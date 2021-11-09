 Skip to content
 
(AP News)   Given what the judge has said and done so far, Subby was sure this was a Kyle Rittenhouse update   (apnews.com) divider line
EvilEgg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I don't like those freaking things.  What kind of parent creates their own messes to clean up?

Yeah, yeah, yeah, fun, magical childhood, blah blah blah.

I cleaned up one mess from the stupid thing, when I hid a dog biscuit in it and left it on low shelf.

//Snitches get stiches
 
Boojum2k [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
There are good Christmas traditions. This is not one of them.
 
Number 216
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
alechemist [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Ah a tradition that has existed since 2006
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
You've heard of Elf on a Shelf, now get ready for...
Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
GrinzGrimly
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Yeah Subby, but it's hard to pin the direction that thing is going on the judge when the prosecutor keeps seemingly calling defense witnesses to come testify about how Rittenhouse was attacked by and retreating from a belligerent crowd and continued his retreat until a homeless pedophile who had threatened to kill him earlier that day tried to wrestle the gun away then some guy bashed him with a skateboard then another guy pointed a gun at him.  These are the facts THE PROSECUTOR has established in an attempt to paint Rittenhouse as the aggressor. We can probably leave the judge out of it.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Although a denizen of the internet I somehow made it without knowing what Elf on the Shelf was really about until just now.  I'm kind of disappointed in the tameness. Needs more kink/funk
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Like the whole Santa Claus is literally a (potentially) pervy voyeur spying on small children isn't creepy enough, now he has issued forth his serfs and vassals to do so for him isn't worse?

I feel like whoever came up with this crap just wants kids to get used to Big Brother from a really young age.
 
alizeran
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

xxBirdMadGirlxx: Like the whole Santa Claus is literally a (potentially) pervy voyeur spying on small children isn't creepy enough, now he has issued forth his serfs and vassals to do so for him isn't worse?

I feel like whoever came up with this crap just wants kids to get used to Big Brother from a really young age.


No, just pervy voyeurs.
 
special20
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
SOmE LibRuhL aCtVist JuDgE hAtES ChRIStMaS!
WHARR ON CHRISSMUSS!
 
thrillbilly1967
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

GrinzGrimly: Yeah Subby, but it's hard to pin the direction that thing is going on the judge when the prosecutor keeps seemingly calling defense witnesses to come testify about how Rittenhouse was attacked by and retreating from a belligerent crowd and continued his retreat until a homeless pedophile who had threatened to kill him earlier that day tried to wrestle the gun away then some guy bashed him with a skateboard then another guy pointed a gun at him.  These are the facts THE PROSECUTOR has established in an attempt to paint Rittenhouse as the aggressor. We can probably leave the judge out of it.


The prosecutor is the best defense attorney Kyle could get without having to pay for one lol
 
Bertuccio
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

baronbloodbath: You've heard of Elf on a Shelf, now get ready for...[Fark user image image 425x283]

[Fark user image image 425x283]

[Fark user image image 425x318]


Iroh on a grain bin?
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kabloink
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
My theory on how they move.
Fark user imageView Full Size


/We just had threats of getting charcoal briquettes in the stocking growing up.
 
WelldeadLink
‘’ 1 minute ago  

berylman: Although a denizen of the internet I somehow made it without knowing what Elf on the Shelf was really about until just now.  I'm kind of disappointed in the tameness. Needs more kink/funk


You must be new here. You have no idea what you are invoking.

RunAway.gif
 
ralphjr [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Kuroshin
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Kinda sad that this new fad didn't exist when I was a kid.  Would have been fun putting it into various hostage situations around the house back when our GI Joes were 12" tall.
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ less than a minute ago  

kabloink: My theory on how they move.
[Fark user image 500x279]

/We just had threats of getting charcoal briquettes in the stocking growing up.


Charcoal briquettes could be used in the grill or (possibly?) the wood burning stove. My parents weren't wasting that stuff on us, not even for a joke.
 
