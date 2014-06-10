 Skip to content
 
"After all, you never hear about the people the dolphins push out to sea"
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why would a dolphin be under my bed?!
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Resident Muslim: Why would a dolphin be under my bed?!


Let alone a depiction of that.
 
Cheron
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Resident Muslim: Why would a dolphin be under my bed?!


Dear Penthouse;

I never thought this would happen to me...

/Fark is a safe place, no kink shaming
 
nytmare
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You're that clever shark, aren't you.
 
skyotter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You see, Brock Samson, we're all one. We all share the same need for shelter, warmth, fulfillment. The secret of happiness lies not in conquest, but in empathy!
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Pestifer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The author obviously doesn't know that the dolphin(mammal) and dolphin(fish) are two very different species.
thoughtco.comView Full Size
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
To be fair the earliest amphibious cetaceans were quite scary as fark before they somehow became Disneyfied. What the hell happened?
upload.wikimedia.org
 
WaltCronkite
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
HighZoolander [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well yeah.

/History is written by the survivors
//I prefer heroes that dolphins didn't push out to sea.
///blowholes
 
whither_apophis [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pestifer: The author obviously doesn't know that the dolphin(mammal) and dolphin(fish) are two very different species.
[thoughtco.com image 768x459]


One is a delicious delicacy the other is also called mahi mahi
 
Diabolic [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
img-9gag-fun.9cache.comView Full Size
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And you never hear about the prayers to Poseidon from the drowned sailors.
 
WelldeadLink [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We're using 2009 Slate articles for headlines.
 
genner
‘’ 1 hour ago  

whither_apophis: Pestifer: The author obviously doesn't know that the dolphin(mammal) and dolphin(fish) are two very different species.
[thoughtco.com image 768x459]

One is a delicious delicacy the other is also called mahi mahi


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mega Steve
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Resident Muslim: Why would a dolphin be under my bed?!


Hiding after you shot an elephant in your pajamas?
 
MythDragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
media.giphy.comView Full Size
 
KidKorporate
‘’ 1 hour ago  
'WHY WOULD YOU DO THAT, CREEP? Oh, right, "science." Go back to electrocuting yourself with a kite and a key and leave the dolphins alone.'

Your blog sucks.
 
Derp Du Jour
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

berylman: To be fair the earliest amphibious cetaceans were quite scary as fark before they somehow became Disneyfied. What the hell happened?
[upload.wikimedia.org image 260x97]


Streamlining has large evolutionary advantages for aquatic mammals.  Those advantages scale quickly, too.
 
Moniker o' Shame
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Woman reveals she had sex with dolphin during 1960s NASA experiment (VIDEO)
 
FlippityFlap
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I have a friend that worked with Dolphins in the Navy, they are used in EOD in the water. He hates them, and says they are all giant assholes. I'll take his word for it...

/maybe they don't want to do EOD?
//ya think?
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
South Park - Gerald Is a Dolphin
Youtube KjEmcIQE9L4
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
If I could swim with the dolphins...
Youtube GCVwlbs9gPY
 
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Moniker o' Shame: Woman reveals she had sex with dolphin during 1960s NASA experiment (VIDEO)


And at least one of the women working for John C. Lilly was paid to jerk them off.
 
tekmo
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Tangentially relevant; the Circus Maximus' lap counters were shaped like dolphins because ancient Romans believed that dolphins were the fastest animals on Earth.
 
thisisyourbrainonFark
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Cheron: Resident Muslim: Why would a dolphin be under my bed?!

Dear Penthouse;

I never thought this would happen to me...

/Fark is a safe place, no kink shaming


Especially if it's for science!

https://www.huffingtonpost.co.uk/2014​/​06/10/girl-talked-dolphins-masturbated​-video_n_5478610.html
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Moniker o' Shame: Woman reveals she had sex with dolphin during 1960s NASA experiment (VIDEO)


No power in the 'verse is getting me to click a video link on that subject matter.
 
RogermcAllen [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
"they say the painters wilfully deform it in their representations, lest pregnant women should long for what it is impossible to procure for them. "

This reminds me of one of my earliest "oh my, you sure can find strange things on the internet" moments.  The year was 1990-something and I came across a link to a site sellng giant dildos shaped like dolphin dicks.  Those pregnant women were craving a a deep dolphin dicking prior to the advent of modern silicone molding technology.

/not that there is anything wrong with that
 
skyotter
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Queued up to dolphin sex discussion.  (7m11s for mobile)
Cards Against Humanity: Aisha Tyler, Laina Morris, & Ali Spagnola Join Wil on TableTop S03E10
Youtube QCEqUn7If44
 
Spice Must Flow
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

dionysusaur: Moniker o' Shame: Woman reveals she had sex with dolphin during 1960s NASA experiment (VIDEO)

And at least one of the women working for John C. Lilly was paid to jerk them off.


And that's how Fappy was born!
 
Mega Steve
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

FlippityFlap: I have a friend that worked with Dolphins in the Navy, they are used in EOD in the water. He hates them, and says they are all giant assholes. I'll take his word for it...

/maybe they don't want to do EOD?
//ya think?


"Screw you, 2-legs! You ain't getting me blown up!"

I imagine our military's treatment of animals is slightly lower than a Russian aquarium
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
So long and thanks for all the garum.
 
kabloink
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Had to recreate the Flipper tv show dvd cover with that scary dolphin. Sorry.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
They gave the world legendary badasses, both real and fictional, such as Julius Caesar, Spartacus, and Decimus Meridius Maximus

Russell Crowe Dead Ringers
Youtube QCUA1o8Kwno
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hRX​-Y9​7FZas
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

LewDux: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hRX-Y9​7FZas


Dom & Roland Maximus (video mix/AMV)
Youtube NZzyNMtK9hc
 
will.i.ain't [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I, I wish I could swim. Like Dolphins, Dolphins can swim.
 
bughunter
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

thisisyourbrainonFark: Cheron: Resident Muslim: Why would a dolphin be under my bed?!

Dear Penthouse;

I never thought this would happen to me...

/Fark is a safe place, no kink shaming

Especially if it's for science!

https://www.huffingtonpost.co.uk/2014/​06/10/girl-talked-dolphins-masturbated​-video_n_5478610.html


Hey, you try rubbing one out when all you got is flippers.
 
Red Shirt Blues
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
luna1580 [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Pestifer: The author obviously doesn't know that the dolphin(mammal) and dolphin(fish) are two very different species.
[thoughtco.com image 768x459]


this! not sure about the roman-later-euro-painterly-depictions, but franklin seems to be talking about the fish. he calls it a fish, says it lives in the "very far to the southward" seas, and even the "color change" stuff seems right on:

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Nurglitch
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

luna1580: Pestifer: The author obviously doesn't know that the dolphin(mammal) and dolphin(fish) are two very different species.
[thoughtco.com image 768x459]

this! not sure about the roman-later-euro-painterly-depictions, but franklin seems to be talking about the fish. he calls it a fish, says it lives in the "very far to the southward" seas, and even the "color change" stuff seems right on:

[Fark user image image 662x202]
[Fark user image image 541x375]
[Fark user image image 475x248]
[Fark user image image 554x428]


It's like a deformed mackerel.
 
thisisyourbrainonFark
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

bughunter: thisisyourbrainonFark: Cheron: Resident Muslim: Why would a dolphin be under my bed?!

Dear Penthouse;

I never thought this would happen to me...

/Fark is a safe place, no kink shaming

Especially if it's for science!

https://www.huffingtonpost.co.uk/2014/​06/10/girl-talked-dolphins-masturbated​-video_n_5478610.html

Hey, you try rubbing one out when all you got is flippers.


OK.

i.pinimg.comView Full Size

/off the lawn
//but back then, there was a lot of lawn
///third slashie is so, so old
 
RabidRythmDivas
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
They're still doing this today!

https://www.archdaily.com/64270/ad-cl​a​ssics-walt-disney-world-swan-and-dolph​in-resort-michael-graves
 
