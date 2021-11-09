 Skip to content
(Some Guy)   Oklahoma Supreme Court overturns the $465M opioid verdict against Johnson & Johnson finding their drugs weren't enough of a public nuisance somehow   (oklahoman.com) divider line
73
    More: News, Jury, Oklahoma Supreme Court, Nuisance, Law, United States, Oklahoma's public nuisance law, nonjury trial, state's deadly opioid crisis  
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I hope every child of every one of these judges does of a fentanyl overdose.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
DIES you god damned autocorrect.

I WANT THEM TO DIE
I WANT THEM DEAD
I WANT THEM BURIED IN THE GROUND
 
WeatherNerd
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
As a resident (non-native) Oklahoman, this doesn't surprise me in the slightest.
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
You don't have to be hooked on Oxy to live in Oklahoma, but it helps.
 
MetaDeth
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Somebody got paid.
 
Turbo Cojones
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
If it only applies to Okies I'm ok with that.
 
Promo Sapien
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Quick, to the Sacklermobile!
 
LL316
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Lots of coke dealers in prison, though.
 
mikalmd
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
I'm $hocked . $omeone might have been paid off ..
 
GoodCopBadCop [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Doesn't bother me at all. You want to be a red state?  This is what it looks like.
 
stuffy
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Good, now give us a verdict that includes jail time for the Slacker family.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
It'll all the bad things about Texas with none of the good things about Texas.

Oklahoma. Because when life isn't worth living, Oklahoma is the place for you.
 
Northern
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
What if we told the judge J&J was a black owned business?
 
rudemix [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
This is really strange. It is almost unheard of for any part of our federal or state governments to side with big business against the average citizen. It's about time the super-wealthy in this nation caught a break
 
special20
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

puffy999: DIES you god damned autocorrect.

I WANT THEM TO DIE
I WANT THEM DEAD
I WANT THEM BURIED IN THE GROUND


No, you said you wanted to "do" them.
Fess up, or feck off.
 
Hoblit [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
[my shocked-not-that-shocked face here]

While surprising, not all that surprising.

Maybe they just think the people who are overdosing on fentanyl were the real nuisances.
 
Randrew
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

puffy999: I hope every child of every one of these judges does of a fentanyl overdose.

"Oklahoma public nuisance law does not extend to the manufacturing, marketing, and selling of prescription opioids."


Article is brief, but I suspect this overruling decision comes down to a matter of legal technicalities and the supreme court's opinion that the original ruling misapplied and overstretched the "public nuisance" law.

I'd like to hear opinions from other legal professionals before I begin condemning judges' families to drug deaths.
 
HotWingConspiracy [BareFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
LOL

When the people win, they don't really win. There is always a backstop for the nobility.

My favorite is when governments simply ignore ballot referendums that they don't like and the courts back them on it.
 
Joe USer [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

WeatherNerd: As a resident (non-native) Oklahoman, this doesn't surprise me in the slightest.


Wait, I'm going off topic. Your name is WeatherNerd and you're in Norman.

I'm assuming you have something to do with the NWS? If so, that place is awesome.
 
TeddyRooseveltsMustache
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Keep sucking off that corporate dong and see what it gets you, America.
 
SirEattonHogg
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Is the state bucking for a Johnson & Johnson plant?
 
covfefe
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I'm overdosing in Oklahoma right now as the first victim of this unjust law.
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
People, calm down, do you think these judge's yachts are going to buy themselves?
 
drewsclues
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Ladies and Gentlemen, Republican "Tort Reform" aka, you have no recourse against the rich for literally killing people. Even the kings of the middle ages didn't have it so good.

So, in the face of this and SCOTUS' gutting of constitutional rights and voting rights. Up against that and the operating completely as intended Constitution that is in the process of cementing minority rule in the USA with the electoral college and the Senate election rules, we will still have people laughing at Snackbar's posts, probably in this very thread.

Country is dead, yo. The bad guys won.
 
ltdanman44
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
thisisyourbrainonFark
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Randrew:

I'd like to hear opinions from other legal professionals before I begin condemning judges' families to drug deaths.

Sorry, Randrew, the mob has spoken!

external-preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
LamOtter [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Randrew:

I'd like to hear opinions from other legal professionals before I begin condemning judges' families to drug deaths.

Yeah, I'm sure there's a perfectly good loophole that the judge was powerless, POWERLESS I tell ya to ignore.
 
miscreant
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

drewsclues: Ladies and Gentlemen, Republican "Tort Reform" aka, you have no recourse against the rich for literally killing people. Even the kings of the middle ages didn't have it so good.

So, in the face of this and SCOTUS' gutting of constitutional rights and voting rights. Up against that and the operating completely as intended Constitution that is in the process of cementing minority rule in the USA with the electoral college and the Senate election rules, we will still have people laughing at Snackbar's posts, probably in this very thread.

Country is dead, yo. The bad guys won.


There is a recourse.  It's called the Second Amendment
 
Randrew
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Randrew: puffy999: I hope every child of every one of these judges does of a fentanyl overdose.

"Oklahoma public nuisance law does not extend to the manufacturing, marketing, and selling of prescription opioids."

Article is brief, but I suspect this overruling decision comes down to a matter of legal technicalities and the supreme court's opinion that the original ruling misapplied and overstretched the "public nuisance" law.

I'd like to hear opinions from other legal professionals before I begin condemning judges' families to drug deaths.


And further, from July 2019 "Pain Meds As Public Nuisance? Oklahoma Tests A Legal Strategy For Opioid Addiction".  From today's ruling, it would seem the test has failed.

OTOH, in that original lawsuit against J&J, Purdue and Teva Pharma's were also named, but they both settled before judgement.  Purdue for $270M and Teva for $85M.  J&J got hit for more because they didn't settle and lost.  However they then appealed on the grounds that the public nuisance law was misapplied.
 
thisisyourbrainonFark
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Sexy Jesus: People, calm down, do you think these judge's judges' yachts are going to buy themselves?


/emotional support pet peave
 
covfefe
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

NM Volunteer: drewsclues: Ladies and Gentlemen, Republican "Tort Reform" aka, you have no recourse against the rich for literally killing people. Even the kings of the middle ages didn't have it so good.

So, in the face of this and SCOTUS' gutting of constitutional rights and voting rights. Up against that and the operating completely as intended Constitution that is in the process of cementing minority rule in the USA with the electoral college and the Senate election rules, we will still have people laughing at Snackbar's posts, probably in this very thread.

Country is dead, yo. The bad guys won.

There is a recourse.  It's called the Second Amendment


Or speaking of things we're not planning to do anyway, to just not overdose on opioids.
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Just read through title 50, and it looks like the justices have a point. In section 501 is says that the actions must be "unlawful" and the one thing these drug pushers did was stay inside the lines of the law. The non-jury nature of title 50 statutes seems more about quick settlement of neighborhood issues, not sticking it to corporations for rule skimming.
 
realmolo
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

OkieDookie: You don't have to be hooked on Oxy to live in Oklahoma, but it helps.


I had never been to Oklahoma until this year. Drove through it briefly on the way to Arizona, and then spent a week there for work.

Oklahoma is a *hellhole*. Desolate, poor, and full of Trumpers. New Mexico is actually even more depressing, but at least it has nice scenery, in a "the end of the world" kind of way.
 
Chemlight Battery
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

puffy999: I hope every child of every one of these judges does of a fentanyl overdose.


Yeah, that'll teach 'em to be born to the wrong parents! Do better next time, kiddos!
 
mongbiohazard
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
The system working as intended.
 
hammettman
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

puffy999: I hope every child of every one of these judges does of a fentanyl overdose.


Won't you think of the children?  Innocents in this.  As for the judges themselves...

I'll allow it.
 
WeatherNerd
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Joe USer: WeatherNerd: As a resident (non-native) Oklahoman, this doesn't surprise me in the slightest.

Wait, I'm going off topic. Your name is WeatherNerd and you're in Norman.

I'm assuming you have something to do with the NWS? If so, that place is awesome.


Nope, private sector meteorologist, but I did get my private information stolen a few years back when trying to apply for the NWS.
 
Esc7
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
You're not going to catch drug companies with a gotcha because the gotchas don't exist.

Opiods aren't going away. They're extremely dangerous but necessary to practice medicine.

Are they given away too freely? Are doctors lobbied to prescribe them? Do companies do everything they can to make a buck? YES YES YES

But a situation like that is not stopped with judicial action catching them doing something illegal. Because it doesn't exist.

The real solution is to legislatewith our congress and regulate these drugs and companies to prevent the overriding systemic influence of capitalism on our healthcare system.

But since our legislature is irrevocably broken, nothing will change. It does not reflect the will of the people due to the Senate.
 
King Something
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
'Murica.
 
born_yesterday
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Be the one selling the oxy not the o e taking it.  Got it.
 
tricycleracer
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Dopesick on Hulu manages to make me hate the Sackler family even more every Wednesday.
 
Randrew
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

WeatherNerd: Joe USer: WeatherNerd: As a resident (non-native) Oklahoman, this doesn't surprise me in the slightest.

Wait, I'm going off topic. Your name is WeatherNerd and you're in Norman.

I'm assuming you have something to do with the NWS? If so, that place is awesome.

Nope, private sector meteorologist, but I did get my private information stolen a few years back when trying to apply for the NWS.


The same background check process that netted me X years of "free credit monitoring"?
 
stevejovi
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
NM Volunteer:  There is a recourse.  It's called the Second Amendment

I always have to laugh at this line of thinking. Tell me Rambo, exactly what is your little peashooter AR-15 going to do against an M1-A2 tank or an F-22 dropping cans of napalm on your house? Tell us again how you're going to defend us all from gubmint tear-enny?
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

stevejovi: NM Volunteer:  There is a recourse.  It's called the Second Amendment

I always have to laugh at this line of thinking. Tell me Rambo, exactly what is your little peashooter AR-15 going to do against an M1-A2 tank or an F-22 dropping cans of napalm on your house? Tell us again how you're going to defend us all from gubmint tear-enny?


The government?  No, the Sacklers and other rich people who buy justice.
 
argylez
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

stevejovi: NM Volunteer:  There is a recourse.  It's called the Second Amendment

I always have to laugh at this line of thinking. Tell me Rambo, exactly what is your little peashooter AR-15 going to do against an M1-A2 tank or an F-22 dropping cans of napalm on your house? Tell us again how you're going to defend us all from gubmint tear-enny?


Meh...what about armed drone swarms? Good luck with those
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I'm not advocating for mob justice against these pharma people, but I would gleefully accept it.
 
Jz4p
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Good, I was getting tired of all this accountability.
 
Randrew
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

NM Volunteer: stevejovi: NM Volunteer:  There is a recourse.  It's called the Second Amendment

I always have to laugh at this line of thinking. Tell me Rambo, exactly what is your little peashooter AR-15 going to do against an M1-A2 tank or an F-22 dropping cans of napalm on your house? Tell us again how you're going to defend us all from gubmint tear-enny?

The government?  No, the Sacklers and other rich people who buy justice.


So what, they can't still afford to buy some justice when you start show up at their castle with a gun?
 
NephilimNexus
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Never sue for more than it costs to bribe a judge.
 
