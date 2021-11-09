 Skip to content
 
(Slate)   Maybe if liberals would just come out and admit that masking kids at school does actually have some downsides, the MAGA crowd would gratefully acknowledge their honesty and agree to cooperate, suggested a moron   (slate.com) divider line
EvilEgg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Summing up
It remains extremely difficult to make any concrete statement about possible risks

We found zero evidence of any downside risks at at all.  But the libs are for it, so it must be bad.
 
JerseyTim [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Literally no one thinks it's an ideal situation. You just do what you gotta do when the situation calls for it.
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Emily is a moron who wants the cure to be worse than the disease.
 
Noticeably F.A.T. [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Absolutely no person has suggested that mask wearing has no downsides. You think you sound reasonable by suggesting there's a good middle ground between where we're at and what you want, but guess what. We see through your bad faith arguments and attempts to move our position out from under us. fark you, we're standing on the middle ground already. Don't like it? Here's a hammer, there's a beach. Go to it.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I was not aware the CDC was "Liberals"
 
Driedsponge [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NewportBarGuy: I was not aware the CDC was "Liberals"


The CDC relies on data and scientific principles.  That's about as libby-lib as you can possibly get.
 
FlashHarry [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Or maybe you can just EABOD.
 
Alphax [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hell, I need my mask for fall allergies now.. but I can't practically wear one to bed, so instead I wake up wheezing.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just making this up out of thin air but quite confident it's true: more kids were killed over the last year being driven to school by their mommies than have died of masks.
 
LL316
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Masks are slightly uncomfortable.  I don't think anyone tried to say otherwise.
 
phalamir [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Slate, on any issue:  "If you aren't willing to oven the Jews, then you are the real tyrant."  Slate is just NRO with extra winging.
 
Lumbar Puncture
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fine I'll admit that there are some downsides. There could be a potential killer out there sending out masks imbedded with magic microchips that if children are wearing them while a certain commercial plays will turn their faces into insects.

But that's the risk we have to take.
 
RasIanI
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Of course it has some downsides -- but it does not come close to the upsides!!

Thinking people figured out and acknowledged that in the 1st f***ing 5 minutes of any conversation on the matter.

What, exactly, is accomplished by walking around saying, "yeah, I know -- it sucks"??
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yes; continuing to be alive can get dreary. There's cell phone bills, brushing teeth, cutting your farking toenails, and paying taxes.
 
gilgigamesh
‘’ 1 hour ago  

LL316: Masks are slightly uncomfortable.  I don't think anyone tried to say otherwise.


Dying with a tube down your throat is probably less comfortable.

I'd think that would be generally assumed.  But with all these maskholes running around shrieking about masks, apparently not.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Alphax: Hell, I need my mask for fall allergies now.. but I can't practically wear one to bed, so instead I wake up wheezing.


Good for you
 
freakay
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why dong we all just agree to do a giant science fair project together.

1.  Does wearing a mask lower O2 levels?  One group mask, one group no mask, O2 monitors on for an hour.

2.  Does wearing a mask cause a problem with breathing toxic gases you exhale?  Don't know how to test this but science people should know.

3.  Study mask wearing vs non mask wearing and see Covid transmission. Compare and contrast.

I smell blue ribbon!
 
jso2897
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Everything I see and hear convinces me more and more each day that I NEVER want to return to what we used to consider "normal".
Our "normal" was dogshiat.
 
freakay
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why dong. What the hell
 
DoctorCal
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Lumbar Puncture: Fine I'll admit that there are some downsides. There could be a potential killer out there sending out masks imbedded with magic microchips that if children are wearing them while a certain commercial plays will turn their faces into insects.

But that's the risk we have to take.


Silver shamrock
 
HotWingConspiracy [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Unfortunately you can't give these people an inch, that's just inviting them to be even more insane.
 
Lumber Jack Off
‘’ 1 hour ago  

JerseyTim: Literally no one thinks it's an ideal situation. You just do what you gotta do when the situation calls for it.


never forget: conservatives are the pro-plague party.
 
JRoo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How am I supposed to keep kids off my lawn if they keep living?
 
JerkStore
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ask your kids if they mind wearing masks. Go ahead, ASK THEM.

They don't care. Not a bit. You overgrown helicopter parents are the only ones who care.

The kids are fine, leave them out of this.
 
freakay
‘’ 1 hour ago  
One other point for anti maskers.

Why do surgeons wear masks, for the last century, and manage to wear them for hours on end with no brain drain?  Or construction workers?

People need to admit that the ONLY reason anti masking became a thing is because Trump did not want to smear his makeup. That's it. Period.
 
ChimpMitten
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Lumbar Puncture: Fine I'll admit that there are some downsides. There could be a potential killer out there sending out masks imbedded with magic microchips that if children are wearing them while a certain commercial plays will turn their faces into insects.

But that's the risk we have to take.


Also, liberals are pagan robots.
 
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Don't masks fark with facial recognition systems?  That'd seem like a plus to these sub-moronic twunts.
 
jso2897
‘’ 1 hour ago  

freakay: Why dong we all just agree to do a giant science fair project together.

1.  Does wearing a mask lower O2 levels?  One group mask, one group no mask, O2 monitors on for an hour.

2.  Does wearing a mask cause a problem with breathing toxic gases you exhale?  Don't know how to test this but science people should know.

3.  Study mask wearing vs non mask wearing and see Covid transmission. Compare and contrast.

I smell blue ribbon!


It's been done many times.
And neurosurgeons perform complex surgery that lasts for hours, wearing masks.
There is nothing to discuss here.
 
theteacher [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
WE HATE THE FRIGGIN MASKS! But...we enjoy living more. We think society is better off masked than dead.
 
yakmans_dad
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh, no. A downside. Life only has upsides.
 
MFK
‘’ 1 hour ago  
NOBODY likes having to wear a mask. But we have to because THESE SAME ASSHOLES who made this thing drag on and on because they refused to wear masks are also now refusing vaccinations which means it drags on even longer.

they don't mask, they don't distance, they don't isolate when they get sick, they don't get vaccinated, the don't want to let OTHER people wear masks or get vaccinated.

Not only are they doing NOTHING to fight covid, they're making it worse.
 
CarnySaur
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Alphax: Hell, I need my mask for fall allergies now.. but I can't practically wear one to bed, so instead I wake up wheezing.


I Wake Up Wheezing is my favorite film noir from the 50's.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 1 hour ago  

phalamir: Slate, on any issue:  "If you aren't willing to oven the Jews, then you are the real tyrant."  Slate is just NRO with extra winging.


Um, if you are willing to oven anyone you are tyrannical
 
freakay
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jso2897: freakay: Why dong we all just agree to do a giant science fair project together.

1.  Does wearing a mask lower O2 levels?  One group mask, one group no mask, O2 monitors on for an hour.

2.  Does wearing a mask cause a problem with breathing toxic gases you exhale?  Don't know how to test this but science people should know.

3.  Study mask wearing vs non mask wearing and see Covid transmission. Compare and contrast.

I smell blue ribbon!

It's been done many times.
And neurosurgeons perform complex surgery that lasts for hours, wearing masks.
There is nothing to discuss here.


Oh I know. But at least the next generation will be rewarded by doing the science and wondering wtf is wrong with their parents.
 
Lochsteppe
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Masks are a pain in the ass to teach in. I have to speak extra loud, so my voice wears out faster. I get out of breath during long lectures. My face gets sweaty. Facial expressions are not clear. Students have trouble hearing each other when they speak. It takes longer to memorize names and faces because I can't see half of their face. I had to shave off my goatee, so now I get mistaken for the good twin.

And yet it's necessary, so I suck it up and do it. Maybe if a third of the country wasn't gullible feral dipshiats, we wouldn't still be in a pandemic. Oh well! *shrug.asc*
 
Fasces Breaker
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Let's make a compromise:

Conservatives should admit that they only have a belief and no proof (that is called "faith", no?) that a higher power exists and that they will stop injecting it into every discussion political or otherwise, and that mentioning it does more harm that good.

Then I'll say "there are downsides to kids wearing masks at school".
 
Great_Milenko
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dionysusaur: Don't masks fark with facial recognition systems?  That'd seem like a plus to these sub-moronic twunts.


Facial recognition systems work largely with the eyes, but I doubt the average paranoid about big brother type would understand or acknowledge that.
 
meanmutton
‘’ 1 hour ago  

phalamir: Slate, on any issue:  "If you aren't willing to oven the Jews, then you are the real tyrant."  Slate is just NRO with extra winging.


Is this one of those "Mainstream Democrats are the real Fascists" kind of comments?
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

freakay: Why dong. What the hell


Never question the dong. You do not have permission to question the dong.
 
Extra Virgin Geek Olive Oil [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No they won't and we aren't falling for your stupid shiat Maga Moron...

The Magats are all infected with AM Radio Brain Rot and the message has been implanted that there is a "War for America" being waged and that anyone who is a "Real American" will take up the banner and volunteer to go to war to "Save America".

NOTHING they say or do is out of respect or cooperation. They will never cooperate as long as they are convinced that Democrats or Liberals aren't American or even human. As long as they think they are at war nothing they say or do will be in good faith because they believe that they have to win the war at any cost and any and every misstep a Democrat makes in office, a liberal makes in public, is seen as a victory in this dumb culture war.
 
Great_Milenko
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MFK: NOBODY likes having to wear a mask. But we have to because THESE SAME ASSHOLES who made this thing drag on and on because they refused to wear masks are also now refusing vaccinations which means it drags on even longer.

they don't mask, they don't distance, they don't isolate when they get sick, they don't get vaccinated, the don't want to let OTHER people wear masks or get vaccinated.

Not only are they doing NOTHING to fight covid, they're making it worse.


Their whole "freedom" argument falls apart when they go after people exercising a freedom they don't approve of.
 
meanmutton
‘’ 1 hour ago  

theteacher: WE HATE THE FRIGGIN MASKS! But...we enjoy living more. We think society is better off masked than dead.


You hate them? I find them to be a minor inconvenience - like having to wear shoes on inside.
 
Koodz
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I live in a terrible place populated by both terrible adults and terrible children, so I don' t even know how to prove or disprove the thesis since I can't conceive of a place where kids bother to wear their farking masks.
 
Astorix
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My daughter is autistic, non verbal, and she wears her mask without complaint and got the jab without complaint.

It's called appeasement, you dumbass slate writer.

So stop it with your hypotheticals and ivory tower thinking.

Too many of these "journalists" live too much in their own heads.
 
kbronsito [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jso2897: freakay: Why dong we all just agree to do a giant science fair project together.

1.  Does wearing a mask lower O2 levels?  One group mask, one group no mask, O2 monitors on for an hour.

2.  Does wearing a mask cause a problem with breathing toxic gases you exhale?  Don't know how to test this but science people should know.

3.  Study mask wearing vs non mask wearing and see Covid transmission. Compare and contrast.

I smell blue ribbon!

It's been done many times.
And neurosurgeons perform complex surgery that lasts for hours, wearing masks.
There is nothing to discuss here.


People working with dry wall and other construction tasks, individuals who work in certain types of manufacturing that need protection from dust (or with a tech or pharma product that needs protection from exhale of spittle) all wear masks for most of their work day.
 
GranoblasticMan
‘’ 1 hour ago  

freakay: 2.  Does wearing a mask cause a problem with breathing toxic gases you exhale?  Don't know how to test this but science people should know.


While it may be technically true, I don't really think "toxic gasses" is an appropriate term for carbon dioxide... and our bodies already have a built in CO2 sensor (the discomfort of holding your breath is CO2; if CO2 is building up, YOU WOULD KNOW).
 
Valter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This thread ain't never had a chance.
 
Shakin_Haitian
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FlashHarry: Or maybe you can just EABOD.


No these people need to be swallowing farking bullets. BODs are too good for them.
 
DoctorCal
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Lochsteppe: Masks are a pain in the ass to teach in. I have to speak extra loud, so my voice wears out faster. I get out of breath during long lectures. My face gets sweaty. Facial expressions are not clear. Students have trouble hearing each other when they speak. It takes longer to memorize names and faces because I can't see half of their face. I had to shave off my goatee, so now I get mistaken for the good twin.

And yet it's necessary, so I suck it up and do it. Maybe if a third of the country wasn't gullible feral dipshiats, we wouldn't still be in a pandemic. Oh well! *shrug.asc*


You might be wearing your mask on the wrong end.
 
OmnomnomCookies
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And maybe if libs agreed that nuking hurricanes is a viable idea, then MAGAts might stop putting stupid flags on the back of their trucks.
 
