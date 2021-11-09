 Skip to content
(Daily Mail)   Article: Meatflation strikes America, prices are running rampant, see? Image: shows a ribeye priced in Canadian wanderloos   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
68
Headso
‘’ 1 hour ago  
¯\_(ツ)_/¯  I just pay what the meat costs
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I got some meatflation for you
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Do what now?

static.wikia.nocookie.netView Full Size
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I buy my beef from a local guy at the farmer's market.  About 40% cheaper than the ritzy grocery store near me, probably comparably priced to Kroger or Meijer.  The flavor is amazing, especially sirloin, tbone, and skirt steak.
 
WhackingDay
‘’ 1 hour ago  
LOL, $16.99/lb??? Is that high? Generic supermarket here in central NC had it for $37/lb, granted it was boneless prime ribeyes, but even so, that's nuts. Whole Foods of all places is still reasonable at, get this, $16.99/lb.
 
arrogantbastich [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
shiat, you assholes are finally going to start paying for your garbage meat what I have been paying for my great local COOP stuff for years?

Suck my meatsickle!
 
NINEv2 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Who tf is getting ribeye roasts for $8.71 a farking pound? Lucky bastids.
 
BeotchPudding [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Damn, those treadmills are really starting to cause problems.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FrancoFile: I buy my beef from a local guy at the farmer's market.  About 40% cheaper than the ritzy grocery store near me, probably comparably priced to Kroger or Meijer.  The flavor is amazing, especially sirloin, tbone, and skirt steak.


I told you longpig was delicious!
 
Zero Point Scalar Field
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When can we start eating humans?
 
gunther_bumpass
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm struck with meatflation every time I see Christina Ricci.
 
Solty Dog [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You can always tell who didn't group up around poverty when the belt tightening needs to happen.
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Like I said, living in the Midwest has it's advantages.
 
Lord Bear [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Around here, beef has doubled in price over the last couple years.  A small roast used to be around $12 (CDN), and the cheapest one I could find last night was $25.  Cheap steaks are up 50-75%, and good steaks are more than double.

Strangely, chicken is only up 10-20% and most pork is barely up at all.  Bacon being the exception, up 30% or so.
 
Snort
‘’ 1 hour ago  
12.99 for delmonico porterhouse/t bone near me.  Prime cuts are much higher. 24.99-28.99 depending on the cut.

I expect to see delmonico jump as the grocery is leaving cash on the table.

Pork cuts are much cheaper.  Full loins less than 30 per.
 
cwheelie
‘’ 1 hour ago  
some good stuff just lying along the road too!
 
arrogantbastich [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AAAAGGGGHHHH: Like I said, living in the Midwest has it's advantages.


Yeah you think in cattle country you could shake a hamburger tree. But those are Bosses cattle I'll wager and they're turned into McDonalds, Burger King, Wendy's and the 25% of Taco Bell beef that isn't old gym mats.
 
oldfarthenry
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Meh, REAL CanuckiansTM will just gun-up a bag a few moose or deer or sumpin' - that or just subside on KD, eh.
 
Jim from Saint Paul
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTAThey say they were already struggling to attract workers before the pandemic, now must pay up to $20 an hour to compete for staff who don't want to work

OH NO!

We have to pay people a living wage?! TERRIBLE NEWS!
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
What?  I've regularly been buying choice bone-in ribeye at Publix for $8.99 lb.

In tomorrow's flyer, the price of choice strip will be $9.99: https://www.iheartpublix.com/20​21/11/publix-ad-coupons-week-of-11-11-​to-11-17-11-10-to-11-16-for-some/#meat

They're $8.99 at Kroger which is also selling whole Butterball for $0.99 a lb despite 9,000 articles telling you that there's no way you'll get a turkey this year.
 
madgonad [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Meat prices seem silly.

I can get 90% lean ground beef for $3.50/#, but a basic top sirloin costs $12/#.

FYI - 90% lean ground beef is GROUND FARKING SIRLOIN
 
ThePea
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Since it's the Daily Fail I now doubt the existence of meat & prices.
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
It's the meat packing industry. It's probably going to be a future price fixing case. Again. The industry is lead by corrupt as fark farkers who will use Covid as a cover to price fix.
 
wage0048
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Teddy Brosevelt: I got some meatflation for you


So, you're a grower, not a shower?
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

madgonad: Meat prices seem silly.

I can get 90% lean ground beef for $3.50/#, but a basic top sirloin costs $12/#.

FYI - 90% lean ground beef is GROUND FARKING SIRLOIN


I'm in Atlanta and top sirloin is currently going for $5.99/lb at Publix.  I perused it on Sunday.
 
kkinnison [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
I just buy a 1/4 cow at a time now.
 
Jim from Saint Paul
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: What?  I've regularly been buying choice bone-in ribeye at Publix for $8.99 lb.

In tomorrow's flyer, the price of choice strip will be $9.99: https://www.iheartpublix.com/20​21/11/publix-ad-coupons-week-of-11-11-​to-11-17-11-10-to-11-16-for-some/#meat

They're $8.99 at Kroger which is also selling whole Butterball for $0.99 a lb despite 9,000 articles telling you that there's no way you'll get a turkey this year.


Aldi's here in Minnesota has plenty for like $1.29 a pound. *shrug*
 
Derp Du Jour
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
DoctorCal
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
leeksfromchichis [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Teddy Brosevelt: I got some meatflation for you


encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
starlost
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
the prices for mechanically seperated chicken with pork added hotdogs haven't gone up thank god.
here is my tip for the daring foodie
use both the store brand ketchup and mustard on the dog for a new combination sensation.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Zero Point Scalar Field: When can we start eating humans?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
guestguy
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

FrancoFile: I buy my beef from a local guy at the farmer's market.  About 40% cheaper than the ritzy grocery store near me, probably comparably priced to Kroger or Meijer.  The flavor is amazing, especially sirloin, tbone, and skirt steak.


Narrator: it was human.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

DoctorCal: [Fark user image 425x566]


I got a roast for like 1/4 - 1/3 price, and the manager checked us out at the register. "Has anyone every paid the regular, full price, like ever?" "It happens once in a while, but not often."
 
Sapper_Topo [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Right now bone in rib steak where I live in NV is on sale for $17.99 per pound. This weekend instead of steak I made beans and ham hocks because of it. I missed out on buying a half beef this year and I am kicking myself for it. Kicking myself bad.
 
will.i.ain't [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Meanwhile, the stray dog problem is diminishing.
 
madgonad [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: I'm in Atlanta and top sirloin is currently going for $5.99/lb at Publix.  I perused it on Sunday.


I'm near Kansas City. Sirloin is essentially priced the same as a NY/KC Strip with ribeyes around $13/#. Two years ago ground sirloin was $2.99/#, a top sirloin steak was $4/#, and ribeyes were around $9/#. I think the stores are just pushing their margins way up on the cut steaks, but pricing ground beef low.

I used to love picking up a four-pack of small sirloin steaks for the family, but now I will very rarely get a big ribeye to share. The rest of the time I choose ground beef, various types of chicken, and pork (tenderloins, pork steaks, ribs, chops). We actually go without meat quite often now. I'm not a vegetarian or anything, but you don't need meat in a main meal - just protein.
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Derp Du Jour: [Fark user image 425x336]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
will.i.ain't [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
scontent-iad3-2.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Trocadero: DoctorCal: [Fark user image 425x566]

I got a roast for like 1/4 - 1/3 price, and the manager checked us out at the register. "Has anyone every paid the regular, full price, like ever?" "It happens once in a while, but not often."


I was recently in Utah where the Krogers are under a different branding (City Market I think) and I was faced with paying the full price, but they just gave me a card and that was that.
 
rgGolf4
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
I went to our local fine dining for a kid free dinner with the wife recently.  I can count on two fingers how many times we've done that in the last two years.  Anyhow, I was surprised to the see the NY Strip with a Market Price and lobster special for $45.
 
Nicholas D. Wolfwood [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
My local Harris-Teeter (northern Virginia DC suburbs) has very nice boneless NY Strip Steaks for $9.99 / lb.

When I saw those last weekend, I grabbed five for about $38, and some nice russet potatoes to bake, plus some cheddar biscuits.  Jubal made a good dry rub, and Sherry made a salad and a few side dishes.

I grilled us up a very nice meal while Aunt Nancy was here for a visit.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

madgonad: Rapmaster2000: I'm in Atlanta and top sirloin is currently going for $5.99/lb at Publix.  I perused it on Sunday.

I'm near Kansas City. Sirloin is essentially priced the same as a NY/KC Strip with ribeyes around $13/#. Two years ago ground sirloin was $2.99/#, a top sirloin steak was $4/#, and ribeyes were around $9/#. I think the stores are just pushing their margins way up on the cut steaks, but pricing ground beef low.

I used to love picking up a four-pack of small sirloin steaks for the family, but now I will very rarely get a big ribeye to share. The rest of the time I choose ground beef, various types of chicken, and pork (tenderloins, pork steaks, ribs, chops). We actually go without meat quite often now. I'm not a vegetarian or anything, but you don't need meat in a main meal - just protein.


I just double checked and it's still $5.99 in the flyer:  https://www.publix.com/saving​s/weekly-​ad

I just assumed KC would be cheaper what with all the meat packing and what not.  We don't even have much cattle around here.

We're having black bean and avocado enchiladas tonight.
 
Englebert Slaptyback
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

madgonad: Meat prices seem silly.

I can get 90% lean ground beef for $3.50/#, but a basic top sirloin costs $12/#.

FYI - 90% lean ground beef is GROUND FARKING SIRLOIN



You do know the ground beef comes from scraps, right? That the butcher doesn't take beautiful steaks and throw them into the grinder?

You are of course free to take your ground beef and reconstruct it into a sirloin if you like. Please report back here when you're done.
 
DoctorCal
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Mmmmmmmmm, mechanically separated meat scraps
 
Social Justice Warlock
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Zero Point Scalar Field: When can we start eating humans?


Joke's on you, if you've had Thaï shrimps, you already are.
 
yakmans_dad
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I demand that the worst pandemic in 100 years have no consequences.

I demand it.

There. That should fix things.
 
Drunk and Bitter Jesus [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Unavailable for comment:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mufhugger
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
i2.wp.comView Full Size
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Wait... who views ribeyes as an "every day meat item"?!
 
