(Washingtonian)   Does having your whole life exposed on Instagram and TikTok mean you can't be a secret agent? The CIA disagrees   (washingtonian.com) divider line
    Central Intelligence Agency, CIA headquarters, Social Security number, next generation of spies  
Purple_Urkle [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'd rather avoid tiktok and instead vape all the marijuana.
 
phalamir [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
There is something to be said for the idea.  If a strong social media presence is the norm for a demographic, being the one person who is a complete cypher makes you suspicious by definition.  Careful curation of a social media presence to set up activities in places you need to go, ie not just showing up in Borneo, but talking about rainforest primate tours beforehand, would also provide built-in cover "General, the biatch just would not stop talking about orangutans for weeks; we might execute her for being a twat, but there is no doubt she certainly was interested in those ginger tree-goblins"
 
kindms
‘’ 1 minute ago  

phalamir: There is something to be said for the idea.  If a strong social media presence is the norm for a demographic, being the one person who is a complete cypher makes you suspicious by definition.  Careful curation of a social media presence to set up activities in places you need to go, ie not just showing up in Borneo, but talking about rainforest primate tours beforehand, would also provide built-in cover "General, the biatch just would not stop talking about orangutans for weeks; we might execute her for being a twat, but there is no doubt she certainly was interested in those ginger tree-goblins"


its facebook, cant they completely fabric all of that with real timestamps if they want ?

not to mention scrub whatever their original investors tell them to ?

"Hey Brenda here is going deep undercover we need a #3 and scrub all her old stuff"
 
