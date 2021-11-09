 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(FL Keys News)   It's common prison etiquette   (flkeysnews.com) divider line
17
    More: Florida  
•       •       •

1496 clicks; posted to Main » on 09 Nov 2021 at 11:05 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



17 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Combustion [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
When there's only 2 of you in the cell, you can't blame anyone else.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If they eat your ass, you must reciprocate. That's just common courtesy.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How much is the right amount?
 
Moodybastard
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"...listed on the Florida Department of Law Enforcement's sexual offender database for his Sept. 7, 2012, conviction for felony menacing in Boulder, Colorado."

Is that another term for "windmilling"?
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I dunno...I know the standard concept of a "cell" is a room with bars on one wall so it's open on at least one side; but jail pods are usually rooms with tight-fitting doors, no windows, and minimal air flow.

Depending on the degree of stench, this might be a restrained response.
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Combustion: When there's only 2 of you in the cell, you can't blame anyone else.


An invisible dog could literally get away with murder in such a circumstance.

c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Erma Gerdd
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Combustion: When there's only 2 of you in the cell, you can't blame anyone else.


Always blame the dog. Always.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Christopher James Callen had been serving time in Monroe County jail in the Florida Keys on a charge of failing to register as a sex offender since September.
comb.ioView Full Size
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The prospect of having to drop the 2's in front of another dude for years on end is enough to keep me on the straight and narrow.
 
Erma Gerdd
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Destructor: Combustion: When there's only 2 of you in the cell, you can't blame anyone else.

An invisible dog could literally get away with murder in such a circumstance.

[c.tenor.com image 220x168] [View Full Size image _x_]


goddammitsomuch
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SirEattonHogg
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dothemath: The prospect of having to drop the 2's in front of another dude for years on end is enough to keep me on the straight and narrow.


I definitely can't go to prison.  I'm too pretty.
 
stuffy
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
On the plus side. He has a room to himself.
 
lawd jesus its a fire
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Flatulence is foreplay.
 
dothemath
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

SirEattonHogg: dothemath: The prospect of having to drop the 2's in front of another dude for years on end is enough to keep me on the straight and narrow.

I definitely can't go to prison.  I'm too pretty.


Me too.
I'd be sweet sweet candy to those animals.

Sh*t, I practically consider suicide if I forget to grab my iPad before I sit down to handle some "business".
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Grape jelly or Purex with your tossed salad?
 
Halfabee64
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Have you ever eaten Nutraloaf?
 
Displayed 17 of 17 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Obsolete HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come check out what's behind the curtain.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.