(NPR)   If you have a hankering for committing a bunch of low-level traffic crimes with impunity, consider a move to Philadelphia
35
    Philadelphia councilmember Isaiah Thomas, law enforcement, low-level traffic stops  
Joe USer [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
While these low-level offenses will no longer lead to interactions between police and drivers, such infractions will still result in a ticket that is either left on the driver's windshield or mailed.

I see you really thought your cunning plan through., Subby.
 
ZAZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
They can still write speeding tickets freely. Apparently the bill to allow police to use radar hasn't passed, though. Radar cameras, but not radar guns.
 
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
They didn't cover "Operating a Vehicle While Gritty"...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
120 MPH is my lowest level.
 
GregoryD [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Person does a traffic thing, you write them a ticket by mail. Post dashcam evidence on youtube.
 
eagles95
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Lots of reasons to hate on Philly. This isn't one. Trying to get the police to be a fraction nicer and less corrupt is a good thing. Besides they will just start cranking out more speeding tickets from the cameras on Roosevelt Boulevard to make up the lost revenue.
 
Valter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Philadelphia? That's not happening.
 
tricycleracer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So I can just drive around like this all day?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
It's cheaper to just mail them a ticket.
 
TheGreatGazoo
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Will they still "courtesy tow" your legally parked car to an illegal space so they can rack up parking fines?
 
Rumproast42
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
So, I guess as long as you don't park in on-street parking, you no longer have to register in Philadelphia?  I mean, if they're not going to pull you over or ticket you for not displaying your plates or registration, then what's stopping you from just ignoring it altogether?
 
BitwiseShift [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
There used to be a ticketing cam area in North Philly on some traffic-light infested section of  US 1.

The camera company mailed ticket wasn't the problem.  Getting rear ended was -- with or without traffic cameras.
 
Abox [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Makes sense, the list is things that you'll still be doing once they send you on your way so really no point in a pullover.  Unlike speeding and red light running which the assumption is you won't do at least in the immediate aftermath of the stop.
 
Cyrusv10
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
That is bullshiat
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
So do black people just not know how to replace a brake light?
 
thornhill
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Good.

A few years ago I was pulled over for an expired tag (just one month expired). There is no reason why this needs to be a traffic stop - it's clearly "pretextual." And I was driving a 12-year old beat up Buick (a bequest from my grandfather) - I'm sure the cop thought I was Black or Brown.

Also outrageous was the cost of the ticket: $140.
 
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
What's the point of renewing plates if nobody is going to pull me over?  If I'm not going to pay the renewal that shows up by mail I'm not paying some ticket that also shows up in the mail.  I think this goes to show that license renewal fees are a sham.
 
deadsanta
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

eagles95: Lots of reasons to hate on Philly. This isn't one. Trying to get the police to be a fraction nicer and less corrupt is a good thing. Besides they will just start cranking out more speeding tickets from the cameras on Roosevelt Boulevard to make up the lost revenue.


Put the cops on Locust Walk, make them fashion police, issue citations to wealthy frat bros, profit.  Put the revenue into Black owned weed shops and restitution for victims of the MOVE bombing, slavery.  I have now solved all problems in Philly, you're welcome.
 
gonegirl [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Philadelphia's murder clearance rate is at 43%.

I guess having cops pull people over for a burnt-out brake light masks the fact that they're too farking incompetent to perform work that would actually matter.
 
The Smails Kid
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Rumproast42: So, I guess as long as you don't park in on-street parking, you no longer have to register in Philadelphia?  I mean, if they're not going to pull you over or ticket you for not displaying your plates or registration, then what's stopping you from just ignoring it altogether?


What's stopping you from RTFA?
 
TheGreatGazoo
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I suppose that everyone will be driving with fake temp tags from now on.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Rumproast42: So, I guess as long as you don't park in on-street parking, you no longer have to register in Philadelphia?  I mean, if they're not going to pull you over or ticket you for not displaying your plates or registration, then what's stopping you from just ignoring it altogether?


Go try that, report back
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
But go to Milwaukee if you're hankering for a hunk of cheese.
 
Lifeless
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I wonder what Houston or Atlanta would be like if they announced this instead of just quietly continuing not to enforce the laws.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

gonegirl: Philadelphia's murder clearance rate is at 43%.

I guess having cops pull people over for a burnt-out brake light masks the fact that they're too farking incompetent to perform work that would actually matter.


Murder clearance rate?
 
gonegirl [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

chitownmike: gonegirl: Philadelphia's murder clearance rate is at 43%.

I guess having cops pull people over for a burnt-out brake light masks the fact that they're too farking incompetent to perform work that would actually matter.

Murder clearance rate?


43% of murders in Philadelphia are solved by the police.
 
Lifeless
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

chitownmike: gonegirl: Philadelphia's murder clearance rate is at 43%.

I guess having cops pull people over for a burnt-out brake light masks the fact that they're too farking incompetent to perform work that would actually matter.

Murder clearance rate?


Murder is 43% cheaper in Philly than the US average. There's very low overhead and almost no barrier to entry for the hobbyist to try to make a decent side hustle.
 
gonegirl [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Lifeless: chitownmike: gonegirl: Philadelphia's murder clearance rate is at 43%.

I guess having cops pull people over for a burnt-out brake light masks the fact that they're too farking incompetent to perform work that would actually matter.

Murder clearance rate?

Murder is 43% cheaper in Philly than the US average. There's very low overhead and almost no barrier to entry for the hobbyist to try to make a decent side hustle.


Truly, allowing Gritty to wander unchecked has democratized homicide so that it's no longer a hobby enjoyed only by the 3%.
 
eagles95
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

deadsanta: eagles95: Lots of reasons to hate on Philly. This isn't one. Trying to get the police to be a fraction nicer and less corrupt is a good thing. Besides they will just start cranking out more speeding tickets from the cameras on Roosevelt Boulevard to make up the lost revenue.

Put the cops on Locust Walk, make them fashion police, issue citations to wealthy frat bros, profit.  Put the revenue into Black owned weed shops and restitution for victims of the MOVE bombing, slavery.  I have now solved all problems in Philly, you're welcome.



Not yet. There is still philly sports fan living there.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
morg
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Oh no, how will police do their parellel construction stops?
 
Thank You Black Jesus! [BareFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
or you could take the san francisco approach and abandon the pretense of protecting the public entirely.
 
Abox [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

The Googles Do Nothing: What's the point of renewing plates if nobody is going to pull me over?  If I'm not going to pay the renewal that shows up by mail I'm not paying some ticket that also shows up in the mail.  I think this goes to show that license renewal fees are a sham.


If you don't pay a ticket you'll have a warrant and they will pull you over for the warrant.
 
iamskibibitz
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

gonegirl: chitownmike: gonegirl: Philadelphia's murder clearance rate is at 43%.

I guess having cops pull people over for a burnt-out brake light masks the fact that they're too farking incompetent to perform work that would actually matter.

Murder clearance rate?

43% of murders in Philadelphia are solved by the police.


Maybe the other 57% are solved by people who take matters into their own hands.
 
angryjd
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Rumproast42: So, I guess as long as you don't park in on-street parking, you no longer have to register in Philadelphia?  I mean, if they're not going to pull you over or ticket you for not displaying your plates or registration, then what's stopping you from just ignoring it altogether?


So you don't end up like this guy?

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nMO9p​u​ok06Q
 
ReverendLoki
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Time for Timer PSA: "Hanker for a Hunk o' Cheese" (1970s)
Youtube U3jgo5ea_zc
 
