 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(The US Sun)   Turns out Travis Scott was turning people into demons through his t-shirt, and the whole Astroworld concert was so he could eat the souls of the dead fans whom he sacrificed to his half-inflated dark lord   (the-sun.com) divider line
26
    More: Followup, Conspiracy theory, Ritual, Travis Scott, Illuminati, CRACKPOT conspiracy theorists, Sacrifice, Animal sacrifice, Travis Scott Astroworld Festival  
•       •       •

220 clicks; posted to Main » on 09 Nov 2021 at 3:05 PM (13 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



26 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Can we stop the Stupid Americans ride? I would like to get off now.
 
Eightballjacket [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Those theories still make more sense than a lot of what was said on the original thread on this incident.  Numerous farkers thought this was a country concert.
 
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
I don't know what a Travis Scott is, but his fans are idiots.
 
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Which genre of music tramples and kills the most fans? Is it Rap?
 
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Good night Springton, there shall be no encore.
 
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Lambskincoat: Which genre of music tramples and kills the most fans? Is it Rap?


What about the guy mowing down country fans with a machine gun in Vegas?
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

The Googles Do Nothing: Lambskincoat: Which genre of music tramples and kills the most fans? Is it Rap?

What about the guy mowing down country fans with a machine gun in Vegas?


I am willing to blame Country music for that.
 
RaceDTruck [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Thanks for cleaning that up subby, I was wondering about that.
 
Uzzah
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
There was a time when I liked reading conspiratorial takes that crazy people had on current events.  It was fun to point and laugh at far-out ideas that no sane person would ever agree with.

Nowadays, between Q and anti-vax people and god knows what else, it's not as much fun anymore.
 
The Devil's Bartender
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Jake Havechek: [Fark user image image 425x559]


"Eleven dead!!"
"Eight injured!!!"
"How to brighten your holiday dinner table!!1!"
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

The Googles Do Nothing: Lambskincoat: Which genre of music tramples and kills the most fans? Is it Rap?

What about the guy mowing down country fans with a machine gun in Vegas?


Depends. Rap concert means that it was a violent culture of uppity, uh, urbanites that was master planned as a false flag operation by Hillary Clinton. Country concert disasters are just one-off tragedies by the mentally unstable moreover how dare you try to politicize this tragedy I want to speak with your manager.
 
Whatthefark
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Lambskincoat: Which genre of music tramples and kills the most fans? Is it Rap?


Well, no one ever died at an Ozzy concert.

/ok, a bat and a dove did, but those aren't people.
 
Myrdinn [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Wait, the t-shirt did it.  Turning people into demons.

Damn.  In my day that took a lot of rituals, sacrifices, and... erm, nothing. No candles.  Nope.  No idea what you are going on about.
 
Thrakkorzog
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Lambskincoat: The Googles Do Nothing: Lambskincoat: Which genre of music tramples and kills the most fans? Is it Rap?

What about the guy mowing down country fans with a machine gun in Vegas?

I am willing to blame Country music for that.


Its really about the number of car / semi accidents by people driven crazy by country music and purposely driving into the path of the oncoming truck.
 
abbarach
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Lambskincoat: Can we stop the Stupid Americans ride? I would like to get off now.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Whatthefark: Lambskincoat: Which genre of music tramples and kills the most fans? Is it Rap?

Well, no one ever died at an Ozzy concert.

/ok, a bat and a dove did, but those aren't people.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ColonelCathcart
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Lambskincoat: Can we stop the Stupid Americans ride? I would like to get off now.


Please exchange your citizenship on your way out with one of the millions of illegals here.
 
EdgeRunner [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Lambskincoat: Which genre of music tramples and kills the most fans? Is it Rap?


I don't know about people, but if we're talking sentient beings in general, Slim Whitman can be pretty lethal.
i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Lambskincoat: Can we stop the Stupid Americans ride? I would like to

Lambskincoat: Which genre of music tramples and kills the most fans? Is it Rap?


Same genre of music that kills its own artists. I dis you, you dis me, now we shoot our own family.
 
SanityIsAFullTimeJob
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
thisisyourbrainonFark
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Why didn't JFK Jr. rescue them?
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

The Googles Do Nothing: Lambskincoat: Which genre of music tramples and kills the most fans? Is it Rap?

What about the guy mowing down country fans with a machine gun in Vegas?


That's a mass shooting, not a farking crowd trampling incident.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ less than a minute ago  
frinkiac.comView Full Size
 
Displayed 26 of 26 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Obsolete HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want the rest of the Farking story? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.