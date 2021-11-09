 Skip to content
(Daily Mail)   Still need an incentive to get vaccinated? How about free sex?   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
35
    More: Giggity  
•       •       •

35 Comments     (+0 »)
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Boys as young as 14 are reportedly allowed to use the clinic, provided they are accompanied by an adult.

I'd have been "using the clinic" as often as I could at 14. "Young man, you already had four COVID shots yesterday."
 
Trocadero
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
media.giphy.com
 
blatz514 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I got my booster this morning.  Whar is my sex...whaaaaaaar!
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Will the follow-up shots be free as well?
 
leeksfromchichis [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Unobtanium: Boys as young as 14 are reportedly allowed to use the clinic, provided they are accompanied by an adult.

I'd have been "using the clinic" as often as I could at 14. "Young man, you already had four COVID shots yesterday."


encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.com
 
LarrySouth
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Trocadero: [media.giphy.com image 245x205]


Actually, brothels are legal in Victoria (Oz), and have been for over 30 years...
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Is this co-ed vaccination sex, or just a bunch of pricks?
 
leeksfromchichis [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

LarrySouth: Trocadero: [media.giphy.com image 245x205]

Actually, brothels are legal in Victoria (Oz), and have been for over 30 years...


miro.medium.com


Welcome to the Oz brothel.  Fancy a shag?
 
Low Budget Dave
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
My arm is a little sore from all the boosters.

Yeah, that's it.   It's the booster shots.
 
dothemath
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I take back everything I said about those stupid micks.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Pretty sure the sex is not free. The sauna club is where you get teased with what services the workers (independent contractors) can provide, and you have to pay them once you decide what you want.
 
Theaetetus
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Fark user image

Fark user image
 
thehellisthis
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
The preacher said the HPV vaccine would turn girls into a bunch of sluts and look at what we have become!
 
mostlyharmless_
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I do wonder where one would get the jab. I mean, some ppl pay a lot of money for needles in certain places...
I've been told


Fark user image
 
leeksfromchichis [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

cyberspacedout: Is this co-ed vaccination sex, or just a bunch of pricks?


encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.com
 
Trocadero
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
i.dailymail.co.uk

You know, I've never in my life used a thermometer that could vibrate.
 
khitsicker [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
this is how new fetishes are made.
 
stoli n coke
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Austria? No thank you.
Who'd want to throw down with some Fosters chugging kangaroo punchers?
 
NobleHam
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
You had me at free, lost me at sex with women.
 
gilatrout [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
God bless Australia.
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Trocadero: [i.dailymail.co.uk image 634x444]
You know, I've never in my life used a thermometer that could vibrate.


You don't know what you're missing.

...I mean: Me either.
 
Eightballjacket [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

mrmopar5287: Pretty sure the sex is not free. The sauna club is where you get teased with what services the workers (independent contractors) can provide, and you have to pay them once you decide what you want.


That's exactly what I was wondering.  Free room, extras will cost you extra
 
baorao
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Time to crack open a Fosters and salute to Austria.
Fark user image
 
Magorn [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

mostlyharmless_: I do wonder where one would get the jab. I mean, some ppl pay a lot of money for needles in certain places...
I've been told


[Fark user image 634x462]


segerios.com
 
jclaggett
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Just remember the safe word.

Fark user image
 
jclaggett
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Fark user image
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
i.redd.it
 
Tabletop
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Reminds me one of those "funny signs" that used to get passed over the internet. There were a couple variations on the same theme, "Warning: leaving ski trails will result in death and loss of ski privileges," "High voltage: illegal entry will result in death and $2000 fine," etc. The humor in those signs was that only an idiot would be persuaded by the small penalty that accompanies one's death.

This is the other side of the same idiotic coin.
 
Mr.Man [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Patriotism at its finest.
 
nicoffeine
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
We all pay for it one way or another. The vaccine, however, is free.
 
phaseolus
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Meanwhile in Wisconsin

Fark user image
 
drayno76
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I hate the United States, more now than last week.

Free donuts, free AR-15, free lotto tickets, free slurpees, all things offered for the jab that I didn't want.  Free weed, in a few coveted states, but not mine.

Austria you just got a lot more interesting to me, but I still wouldn't have held out hoping for this freebie there either.

/Got my booster 5 days ago.
//Survival is its own reward to me.
 
bedonkadonk
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
FTFA: Funpalast's owner added the brothel is located near a monument of painter Gustav Klimt and told potential clients to use the statue 'as an excuse for the delay... when you return home'.

Can you imagine trying to say that to your wife as an excuse for being late?
"Yeah wifey, I went to see a monument of a painter and that's why I'm delayed."  Wife would slap the shiat outta me.
 
BitwiseShift [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Get the booster, and it's a threesome.  Worse thing have come out of Austria.

Fark user image
 
Trocadero
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

bedonkadonk: FTFA: Funpalast's owner added the brothel is located near a monument of painter Gustav Klimt and told potential clients to use the statue 'as an excuse for the delay... when you return home'.

Can you imagine trying to say that to your wife as an excuse for being late?
"Yeah wifey, I went to see a monument of a painter and that's why I'm delayed."  Wife would slap the shiat outta me.


Ya know, I wonder if the brothel owner was inspired. That's actually pretty good cross promotion.
educaborras.com
 
