(KUCI)   Today's 4-hour serving of '80s alt/post-punk/new wave includes music from XTC, Blancmange, The Mighty Lemon Drops, and The Replacements. Hear what commercial radio doesn't sound like on pastFORWARD #274. Starts @ 1:00 PM ET, LGT streaming options   (kuci.org) divider line
73
•       •       •

socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
cheers you beautiful lot
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I suppose I'll tune in for once.
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
PROGRAMMING NOTE:

i'm contemplating doing a live "behind the scenes" broadcast on either Twitch or YT. is there any interest in this?
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
oh. also, we have interns today.
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
All set here.
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

socalnewwaver: oh. also, we have interns today.


c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

socalnewwaver: PROGRAMMING NOTE:

i'm contemplating doing a live "behind the scenes" broadcast on either Twitch or YT. is there any interest in this?


Sure.
Not today though right?
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hi everybody. Feels like last Thursday was a month ago.
 
ANDizzleWI [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

socalnewwaver: PROGRAMMING NOTE:

i'm contemplating doing a live "behind the scenes" broadcast on either Twitch or YT. is there any interest in this?


I would watch but I can't.  Gotta at least look like I'm working.

Would probably prefer twitch over yousetube, although my annoyance factor with both platforms is about the same.
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

socalnewwaver: oh. also, we have interns today.


This should end well..........
 
ANDizzleWI [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh and hi everyone.  Yay Tuesday!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jasonvatch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
'Standing' by...
 
Gillmartin
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Reminds me of how much I miss WFNX...
 
jasonvatch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

socalnewwaver: PROGRAMMING NOTE:

i'm contemplating doing a live "behind the scenes" broadcast on either Twitch or YT. is there any interest in this?


I probably wouldn't watch on a regular basis - 3 minutes of button-pushing is about my limit. After all, radio is an aural medium:

Stan Freberg - Stretching the Imagination
Youtube ppZ57EeX6vE


Let's see you do that on television!

/Also, Twitch doesn't work here.
 
NeoMoxie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Howdy all you lovely farquers!

Twitchy, n00btube... I'll tune in to just about anything.
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
interns are late. getting ready to lock the door.
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

socalnewwaver: interns are late. getting ready to lock the door.


That would make them externs
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

socalnewwaver: interns are late. getting ready to lock the door.


We hear drums, drums in the deep. They are coming.
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Madison_Smiled: They are coming.


They're in the trees.....
 
Lioness7 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Hey everybody!
Finally you are in the right time. I don't know about the day though...

I don't know either what Mr. DJ has in mind but I say yes to everything.
Well... I guess to everything...

As for interns, just don't let them talk to the mic as a punishment. Or even look at it.
 
Lioness7 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Pista: Madison_Smiled: They are coming.

They're in the trees.....


See into the trees
Find the girl
While you can
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Pista: Madison_Smiled: They are coming.

They're in the trees.....


I need to see that movie.
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
If you can't depend on interns, who can you depend on?
 
NeoMoxie [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Yay! Kingsize! Happy Dance!
 
ANDizzleWI [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
We need to hear their excuses for being late.  On the air.  With sound effects.
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Do you think we scared them off?
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

ANDizzleWI: We need to hear their excuses for being late.  On the air.  With sound effects.


And DST doesn't count since we fell back an hour.
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Pista: Do you think we scared them off?


no, i think they're interns. not the first batch to no show, and it won't be the last.
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
on the bright side, i won't have to explain why i'm playing stuff that's kinda sorta popular.
 
Blue Owl
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Dukes of Stratosphear.  Nice.  An older step-bro turned me on to them in the mid-80's.
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Pista: Do you think we scared them off?


lost them to the hip-hop show, maybe... this music is too complex for today's ears
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

west.la.lawyer: Pista: Do you think we scared them off?

lost them to the hip-hop show, maybe... this music is too complex for today's ears


It's also........music
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Two of my favorite XTC albums!
 
NeoMoxie [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Holy flamingo! An XTC song I've never heard before!
 
thespindrifter [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Such a weird song.
 
Blue Owl
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Blue Owl: Dukes of Stratosphear.  Nice.  An older step-bro turned me on to them in the mid-80's.


ahhhh...sunnuva....XTC (also introduced to me by said step-bro).....ok, back to lurking for a decade.
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Blue Owl: Blue Owl: Dukes of Stratosphear.  Nice.  An older step-bro turned me on to them in the mid-80's.

ahhhh...sunnuva....XTC (also introduced to me by said step-bro).....ok, back to lurking for a decade.


it's all good. you're welcome here we've all done it.
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Blue Owl: Blue Owl: Dukes of Stratosphear.  Nice.  An older step-bro turned me on to them in the mid-80's.

ahhhh...sunnuva....XTC (also introduced to me by said step-bro).....ok, back to lurking for a decade.


*yoink*

Oh no you don't. Get back here.
 
ANDizzleWI [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Blue Owl: Blue Owl: Dukes of Stratosphear.  Nice.  An older step-bro turned me on to them in the mid-80's.

ahhhh...sunnuva....XTC (also introduced to me by said step-bro).....ok, back to lurking for a decade.


Stick around... You're already doing better than two interns that actually work there..
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

NeoMoxie: Holy flamingo! An XTC song I've never heard before!


Really?
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Blue Owl: Blue Owl: Dukes of Stratosphear.  Nice.  An older step-bro turned me on to them in the mid-80's.

ahhhh...sunnuva....XTC (also introduced to me by said step-bro).....ok, back to lurking for a decade.


Oi!
Where you going?
Hope you brought cake for all of us.
 
Lioness7 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

socalnewwaver: Pista: Do you think we scared them off?

no, i think they're interns. not the first batch to no show, and it won't be the last.


Are they forced to be interns? Is it any kind of a punishment at UCI?
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

socalnewwaver: Pista: Do you think we scared them off?

no, i think they're interns. not the first batch to no show, and it won't be the last.


But what about all those lost wages?!!
 
Blue Owl
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Madison_Smiled: Blue Owl: Blue Owl: Dukes of Stratosphear.  Nice.  An older step-bro turned me on to them in the mid-80's.

ahhhh...sunnuva....XTC (also introduced to me by said step-bro).....ok, back to lurking for a decade.

*yoink*

Oh no you don't. Get back here.


I don't know what's more amazing to me...that my account is now 20 year old or that my password still works.  Welcome to the Hotel California.
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Lioness7: socalnewwaver: Pista: Do you think we scared them off?

no, i think they're interns. not the first batch to no show, and it won't be the last.

Are they forced to be interns? Is it any kind of a punishment at UCI?


There's an idea. At the station where I used to work, the punishment would have been interning for the polka show. 6 a.m. Sunday. Oof.
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
LOLOLOLOL
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Madison_Smiled: Lioness7: socalnewwaver: Pista: Do you think we scared them off?

no, i think they're interns. not the first batch to no show, and it won't be the last.

Are they forced to be interns? Is it any kind of a punishment at UCI?

There's an idea. At the station where I used to work, the punishment would have been interning for the polka show. 6 a.m. Sunday. Oof.


That's what Weird Al is for.
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Madison_Smiled: Lioness7: socalnewwaver: Pista: Do you think we scared them off?

no, i think they're interns. not the first batch to no show, and it won't be the last.

Are they forced to be interns? Is it any kind of a punishment at UCI?

There's an idea. At the station where I used to work, the punishment would have been interning for the polka show. 6 a.m. Sunday. Oof.


pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
YES!!!!!!
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Madison_Smiled: Lioness7: socalnewwaver: Pista: Do you think we scared them off?

no, i think they're interns. not the first batch to no show, and it won't be the last.

Are they forced to be interns? Is it any kind of a punishment at UCI?

There's an idea. At the station where I used to work, the punishment would have been interning for the polka show. 6 a.m. Sunday. Oof.


not sure when the right time to polka is, but 6 am on Sunday is obviously the wrong time
 
