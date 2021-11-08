 Skip to content
(NPR)   At this point there's zero chance Kyle Rittenhouse is getting convicted   (npr.org) divider line
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
If he had double tapped KKKyle in the head, he would be on trial, claiming self defense.
 
AdmirableSnackbar [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
So Rittenhouse "defended himself" by shooting and killing people before someone raised a gun in self defense? Bullshiat.
 
wademh [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Kyle clearly showed up looking for trouble and frankly instigated it. He's guilty of that.

However, when the one surviving shooting victim testifies that the shooter was attacked first, and that you had drawn a gun, I just don't see a jury convicting him of any but the least charges. I do believe that they say one of the prosecutors did an actual face palm during some of this testimony.
 
Driedsponge [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

AdmirableSnackbar: So Rittenhouse "defended himself" by shooting and killing people before someone raised a gun in self defense? Bullshiat.


Based on subby's logic, if a kid goes and shoots up a school, as long as he also shoots a security guard responding to the incident, then he should be cleared of all charges.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I wouldn't be surprised if this whole clusterfark resulted in a mistrial.
 
Gooch [BareFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Didn't they go over this guy's testimony before his testimony? I'm no lawyer but I'm pretty sure that's part of preparing for trial...
 
IndyJohn
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

The Irresponsible Captain: I wouldn't be surprised if this whole clusterfark resulted in a mistrial.


Why would it be a mistrial?
 
LL316
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
We knew that when the judge said to call the victims rioters.
 
AdmirableSnackbar [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

wademh: when the one surviving shooting victim testifies that the shooter was attacked first, and that you had drawn a gun, I just don't see a jury convicting him of any but the least charges.


Who testified to that? His testimony was that he heard shots and ran towards them. He was a block away when he heard shots.

Rittenhouse fired first. Oddly enough, right wing assholes are still ignoring that and creating their own narrative.
 
eagles95
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I'm from Wisconsin. There was 0.0% chance KKKyle was getting convicted. Even if that part of the state is more diverse than most of the other parts, they weren't convicting. There can be video of Kyle shouting the n word and praising hitler and they still wouldn't convict.
 
HideAndGoFarkYourself
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Pretty much anyone who looked at this somewhat objectively would have seen that an acquittal was the most likely scenario. But instead, we have a bunch of people on one side insinuating that he's the second coming of Hitler and a bunch of people on another side thinking he's a model patriot.
 
baka-san [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I hate people
 
IndyJohn
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Rittenhouse was never going to be convicted for any degree of homicide.  He was not the aggressor.

The fail in this case is that police didn't ever question a minor with an AR after curfew.

But then he's white so ...
 
Godscrack
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

LL316: We knew that when the judge said to call the victims rioters.


Quoted the bible as a monologue. He's a Christian crackpot gun nut. To him Rittenhouse is a hero.
 
Derp Du Jour
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
1. Go to MAGA rally with body armor and automatic weapon.

2. Fire off a couple rounds to let people know you are serious.

3. Mosey on back to your car.

4. Execute anyone screaming "active shooter" or anyone you believe might possibly be armed.

5. Profit
 
JustHereForThePics
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
And the odds haven't changed from day one, subby.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
So, when does he run for Congress?
 
Tyrone Slothrop [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

IndyJohn: The Irresponsible Captain: I wouldn't be surprised if this whole clusterfark resulted in a mistrial.

Why would it be a mistrial?


Because the judge is clearly on the defendent's side?
 
AdmirableSnackbar [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

IndyJohn: He was not the aggressor.


Really?
 
Corn_Fed
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
At this point:

* Rittenhouse is found not guilty

* Trump never faces charges

*  Trump's henchmen ignore subpoenas and get away with it

*  Biden viewed as ineffectual

*  Trump likely to be re-elected
 
Target Builder
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
So we're in a situation where you, if you are a member of an armed right wing group, can go to a protest and kill someone and if anyone tries to stop you you can kill them too because you're acting in self defense.

Meanwhile if someone on the left wing side of a protest shoots someone attacking them during similar circumstances the federal government will skip the whole "trial" nonsense and send a death squad to perforate them.
 
Smackledorfer
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I don't pick up again and go looking for trouble.

It could wind up with me shooting someone or being shot. Two people can both appear to be threats to one another while each thinking they are only defending themselves.
 
Por que tan serioso
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Gooch: Didn't they go over this guy's testimony before his testimony? I'm no lawyer but I'm pretty sure that's part of preparing for trial...


No, no. It's a total surprise for everyone.  Keeps the jury awake. Part of the 2020 rules change.
 
asciibaron
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Derp Du Jour: 1. Go to MAGA rally with body armor and automatic weapon.

2. Fire off a couple rounds to let people know you are serious.

3. Mosey on back to your car.

4. Execute anyone screaming "active shooter" or anyone you believe might possibly be armed.

5. Profit


when did this happen?
 
Serious Black
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Target Builder: So we're in a situation where you, if you are a member of an armed right wing group, can go to a protest and kill someone and if anyone tries to stop you you can kill them too because you're acting in self defense.

Meanwhile if someone on the left wing side of a protest shoots someone attacking them during similar circumstances the federal government will skip the whole "trial" nonsense and send a death squad to perforate them.


Welcome to 'Merica.
 
Eightballjacket [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Driedsponge: AdmirableSnackbar: So Rittenhouse "defended himself" by shooting and killing people before someone raised a gun in self defense? Bullshiat.

Based on subby's logic, if a kid goes and shoots up a school, as long as he also shoots a security guard responding to the incident, then he should be cleared of all charges.


Not exactly analogous, the first guy shot, Rosenbaum, was chasing Rittenhouse and grabbed at his gun.  Whether that rises to a threat that requires deadly force as a response is an open question, but it is far from some kid walking into a school and shooting kids sitting in their chairs.

Secondly, this Gaige guy was going full Zimmerman, he shouldn't have been chasing Rittenhouse down the street and he was illegally carrying and brandishing a weapon.  Gaige also testified he pointed his gun directly at the wannabe Rambo.   In Chicago for instance, they don't charge for such a thing, they call it mutual combat

https://www.nbcchicago.com/news/local​/​prosecutors-reject-charges-against-5-s​uspects-in-deadly-gang-related-gunfigh​t/2628059/
 
AppleOptionEsc
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

eagles95: I'm from Wisconsin. There was 0.0% chance KKKyle was getting convicted. Even if that part of the state is more diverse than most of the other parts, they weren't convicting. There can be video of Kyle shouting the n word and praising hitler and they still wouldn't convict.


Being a Nazi cosplayer doesn't mean you killed someone.

Killing someone means you killed someone.

HaveyouseenKyle is on trial for that. But I also don't hold such high hopes that the jury can seperate the 2 thoughts.
 
Snort
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

wademh: Kyle clearly showed up looking for trouble and frankly instigated it. He's guilty of that.

However, when the one surviving shooting victim testifies that the shooter was attacked first, and that you had drawn a gun, I just don't see a jury convicting him of any but the least charges. I do believe that they say one of the prosecutors did an actual face palm during some of this testimony.


They ALL showed up looking for trouble.
 
TofuTheAlmighty [BareFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Rittenhouse is a murderer. Period. And an idiot, but that's unfortunately not against the law.

Whole lot of people trying to deceive themselves by getting lost in the case's trees and refusing to see the forest.
 
Serious Black
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I stand by what I said back when George Zimmerman killed Trayvon Martin: you can't claim self-defense during a fight you instigated.
 
LL316
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Eightballjacket: Driedsponge: AdmirableSnackbar: So Rittenhouse "defended himself" by shooting and killing people before someone raised a gun in self defense? Bullshiat.

Based on subby's logic, if a kid goes and shoots up a school, as long as he also shoots a security guard responding to the incident, then he should be cleared of all charges.

Not exactly analogous, the first guy shot, Rosenbaum, was chasing Rittenhouse and grabbed at his gun.  Whether that rises to a threat that requires deadly force as a response is an open question, but it is far from some kid walking into a school and shooting kids sitting in their chairs.

Secondly, this Gaige guy was going full Zimmerman, he shouldn't have been chasing Rittenhouse down the street and he was illegally carrying and brandishing a weapon.  Gaige also testified he pointed his gun directly at the wannabe Rambo.   In Chicago for instance, they don't charge for such a thing, they call it mutual combat

https://www.nbcchicago.com/news/local/​prosecutors-reject-charges-against-5-s​uspects-in-deadly-gang-related-gunfigh​t/2628059/


Any civilian carrying an AR 15 is public is a threat to innocent lives.
 
Eightballjacket [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

eagles95: I'm from Wisconsin. There was 0.0% chance KKKyle was getting convicted. Even if that part of the state is more diverse than most of the other parts, they weren't convicting. There can be video of Kyle shouting the n word and praising hitler and they still wouldn't convict.



And part of the problem for the prosecution, the one yelling the n word was one of the guys who got shot.
 
Eightballjacket [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

LL316: Eightballjacket: Driedsponge: AdmirableSnackbar: So Rittenhouse "defended himself" by shooting and killing people before someone raised a gun in self defense? Bullshiat.

Based on subby's logic, if a kid goes and shoots up a school, as long as he also shoots a security guard responding to the incident, then he should be cleared of all charges.

Not exactly analogous, the first guy shot, Rosenbaum, was chasing Rittenhouse and grabbed at his gun.  Whether that rises to a threat that requires deadly force as a response is an open question, but it is far from some kid walking into a school and shooting kids sitting in their chairs.

Secondly, this Gaige guy was going full Zimmerman, he shouldn't have been chasing Rittenhouse down the street and he was illegally carrying and brandishing a weapon.  Gaige also testified he pointed his gun directly at the wannabe Rambo.   In Chicago for instance, they don't charge for such a thing, they call it mutual combat

https://www.nbcchicago.com/news/local/​prosecutors-reject-charges-against-5-s​uspects-in-deadly-gang-related-gunfigh​t/2628059/

Any civilian carrying an AR 15 is public is a threat to innocent lives.


Gaige was carrying a glock in public, was he a tread to innocent lives?
 
asciibaron
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
LL316:
Any civilian carrying an AR 15 is public is a threat to innocent lives.

is that different than carrying an M1 carbine, if so, how?
 
Natalie Portmanteau
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Serious Black: I stand by what I said back when George Zimmerman killed Trayvon Martin: you can't claim self-defense during a fight you instigated.


Well, you shouldn't be able to. Clearly you can...
 
Corn_Fed
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Serious Black: I stand by what I said back when George Zimmerman killed Trayvon Martin: you can't claim self-defense during a fight you instigated.


Apparently you can. And win.
 
baka-san [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
He procured a rifle illegally
He crosses state lines with an illegal rifle
The feds still have a date with this little shiat
 
baka-san [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

asciibaron: LL316:
Any civilian carrying an AR 15 is public is a threat to innocent lives.

is that different than carrying an M1 carbine, if so, how?


Walnut stock with that wonderful "old service rifle smell"
 
Sumo Surfer [BareFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Good. Rittenhouse will be found not guilty. This case is about whether self-defense was justified or not.

Rittenhouse defense attorney: "It wasn't until you pointed your gun at him, advanced on him ... that he fired, right?" Grosskreutz: "Correct"

Grosskreutz was also shown in a photo pointing his gun at Rittenhouse when he was on the ground.

Case. Closed.
 
