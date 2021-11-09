 Skip to content
 
(The Root)   E) All of the above   (theroot.com) divider line
31
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A+
 
jmr61 [BareFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Not putting all of the above as an option tells me the teacher is actually a trumpster.
 
Rambino [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Listen. It's a good joke, a great joke even.
 
educated [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
I would be livid if one of my kid's teachers pulled some bullsh*t like this. Keep that sh*t to yourself and don't teach my kid to belittle the danger of certain segments of the population by pulling an immature stunt like this that will just cause you to get reprimanded or fired after the appropriate media circus, dipsh*t.

/child-free
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Doesn't matter what, you shouldn't show political bias in education at all. People from Florida and Texas may be offended, too.
 
SoupJohnB [BareFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Well yeah, I find that offensive. Some of us Florida Farkers aren't complete idiots.
 
XanthPrime
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: Doesn't matter what, you shouldn't show political bias in education at all. People from Florida and Texas may be offended, too.


Nobody cares about those snowflakes.
 
rnatalie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Whitney High School said that they are investigating the matter and will hopefully report back as to why the answer is "all of Florida.
 
p89tech
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
F) Based on average IQ, any room containing Stephen A. Crockett, Jr. and/or the "cool" teacher who came up with that.
 
bigdog1960
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Some multiple guess questions are mark all that apply.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
chawco
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

educated: I would be livid if one of my kid's teachers pulled some bullsh*t like this. Keep that sh*t to yourself and don't teach my kid to belittle the danger of certain segments of the population by pulling an immature stunt like this that will just cause you to get reprimanded or fired after the appropriate media circus, dipsh*t.

/child-free


Ya seriously. A joke.is fine, but this speaks to a level or immaturity abd lack of professionalism from the teacher. Keep politics out of the classroom, its bad enough how it has infected everything else.

/bad boys for life for life
 
daffy
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

SoupJohnB: Well yeah, I find that offensive. Some of us Florida Farkers aren't complete idiots.


That's what I was going to say. I was born in New York. I moved to Florida and my grandsons live in Texas. Well anyway...They are both very smart.
 
Glitchwerks
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
From the page:

Fark user imageView Full Size

Jackie Brown AK47 scene.wmv
Youtube yxQNYPYFq1c
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I suppose now that teacher is gonna be cancelled.
 
LaPaDe
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
This is hilarious!
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: Doesn't matter what, you shouldn't show political bias in education at all. People from Florida and Texas may be offended, too.


They'd have to be able to read to be offended.
 
TofuTheAlmighty [BareFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Lookie there: the same people condemning political correctness are demanding political correctness.
 
GranoblasticMan
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

chawco: educated: I would be livid if one of my kid's teachers pulled some bullsh*t like this. Keep that sh*t to yourself and don't teach my kid to belittle the danger of certain segments of the population by pulling an immature stunt like this that will just cause you to get reprimanded or fired after the appropriate media circus, dipsh*t.

/child-free

Ya seriously. A joke.is fine, but this speaks to a level or immaturity abd lack of professionalism from the teacher. Keep politics out of the classroom, its bad enough how it has infected everything else.

/bad boys for life for life


I had a history teacher in high school who basically just ranted about liberals all class period. I don't think he ever actually lectured on anything in the book (which was fine because he reused the same tests year after year, so we all had the answers too...)

Florida public schools (in my case). Daycare would be an improvement.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
The answer is obviously A. All KKK members are idiots. As for Floriduh and Texas, there's probably some people right now who are technically in that state, but are actually from states with smart people in them, who just passing through by no fault of their own. And Fox "News" used to have Shepherd Smith, who wasn't a complete idiot, on it, and I assume they've replaced him with someone similar. I mean, the odds are pretty good that somewhere there's an IT worker or a cafeteria worker at Fox "News" who is just there for the money, doesn't give a shiat about Fox, and is purposefully sabotaging things when they get a chance.
 
Godscrack
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
They forgot; Believers.
 
snoproblem
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
They resembled the comment.
 
kb7rky
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
This from the very same people who screamed "RESPEK ARE PREZIDNET!" when Herr Drumpfenfuhrer was in office
 
Laobaojun
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Idiots get really pissy when you call them idiots.
 
animal color
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Republicans are so fragile. They get outraged at what is clearly a joke, and are scared of a little vaccine. Seriously, at some point, schools need to teach Republicans a little courage and fortitude.
 
animal color
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

chawco: educated: I would be livid if one of my kid's teachers pulled some bullsh*t like this. Keep that sh*t to yourself and don't teach my kid to belittle the danger of certain segments of the population by pulling an immature stunt like this that will just cause you to get reprimanded or fired after the appropriate media circus, dipsh*t.

/child-free

Ya seriously. A joke.is fine, but this speaks to a level or immaturity abd lack of professionalism from the teacher. Keep politics out of the classroom, its bad enough how it has infected everything else.

/bad boys for life for life


Oh, grow up. Both of you fragile glass-souls. Show a little grit.
 
animal color
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: Doesn't matter what, you shouldn't show political bias in education at all. People from Florida and Texas may be offended, too.


You know how we all know you're not a teacher, and probably have never been inside an actual school?
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
There would have been some that were offended even if the other choices were boring and normal.
 
Lifeless
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I didn't even know Rocklin had public schools.  I thought it was just where Sacramento people put their parents out to pasture.
 
mehhhhhh
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Don't like the question because it's too close to home?

I believe the every-tramper-ever said it best: "fack your feelings"
 
MindStalker
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Glitchwerks: From the page:

[Fark user image 400x465]
[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/yxQNYPYF​q1c]


He was a carpenter was he not? He'd love the convenience of a nail gun.
 
