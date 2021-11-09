 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Guardian)   Paying a small price for a carved bird, then finding out it once belonged to Anne Boleyn is a great way to get a head   (theguardian.com) divider line
13
    More: Cool, Henry VIII of England, Hampton Court Palace, Jane Seymour, Elizabeth I of England, Anne Boleyn, Tower of London, Anne Boleyn's heraldic emblem, Thomas Wolsey  
•       •       •

429 clicks; posted to Main » on 09 Nov 2021 at 1:20 PM (26 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



13 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Well, we know it didn't fly through the heir.
 
GOSH BARN IT
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Technically speaking wasn't Anne part owner of THE ENTIRE EMPIRE?

Here's a rock from Wilshire once owned by Anne........
 
dothemath
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I wonder how hot she actually was.

I guess everyone was pretty ugly back then so she was probably like an LA 2.

Or a Louisiana 4.
 
iamskibibitz
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
That was a heady purchase.
 
Peter von Nostrand
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Still not worth losing your head over.
 
The Third Man [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

dothemath: I wonder how hot she actually was.

I guess everyone was pretty ugly back then so she was probably like an LA 2.

Or a Louisiana 4.


Henry VIII: "Didn't care, had sex"
 
SirEattonHogg
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mukster
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
So some kind of weird sex toy?
 
Barricaded Gunman
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
"It's heavy. What is it?"
 
Tyrosine
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

GOSH BARN IT: Technically speaking wasn't Anne part owner of THE ENTIRE EMPIRE?

Here's a rock from Wilshire once owned by Anne........


She was Queen Consort, not a full monarch, so no she was not part owner of the empire.
 
Latinwolf
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Peter von Nostrand: Still not worth losing your head over.


Took 5 posts before this kind of comment, fark is slipping.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
YOU IMBECILE!!!
images2.minutemediacdn.comView Full Size
 
Displayed 13 of 13 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Obsolete HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Farking, less working

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.