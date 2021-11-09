 Skip to content
Ring of Hangover Protection discovered by party of archaeologists who must have made their secret door check
Russ1642
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If you're as ild as me you may remember using a magic jewel to prevent getting drunk in this game

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ktonos
‘’ 1 hour ago  
...or it could be, ya know, that the wearer just happened to think that is a pretty gem in a nice gold setting.

\Sometimes a cigar is just a cigar
 
Zero Point Scalar Field
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well... Does it work or what?
 
Mister Buttons
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Zero Point Scalar Field: [Fark user image 300x291]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The name Amethyst comes from "a methysko", Greek for "Not Drunk."
 
TheReject [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Elves and half-elves get automatic checks, they don't have to announce the attempt.

A recent trip to Vegas taught me that the casino general goods store keeps baskets of pedialyte hangover cure and preventions right at the register. Very convenient.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Protip: You can identify amethyst gems in Nethack by dipping them into a potion of booze, if the potion turns into  fruit juice, that stone was an amethyst.
 
GranoblasticMan
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
My birthstone is amethyst and I've always had hellacious hangovers. I feel like I got cheated.

Then again, I stopped collecting rocks in middle school and didn't start drinking til 16. Maybe I need to get a tiger hangover rock.

/ Mostly staying away from alcohol now, thanks to the herb
 
nicoffeine
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Dex dex dex dex acc+1
 
Manic Depressive Mouse [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Russ1642: If you're as ild as me you may remember using a magic jewel to prevent getting drunk in this game

[Fark user image 425x265]


Came to post about that. Was it from Conquests of the Longbow: The Legend of Robin Hood?

I remember learning to play Nine Men's Morris for that, but it was before the internet, so I had to learn from a book! Fortunately, it was covered in How to Hold a Crocodile and I had a copy. I never finished the game though.
 
Stands With A Tiny Fist [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Manic Depressive Mouse: Russ1642: If you're as ild as me you may remember using a magic jewel to prevent getting drunk in this game

[Fark user image 425x265]

Came to post about that. Was it from Conquests of the Longbow: The Legend of Robin Hood?


Ah, I had been thinking Conquests of Camelot at first, but had ruled it out (over the interface bar). I think you're right. Definitely looks like Roberta Williams's work, though., don't it? :)
 
