool person doing a thing legitimately and a cool person doing it ironically.
 
Porous Horace [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I love espresso martinis. They're nothing new.
Espresso stout also good.
Espresso also also good.
 
AnotherBluesStringer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The author's need to gauge people by how they dress and what they order instead of putting forth any effort getting to get to know them says way more about the author than it does about anyone drinking a martini.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The Irresponsible Captain: Just so there's gin and vermouth.

/Now I want a martini.
//Better have an Irish coffee to stay awake afterward.


media4.giphy.comView Full Size

Vermouth is the Devil's taint sweat.
 
Zero Point Scalar Field
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If everyone is wearing tennis shoes and parent jeans and listening to Beyonce, how do you know who's cool?

I think we should throw the author of this crap into the center of Afghanistan. I'd be thrilled to hear about his deep and powerful observations.

PS: Beyonce sucks
 
thisisyourbrainonFark
‘’ 1 hour ago  

EdgeRunner: MikeBoomshadow: FTFA: "Used to be you could tell what people were like by what they liked. Not anymore."

Yeah, now you have to get to know them and junk. Who has time for that?

It's also pretty dumb to think you can learn all you need to know about someone by their menu choices. All that really happens is they learn how pathetically shallow you are.


That's what I told Jennifer Lawrence when I treated her to Golden Corral.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Martini: Gin, vermoth, over ice and strained, Lemon twit or olive garnish.

EVERYTHING ELSE IS FAKE. People who want "dry" martinis without vermouth are asking for cold wet gin. If they want that, they should ask for it.
 
EdgeRunner [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

thisisyourbrainonFark: EdgeRunner: MikeBoomshadow: FTFA: "Used to be you could tell what people were like by what they liked. Not anymore."

Yeah, now you have to get to know them and junk. Who has time for that?

It's also pretty dumb to think you can learn all you need to know about someone by their menu choices. All that really happens is they learn how pathetically shallow you are.

That's what I told Jennifer Lawrence when I treated her to Golden Corral.


Your article sucks, TFA writer.
 
Shryke
‘’ 1 hour ago  

berylman: In my world I take a teaspoon of instant Necafe coffee in the mouth and swish it down with a shot of Bombay then eat a Nicoise olive a minute later if I manage not to puke. Then go to work driving a schoolbus (not really)


Post of the year.
 
yakmans_dad
‘’ 1 hour ago  
His map put cinéastes in the 16th arrondissement. What a know nothing.
 
whitroth
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, you can get an idea from their menu choices, like meatloaf in the White House, or vegan.

On the other hand, no, thanks. What goes in coffee/espresso is bourbon or brandy.
 
Shryke
‘’ 1 hour ago  

thisisyourbrainonFark: EdgeRunner: MikeBoomshadow: FTFA: "Used to be you could tell what people were like by what they liked. Not anymore."

Yeah, now you have to get to know them and junk. Who has time for that?

It's also pretty dumb to think you can learn all you need to know about someone by their menu choices. All that really happens is they learn how pathetically shallow you are.

That's what I told Jennifer Lawrence when I treated her to Golden Corral.


Also what I told my wife, Golden Corral, when I treated her to Morgan Fairchild.
 
swankywanky
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: Martini: Gin, vermoth, over ice and strained, Lemon twit or olive garnish.

EVERYTHING ELSE IS FAKE. People who want "dry" martinis without vermouth are asking for cold wet gin. If they want that, they should ask for it.


I'm with you -- what's funny is you did not mention whether you preferred it shaken or stirred - maybe on purpose?

I use this line all the time with my wife:

"A Martini is made with gin. If your Martini is made with vodka, it is not, in fact, a Martini. And odds are that you have a vagina." - Archer
 
One Size Fits Some
‘’ 1 hour ago  
As others have mentioned, that seems like a lot of words to say nothing. Going a bit deeper, it seems to me that the author has just realized that being trendy isn't the same as being interesting, and building their whole persona on the fringe of pop culture may have been a bit shallow, short-sighted, and pointless.

And...down goes another hipster.
 
One Size Fits Some
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Shryke: thisisyourbrainonFark: EdgeRunner: MikeBoomshadow: FTFA: "Used to be you could tell what people were like by what they liked. Not anymore."

Yeah, now you have to get to know them and junk. Who has time for that?

It's also pretty dumb to think you can learn all you need to know about someone by their menu choices. All that really happens is they learn how pathetically shallow you are.

That's what I told Jennifer Lawrence when I treated her to Golden Corral.

Also what I told my wife, Golden Corral, when I treated her to Morgan Fairchild.


Your wife gave me food poisoning.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
I thought we hit peak 'not-a-martini-but-called-a-martini' rage at least 10 years ago.
 
LarryDan43
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

mikalmd: For those who want to be a wide awake drunk ..


Cocaine is still very popular
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

swankywanky: I'm with you -- what's funny is you did not mention whether you preferred it shaken or stirred - maybe on purpose?


Do you like it clear or slightly cloudy? If you like clear, stir. Properly shaken drinks are cloudy from little bits of ice in them. Both are valid in a martini, hell, in a pinch you pour it a couple of times between glasses and then strain.
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

austerity101: Didn't the irony collapse happen in the 90s? That's when I first noticed that you can't tell the difference between an uncool person doing a thing legitimately and a cool person doing it ironically.


IIRC in the 90s, we were unclear on the definition of cool.

How The Heck Do You Be Cool? - Simpsons S07E24
Youtube KX4u4J6m5Pg
 
MusicMakeMyHeadPound [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Trocadero: Vermouth is the Devil's taint sweat.


Amusing flamebait aside: do yourself a favor and ask for a "double of gin, chilled and up* " when you want a "Martini".

It's the vermouth-less drink you want and usually like a buck cheaper.

*if you don't want the stupid cone-shaped glass you can ask for it in a tumbler here instead of up.
 
neongoats
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
That farticle made me want to kill.
 
Lexx
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

One Size Fits Some: As others have mentioned, that seems like a lot of words to say nothing. Going a bit deeper, it seems to me that the author has just realized that being trendy isn't the same as being interesting, and building their whole persona on the fringe of pop culture may have been a bit shallow, short-sighted, and pointless.

And...down goes another hipster.


The fact that the author can't tell what's cool or not anymore is probably due to 1: he's sufficiently out of touch to even know what's currently on trend, and 2: he doesn't  enjoy anything in his life in earnest and thus can't process how a particular item could be genuinely enjoyed across subculture boundaries unironically.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

MusicMakeMyHeadPound: Amusing flamebait aside: do yourself a favor and ask for a "double of gin, chilled and up* " when you want a "Martini".


That's a fancy way of ordering cold wet gin, and I'd probably comp you one for being honest and not pretending with the "dry martini"
 
gbv23
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
Trocadero
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

MusicMakeMyHeadPound: Trocadero: Vermouth is the Devil's taint sweat.

Amusing flamebait aside: do yourself a favor and ask for a "double of gin, chilled and up* " when you want a "Martini".

It's the vermouth-less drink you want and usually like a buck cheaper.

*if you don't want the stupid cone-shaped glass you can ask for it in a tumbler here instead of up.


Yeah, if I want gin, I order gin (although gin is always worth the premium, so you're better off buying it at BevMo and making it at home). I stopped ordering martinis long ago b/c you never knew what the fark you were going to get, unless you just told the bartender every single ingredient ahead of time. Which is kind of a dick move at a busy bar.
 
Theaetetus
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Trocadero
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Theaetetus: [Fark user image 498x278] [View Full Size image _x_]


i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
swankywanky
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: swankywanky: I'm with you -- what's funny is you did not mention whether you preferred it shaken or stirred - maybe on purpose?

Do you like it clear or slightly cloudy? If you like clear, stir. Properly shaken drinks are cloudy from little bits of ice in them. Both are valid in a martini, hell, in a pinch you pour it a couple of times between glasses and then strain.


I prefer mine with some ice crystals on top, so I shake.  Was just curious if you left your opinion out of purpose to avoid ....well, you know.
 
Porous Horace [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
What does it say about someone who drinks pumpkin spice martinis?
 
Shryke
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: MusicMakeMyHeadPound: Amusing flamebait aside: do yourself a favor and ask for a "double of gin, chilled and up* " when you want a "Martini".

That's a fancy way of ordering cold wet gin, and I'd probably comp you one for being honest and not pretending with the "dry martini"


A dry martini involves a small rinse of vermouth, last I checked.
 
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: MusicMakeMyHeadPound: Amusing flamebait aside: do yourself a favor and ask for a "double of gin, chilled and up* " when you want a "Martini".

That's a fancy way of ordering cold wet gin, and I'd probably comp you one for being honest and not pretending with the "dry martini"


When I was young and stupid(er), I would order  "dry" martini.  Now I don't give a shiat - "I'll have a martini"....and let the bartender do their work.  Sometimes they ask if I want ice chips.

At home, I chill the glass with ice and vermouth and dump it before I pour the shaken gin.  A while back some Farker told me to keep my gin in the freezer but I haven't tried it yet.

/Cotswold or Roku depending on the mood.
//Sapphire as backup.
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

AnotherBluesStringer: The author's need to gauge people by how they dress and what they order instead of putting forth any effort getting to get to know them says way more about the author than it does about anyone drinking a martini.


If you think people don't judge a book by it's cover, you should walk into any bookstore.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Eliminate the ninnies and the twits
 
Pointy Tail of Satan
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
What I want is an Aston Martini.
 
mazzz
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
MusicMakeMyHeadPound:

*if you don't want the stupid cone-shaped glass

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

neongoats: farticle


I'm surprised this word isn't used more often here.
 
Barnhawk72
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
skybird659 [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

austerity101: Didn't the irony collapse happen in the 90s? That's when I first noticed that you can't tell the difference between an uncool person doing a thing legitimately and a cool person doing it ironically.


Irony is forever. Just read a bible. Any bible. It was full of irony when it was written, more so now that people stil believe, fight, kill and die over it . (any of them)
 
