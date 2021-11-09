 Skip to content
(KFOR Oklahoma City)   Dying at 28 of a heart attack isn't normal. Maybe being tazed oved 50 times had something to do with it. Jurors sure thought so   (kfor.com) divider line
atomic-age [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Those are some whites supreme.
 
JessieL [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dudes look like they should be guarding a meth lab.
 
wademh [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I could get used to these convictions. I'd like to.
 
Psychopusher [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If you asked me to draw a couple of good ol' boy cops who absolutely love to use them some excessively excessive force on allegedly non-compliant people without ever having seen these two, my drawing would look pretty much exactly like them.
 
TheLopper
‘’ 1 hour ago  
34? Is he part dog?
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

"I don't get it. What did we do wrong?"
 
Jack Sabbath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I know what you are all thinking.  Oklahoma.  Cops.

But this is the victim:

Fark user imageView Full Size


I'm almost as shocked as he was.
 
Wrongo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Seriously, was he still non-compliant after the second tase? The fifth? Really, after the 7th or 8th?
 
bingethinker [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Wrongo: Seriously, was he still non-compliant after the second tase? The fifth? Really, after the 7th or 8th?


Apparently breathing is non-compliant.
 
Boojum2k [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Wrongo: Seriously, was he still non-compliant after the second tase? The fifth? Really, after the 7th or 8th?


They felt threatened by his twitching. And he did it every time they tazed him, so they had to keep on tazing him.
 
Linux_Yes
‘’ 1 hour ago  
53 times??

maybe they forgot it wasn't a video game, your Honor.
 
pounddawg
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gyrfalcon: [Fark user image 850x478]
"I don't get it. What did we do wrong?"


pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
Pointy Tail of Satan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They would have tazed him more, but their batteries ran out.
 
Linux_Yes
‘’ 1 hour ago  
its not the number of taser blasts.

its the Thought that counts.
 
Moodybastard
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Police? Thought this was the tryout for Jacka$$
 
bluejeansonfire [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Murderpigs.

(spits)
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
*ZAP*
"STOP RESISTING"

*Repeat 52 more times*
 
HarveyBrooks
‘’ 1 hour ago  
10 years?
People entrusted with public safety and enforcing the law should be held to much higher standards of conduct than the general public.
50+ times? Sounds like these are just a couple sadists.
Should get life in general population.
 
Johnson [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
could get 10 years but will get Probation instead because it is their first offense.
 
Mad-n-FL
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I wonder how many other people they killed and got away with, and not talking while "on duty" here.
You think "bad cops kill people on duty"; I'm pretty sure there are many more skeletons in these two's pasts.
 
Slackfumasta
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Jack Sabbath: I know what you are all thinking.  Oklahoma.  Cops.

But this is the victim:

[Fark user image image 311x162]

I'm almost as shocked as he was.


Don't be shocked. The cops are being held accountable because the victim was white.
 
Gunboat
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Jack Sabbath: I know what you are all thinking.  Oklahoma.  Cops.

But this is the victim:

[Fark user image image 311x162]

I'm almost as shocked as he was.


I regret that I have only one funny to give this comment.
 
Headso
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Brandon Dingman... Investigators say when Lakey would not comply with commands from the officers, Taylor and Dingman used their tasers 53 times.

I think I found the Brandon republicans are cheering on.
 
KY Jerry [OhFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
Sentenced to Club Fed, pack swim suits and ski gear. Millionaires and cops go to different prisons than us.
 
Smurfnazi420
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Let's go Brandon!
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BonoboJeezus
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
How the hell could anyone keep going after 50 jolts? Assuming he did keep moving.
IF he did, I'm guessing meth. Probably from the same stash Officer Friendlies were on.

Also: That is one poor attempt at a neckbeard, Taylor.

#teamnobody
 
Mad-n-FL
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Wrongo: Seriously, was he still non-compliant after the second tase? The fifth? Really, after the 7th or 8th?


Unmoving?
Was he even breathing?
Did he actually die in an "after-hours" dentist's chair somewhere? /s

/do you really think we have the entire story?
 
browntimmy
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
But I don't understand...these two passed a 6-month police academy, that makes them automatic heroes. Why would two heroes do this?
 
skybird659 [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Johnson: could get 10 years but will get Probation instead because it is their first officialoffense.

FIFY
 
Ty Webb
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Jack Sabbath: I know what you are all thinking.  Oklahoma.  Cops.

But this is the victim:

[Fark user image 311x162]

I'm almost as shocked as he was.


It's true, you did know what I was thinking.
Now I'm thinking that the victim looks like Badger from Breaking Bad. Did you know that, too?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
extrafancy
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Gyrfalcon: [Fark user image image 850x478]
"I don't get it. What did we do wrong?"


photographymad.comView Full Size


/turned a whiter.  Shade of pale.
 
Dimensio
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

BonoboJeezus: How the hell could anyone keep going after 50 jolts? Assuming he did keep moving.
IF he did, I'm guessing meth. Probably from the same stash Officer Friendlies were on.

Also: That is one poor attempt at a neckbeard, Taylor.

#teamnobody


Muscle spasms. From being tazed.
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Weird... Usually we'd have a couple of the resident Nazis here shiatting up the thread with their bootlicking by now but I guess the day shift are all over in the Rittenhouse thread furiously masturbating.
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Oh, and abolish the police.  Replace them with professionals trained in and interested in enforcing the law.
 
NullReferenceException
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Pointy Tail of Satan: They would have tazed him more, but their batteries ran out.


Honestly, I'm really surprised the batteries lasted that long. The manufacturers will probably be using this case as a "don't do this, but our product is capable if you choose to" example in their marketing materials soon.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

extrafancy: Gyrfalcon: [Fark user image image 850x478]
"I don't get it. What did we do wrong?"

[photographymad.com image 620x125]

/turned a whiter.  Shade of pale.


A Whiter Shade of Pale [50th Anniversary Stereo Mix]
Youtube zLi0gguAO9o

/goddamn earworm
 
ReverendLoki
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Taylor and Dingman used their tasers 53 times.

In a row?
 
nyan9mm
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Mad-n-FL: Wrongo: Seriously, was he still non-compliant after the second tase? The fifth? Really, after the 7th or 8th?

Unmoving?
Was he even breathing?
Did he actually die in an "after-hours" dentist's chair somewhere? /s

/do you really think we have the entire story?


Yah, good call. Makes you wonder if the cops were caught up in some sort of organized crime thing as well. I mean, besides what they were already doing day to day on their own. Being cops and all.
 
NINEv2 [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Johnson: could get 10 years but will get Probation instead because it is their first offense.


And new jobs two counties over down the interstate.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
These look like white supremacist Republicans generated by an AI.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
The term is "less-lethal," not "non-lethal," for a farking reason. Misuse of less-lethal weapons resulting in death should be no different than the misuse of lethal weapons resulting in death.

53 farking times. May they live long enough to regret what they've done.
 
musicmanboston
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Orange is the new black, ya goobers.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Jack Sabbath: I'm almost as shocked as he was.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

bingethinker: breathing is non-compliant.


I see you got your hands on the secret police manual
 
jakedata [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Assault with battery
 
Patmaniac
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
After the prison sentences they should get their asses to Hollywood, they fit the type casting for redneck cracker POS perfectly. No acting lessons needed having done the Stanislavski work in real life.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

jakedata: Assault with battery


media4.giphy.comView Full Size
 
JRoo
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Clearly he was resistance.
 
NullReferenceException
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

JRoo: Clearly he was resistance.


Ohm my, that was bad
 
jclaggett
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Gyrfalcon: [Fark user image image 850x478]
"I don't get it. What did we do wrong?"


The best reaction shots are still Chauvin and that 20 or 21 year old kid who killed with his car in Tampa or nearby wasn't it?

Yeah, Tampa area... And this his "24 what?" Reactions.

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
