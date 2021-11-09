 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(MSN)   ♫And then sneaky snake goes dancing. Wiggling and a-hissing. Sneaky snake goes dancing. A-giggling and a-kissing I don't like old sneaky snake. He laughs too much you see. When he goes wiggling through the grass. It tickles his underneath♫   (msn.com) divider line
11
    More: Interesting, Snake, Queensland snake catcher, Pythonidae, juvenile snake, Brandon Wilkinson of Snake Catchers Brisbane, Snakes, Serpent, Mr Wilkinson  
•       •       •

519 clicks; posted to Main » on 09 Nov 2021 at 3:50 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



11 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
TheReject [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Was this supposed to give me a boner because I have something to share...
 
Godscrack
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
I HAVE THIS RECORD
 
Squid_for_Brains [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Eat The Placenta
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Carpet Python was the name of my failed feminine hygiene company. Still can't figure out where I went wrong.
 
fmcgalaxie500 [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Godscrack: I HAVE THIS RECORD


You must be an old Farker like myself.
 
Promo Sapien
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
I love this song.

Also, Rainbow Stew.
 
smokewon
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Eat The Placenta: Carpet Python was the name of my failed feminine hygiene company. Still can't figure out where I went wrong.


Umm...was your username involved?
 
LarrySouth
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Wasn't expecting a Snek post in the Main tab...
 
guestguy
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

smokewon: Eat The Placenta: Carpet Python was the name of my failed feminine hygiene company. Still can't figure out where I went wrong.

Umm...was your username involved?


c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Rob3Fan
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Godscrack: I HAVE THIS RECORD


When I was a kid we wore out the 8-Track
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I really don't get the song reference and not sure if I want to know. Pappa was a Rolling Serpentine Stone?
 
Displayed 11 of 11 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Obsolete HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more stories with less ads? Try

TotalFark

It's what the cool kids are doing.
It also helps us pay the bills.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.