(Daily Star)   Semi-naked knifeman stabs multiple people on street before he's rammed by cop car. This actually is a repeat (possible nsfw content on page)   (dailystar.co.uk) divider line
EvilEgg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Semi-naked is a strange way to say shirtless.  I was expecting him to be Donald Ducking it.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

EvilEgg: Semi-naked is a strange way to say shirtless.  I was expecting him to be Donald Ducking it.


"Semi-naked" gets more clicks than "shirtless"....unless it's a shirtless female, in which case they'd say "topless".
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Definitely something wrong with that guy.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Nice use of knifeman.  You always see gunman, but never knifeman.  I'm looking forward to maceman, spearman, and daggerman.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Big clothing at it again. Mostly dressed knifeman more like it.
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I thought they had knife control over there?
 
ImpendingCynic [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

EvilEgg: Semi-naked is a strange way to say shirtless.  I was expecting him to be Donald Ducking it.


It's to manipulate readers into a default assumption that he's abnormal and extra deserving of whatever happened to him.

Kind of like, "Man who likes pineapple on pizza found to be serial killer."
 
BenSaw2 [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

ImpendingCynic: EvilEgg: Semi-naked is a strange way to say shirtless.  I was expecting him to be Donald Ducking it.

It's to manipulate readers into a default assumption that he's abnormal and extra deserving of whatever happened to him.

Kind of like, "Man who likes pineapple on pizza found to be victim of several serial killers, repeatedly -  again and again."


/ you can thank me later ;-)
 
WonderDave1
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: Nice use of knifeman.  You always see gunman, but never knifeman.  I'm looking forward to maceman, spearman, and daggerman.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NuclearPenguins [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
2.bp.blogspot.comView Full Size
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
The Star has their very best on it
Fark user imageView Full Size

Get a brain, moran!
 
ColonelCathcart
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Religion of peace strikes again.

/I wonder what his reason for stabbing people was. This guy Allah seems like a real asshole, just like that guy who keeps looking for Kyle
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

NuclearPenguins: [2.bp.blogspot.com image 640x400]


Took me forever to figure out to throw his keys in the water.
 
NuclearPenguins [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

ColonelCathcart: Religion of peace strikes again.

/I wonder what his reason for stabbing people was. This guy Allah seems like a real asshole, just like that guy who keeps looking for Kyle


i.redd.itView Full Size
 
NuclearPenguins [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: NuclearPenguins: [2.bp.blogspot.com image 640x400]

Took me forever to figure out to throw his keys in the water.


I remember the first time I booked him without searching him. Good times!
 
jjorsett [BareFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Another isolated incident, just like all the others.
 
Valter
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

EvilEgg: Semi-naked is a strange way to say shirtless.  I was expecting him to be Donald Ducking it.


I did a google search for a combination of words I won't reveal and somehow it was not topless men but naked men.

Where did I go wrong/right?
 
MythDragon
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Knives are a curse upon this country.
 
