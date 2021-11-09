 Skip to content
(San Luis Obispo Tribune)   "How did this trampoline end up here?"   (sanluisobispo.com) divider line
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Someone brought it there?
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Glitch in the matrix.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Miracle of nature?
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
You ever try getting rid of one of those? Garbage won't take it, recycling won't take it.  Nobody wants a used trampoline.

If you're lucky you can put it by the curb and a scrapper will grab it.

If not, you really have no choice but to release it into nature.
 
sumdruncomic21
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
So they brought the trampoline IN and THEN bounced?
 
akya [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Billy Liar: Miracle of nature?


I've identified a new species: Trampolinis bouncemous
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
It bounced.
 
Derp Du Jour
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
WDFark think for a second
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
It's actually a fae trap. You bounce on it and now you're in their circle and their property.
 
daffy
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Things can blow pretty far when the wind is just right. We had a table in my complex hope the fence and blew onto a car about 200 feet away.
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Man, I hate these stupid stunt art pieces.
 
Mega Steve
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
They found it near the body of a guy in full scuba gear
 
goodncold
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Its for a new method of hunting when no trees are stout enough to hold your elevated deer blind.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Wind picked it up in Texas, and the lady that lost it shot her neighbor, claiming it was stolen?
 
kbronsito [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Billy Liar: Miracle of nature?


It evolved that way to avoid predators. Any mountain lion trying to pounce on it is gonna get a farking surprise.
 
