(NBC News) The optimal time to fall asleep? 10 to 11 p.m. However that's only one hour of sleep
    Myocardial infarction, Cardiovascular disease, Medicine, Circadian rhythm, Atherosclerosis, Cardiology, Cardiovascular diseases, Hypertension  
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
It's hard enough to go to sleep as it is.
 
EnzoTheCoder [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nonsense.  The optimal time is ten minutes after your head hits the armrest cushion on the living room couch.
 
gunsmack
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Yeah, the boss might frown on that.

/ as I usually work til 2am
 
Chemlight Battery
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
The optimal time is 10 to 11am during my staff meeting.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
That's what time I go to bed on work nights.
 
Thats My Name too! [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
For me, its about 30 minutes before I need to get up.
 
TheReject [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

EnzoTheCoder: Nonsense.  The optimal time is ten minutes after your head hits the armrest cushion on the living room couch.


Working from home taught me to love midday naps on the couch. Now I habit of staying up until 2am because I'm not tired at night, thus necessitating the next afternoon nap.

A vicious cycle.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

gunsmack: Yeah, the boss might frown on that.

/ as I usually work til 2am


2am? Huh. 'Boss' is quite the euphemism for 'pimp.'
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
That's when I go to bed.  Although I fell asleep at 9pm watching the Bears try to move the ball last night.
 
Porous Horace [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
After the person sleeping next to you.
 
137 Is An Excellent Time
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Humanity has a wide spectrum of circadian rhythms. My internal clock tells me to sleep at 1-2am and wake up at 11am-noon. Always has.

Life in the modern world is entirely fabricated by the invention of the alarm clock.
 
jokerscrowbar
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Early to bed and early to rise makes everyone reevaluate a headline based on a loose study with no definite evidence presented.
 
Raider_dad [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Not very practical for overnight workers , that's the first hour of my shift.

I do go to sleep at around 10:30am so I think that might qualify.
 
LOLITROLU
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
No, the optimal sleep pattern is to go to sleep just after sunset. Sleep for 3-4 hours then get up for a few hours. Then sleep again until sunrise.
The idea of 8 hours uninterrupted is a modern invention based on the 3-shift factory work schedule, and made possible by the electric light.
 
natazha [BareFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Since I go to bed around 9 pm and it takes an hour* to fall asleep, I guess I'm okay.  I saw a study recently that said 4.5-6.5 hours a night is the best overall. I fall at the low end and take a 15-20 minute lie-down after lunch.  My wife comes to bed around 10:30 pm and is asleep within two minutes.

*I can go to bed at 1 am and still take an hour to fall asleep.  My many visits to sleep specialists were a waste of time.
 
Bondith [BareFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Yeah, but when I need to get up at 4:30 to catch a 6:00 cage, 5 and a half hours sleep isn't really enough to get me through a 10-hour underground shift.
 
Creoena
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
The optimal time to fall asleep is when I'm tired.  I don't really care if it's 8pm, 9pm, or midnight.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I don't know about going to bed at 10 PM. Twelve to 14 hours of sleep a night seems excessive.
 
akya [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Someone once told me "an hour of sleep before midnight feels like 2 after".

I still rarely go to bed before midnight, but when I do, it seems accurate.
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Jokes on them! I work night shift.

CarnySaur
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
The new research shows an association but doesn't prove that falling asleep either later or earlier than the hour from 10 to 11 p.m. causes heart disease. Other factors may be the real culprits, such as stress, anxiety and depression

But let's make this a definitive fact.
 
Incog_Neeto
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

137 Is An Excellent Time: Humanity has a wide spectrum of circadian rhythms. My internal clock tells me to sleep at 1-2am and wake up at 11am-noon. Always has.

Life in the modern world is entirely fabricated by the invention of the alarm clock.


Are you suggesting that alarm clocks placed us in some type of fabricated simulation?
 
137 Is An Excellent Time
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Incog_Neeto: Are you suggesting that alarm clocks placed us in some type of fabricated simulation?


I'm saying the idea of 9-5 being the optimal working hours is something made possible by alarm clocks. Ideally, everything would be 24 hours or open only the hours that meet the circadian rhythm of the operator.
 
farker99
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I go to sleep at 8pm, wake up between 2 and 3 (most days) and then get up and go to work.
Anyone telling you that "you must sleep X hours" or "sleep between these hours every night for better health" doesn't get that individuals all sleep differently.
Up thread someone points out that sleeping 4 hours, getting up for a few and then back for another 4 was how most people slept for a long time is, from my research, quite believable.
 
SwiftFox
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Back when our clocks were set for the lunar day it was natural to get 52 minutes more sleep per night than nowdays. No wonder our bodies are screwed up
 
phedex
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I have no routine time i can easily fall asleep, or easily wake up.  Generally i go to bed at 9 and lay there until around 10:30-11 before nodding off.  Last night i was troubled, thinking about some things & didn't fall asleep until past 1am.   Occasionally i can hit the sack at 9 and lights out.

I always set my alarm for 5am to go work out, have done that for years.  the last year+ though its been a struggle to make that, maybe twice a week as opposed to used to able to get up 4 times a week to do it. So instead i go lift on my lunch break.

I don't know where i'm going with this other than its nigh on impossible for me to get a good nights sleep reliably.  The best sleep I ever get is when I elect to take a benadryl on a friday night because waking up hungover feeling on a saturday is of no consequence.
 
dkimball
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Maybe because they're drinking and eating HO-HOs and don't eat fried chicken after Midnight
 
Subtonic
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

dkimball: Maybe because they're drinking and eating HO-HOs and don't eat fried chicken after Midnight


What are you, a mogwai?
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Computer gets shut off at 10:00, then I putter around and do some reading, and then by 11:00 lights are out and CPAP is hooked up and then starts the sleep.  I've been sleeping really well ever since I stopped drinking whiskey.
 
Valter
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Thats My Name too!: For me, its about 30 minutes before I need to get up.


Similar. But let's change 30 minutes to 6 hours.
 
Valter
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

NM Volunteer: I've been sleeping really well ever since I stopped drinking


unfortunately that may be the real solution
 
Peach_Fuz [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

gunsmack: Yeah, the boss might frown on that.

/ as I usually work til 2am


1am on Mondays, 4 am the rest of the week. I feel ya.
 
