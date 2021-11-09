 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(BBC-US)   A caver was trapped in a Welsh Caving system for two days after he ran out of spit trying to describe where he was   (bbc.com) divider line
24
    More: Scary, English-language films, River Thames, River, Gary Evans, bottom entrance, emergency services liaison officer, approx 61km, huge chambers  
•       •       •

446 clicks; posted to Main » on 09 Nov 2021 at 2:35 PM (42 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



24 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
I bet his Penwyllt from all the cold
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
tag: English-language films

Are we sure? I mean, they are welsh after all...
 
Pedal Pedal
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Recreational cavers are mentally ill.
 
oldfarthenry
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Not really related but SQUEEE along with it:
Fark user imageView Full Size

(they fit in caves easier cuz they have short little legs)
 
PirateKing [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
So he spent two days in the belly of Wales?
 
Pinner
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
blah blah, your mom, blah blah blah...
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Seems pretty well organized and mundane for such a big cave rescue. It takes lots of people to carry out a stretcher like that, pushing, pulling, and sometimes laying on your back and passing it over your body in tight places.
The big problem is always logistics, getting volunteers rotated in and out, feeding them, and keeping in constant communication with the surface. Finding a couple of worthy EMTs to actually don a helmet and go down is usually a problem too.
The most dangerous part of cave trips is usually the drive to the cave.
 
MelGoesOnTour
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Do Welsh people not like vowels?
 
LL316
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Did Elon call his rescuers pedophiles?
 
PerpetualPeristalsis
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Subby's headline made me chuckle.
 
El Mariaski
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
This reminds me of the opening section of the novel The White Road, where the protagonist finds himself trapped in a Welsh cave system. It's one of the most uncomfortable, claustrophobic things I've ever read.
 
stevenboof [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Was he trying to get to the eleventh floor?
 
Pinner
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

The Irresponsible Captain: Seems pretty well organized and mundane for such a big cave rescue. It takes lots of people to carry out a stretcher like that, pushing, pulling, and sometimes laying on your back and passing it over your body in tight places.
The big problem is always logistics, getting volunteers rotated in and out, feeding them, and keeping in constant communication with the surface. Finding a couple of worthy EMTs to actually don a helmet and go down is usually a problem too.
The most dangerous part of cave trips is usually the drive to the cave.


When it gets to the "hey! all we need to do is crawl through this narrow passage through a bit of water for 50 ft and then it opens up to this cool room" part of the trip, I'm out.
 
Zik-Zak
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
South and Mid Wales Cave Rescue Team (SMWCRT)

Oh, that's the acronym. I thought that it was Welsh for 'South and Mid Wales Cave Rescue Team'.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Pinner: The Irresponsible Captain: Seems pretty well organized and mundane for such a big cave rescue. It takes lots of people to carry out a stretcher like that, pushing, pulling, and sometimes laying on your back and passing it over your body in tight places.
The big problem is always logistics, getting volunteers rotated in and out, feeding them, and keeping in constant communication with the surface. Finding a couple of worthy EMTs to actually don a helmet and go down is usually a problem too.
The most dangerous part of cave trips is usually the drive to the cave.

When it gets to the "hey! all we need to do is crawl through this narrow passage through a bit of water for 50 ft and then it opens up to this cool room" part of the trip, I'm out.


"So what you're going to have to do is take a couple deep breaths then completely and totally exhale and relax.  Put your arms above your head and push forward with your toes and you should fit right through into the next room."
 
Derp Du Jour
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
What an ice hole
 
Pinner
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

New Rising Sun: Pinner: The Irresponsible Captain: Seems pretty well organized and mundane for such a big cave rescue. It takes lots of people to carry out a stretcher like that, pushing, pulling, and sometimes laying on your back and passing it over your body in tight places.
The big problem is always logistics, getting volunteers rotated in and out, feeding them, and keeping in constant communication with the surface. Finding a couple of worthy EMTs to actually don a helmet and go down is usually a problem too.
The most dangerous part of cave trips is usually the drive to the cave.

When it gets to the "hey! all we need to do is crawl through this narrow passage through a bit of water for 50 ft and then it opens up to this cool room" part of the trip, I'm out.

"So what you're going to have to do is take a couple deep breaths then completely and totally exhale and relax.  Put your arms above your head and push forward with your toes and you should fit right through into the next room."


I don't mind spiders, but that is a HUGE NOPE! for me.
 
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

MelGoesOnTour: Do Welsh people not like vowels?


They were all stolen by the Irish.
 
Leftover Cocaine [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Hutlh Qapla' yInlIj QIp
 
jokerscrowbar
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

New Rising Sun: Pinner: The Irresponsible Captain: Seems pretty well organized and mundane for such a big cave rescue. It takes lots of people to carry out a stretcher like that, pushing, pulling, and sometimes laying on your back and passing it over your body in tight places.
The big problem is always logistics, getting volunteers rotated in and out, feeding them, and keeping in constant communication with the surface. Finding a couple of worthy EMTs to actually don a helmet and go down is usually a problem too.
The most dangerous part of cave trips is usually the drive to the cave.

When it gets to the "hey! all we need to do is crawl through this narrow passage through a bit of water for 50 ft and then it opens up to this cool room" part of the trip, I'm out.

"So what you're going to have to do is take a couple deep breaths then completely and totally exhale and relax.  Put your arms above your head and push forward with your toes and you should fit right through into the next room."


'When the water in this sump gets above your head take a deep breath and lie underwater until the level drops down, you should be able to take another breath by then'
 
Pinner
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

jokerscrowbar: New Rising Sun: Pinner: The Irresponsible Captain: Seems pretty well organized and mundane for such a big cave rescue. It takes lots of people to carry out a stretcher like that, pushing, pulling, and sometimes laying on your back and passing it over your body in tight places.
The big problem is always logistics, getting volunteers rotated in and out, feeding them, and keeping in constant communication with the surface. Finding a couple of worthy EMTs to actually don a helmet and go down is usually a problem too.
The most dangerous part of cave trips is usually the drive to the cave.

When it gets to the "hey! all we need to do is crawl through this narrow passage through a bit of water for 50 ft and then it opens up to this cool room" part of the trip, I'm out.

"So what you're going to have to do is take a couple deep breaths then completely and totally exhale and relax.  Put your arms above your head and push forward with your toes and you should fit right through into the next room."

'When the water in this sump gets above your head take a deep breath and lie underwater until the level drops down, you should be able to take another breath by then'


Uckfay Ouyay.
 
Flowery Twats
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

The Irresponsible Captain: Seems pretty well organized and mundane for such a big cave rescue. It takes lots of people to carry out a stretcher like that, pushing, pulling, and sometimes laying on your back and passing it over your body in tight places.
The big problem is always logistics, getting volunteers rotated in and out, feeding them, and keeping in constant communication with the surface. Finding a couple of worthy EMTs to actually don a helmet and go down is usually a problem too.
The most dangerous part of cave trips is usually the drive to the cave.


My 2d semester college roommate was a caver. He let me ride his motorcycle and taught me to rappel off the top floor of the dorm. Great guy...
 
Loucifer
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I've been craving some Welsh caving. Really Jonesing for it.
 
Mad-n-FL
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I first read "cadaver".
 
Displayed 24 of 24 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Obsolete HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want to see behind the curtain? Try

TotalFark

It's how we feed the squirrel

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.