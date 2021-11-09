 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(ABC News)   The four astronauts from the ISS splash down safely via SpaceX. Considering their undergarments, hopefully not literally but probably   (abcnews.go.com) divider line
21
    More: Followup, International Space Station, Kennedy Space Center, 200-day space station mission, NASA, space station, first issue, Mir, NASA's Kennedy Space Center  
•       •       •

376 clicks; posted to Main » on 09 Nov 2021 at 12:50 PM (56 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



21 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
"Can somebody change me? My diaper's full of sh*t"
wired.comView Full Size
 
fat boy
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
JFC, that isn't a BFD
 
dothemath
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
I wonder if they have any privacy to jerk it up there.

Because thats the first thing id do.

Or go gay.

Space gay. That is happening.
 
SuperChuck
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

dothemath: I wonder if they have any privacy to jerk it up there.

Because thats the first thing id do.

Or go gay.

Space gay. That is happening.


You know they have men and women up on the space station right?
 
kabloink
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
The Nasa ones look like this. I would imagine theirs are similar.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dothemath
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

SuperChuck: You know they have men and women up on the space station right?


So whats your point?
 
SuperChuck
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

dothemath: SuperChuck: You know they have men and women up on the space station right?

So whats your point?


Why would you have to turn gay?
 
BitwiseShift [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
At least they'll let them drive cross county back home without needing a potty break.
 
dothemath
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

SuperChuck: Why would you have to turn gay?


I wouldnt have to but if im in outer space im not tryin' to have no regular old pussy sex.

I gotta go where no man has ever gone before, son.
 
SuperChuck
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

dothemath: SuperChuck: Why would you have to turn gay?

I wouldnt have to but if im in outer space im not tryin' to have no regular old pussy sex.

I gotta go where no man has ever gone before, son.


Fair enough. I wish you luck in your space depravity
 
Do you know the way to Mordor
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Thankfully they didn't land littorally either- that would mean a dangerous crash landing on a beach!
 
bucket_pup [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

kabloink: The Nasa ones look like this. I would imagine theirs are similar.

[Fark user image 480x377]


More like this now, I would imagine:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Looks as if someone in this thread has moved on from complaining about how they wouldn't hit it, sharp knees, and their standards.
 
Algebrat [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

SuperChuck: dothemath: SuperChuck: Why would you have to turn gay?

I wouldnt have to but if im in outer space im not tryin' to have no regular old pussy sex.

I gotta go where no man has ever gone before, son.

Fair enough. I wish you luck in your space depravity


Um. I hate to be that guy, but... depravity?
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Before Monday afternoon's undocking, German astronaut Matthias Maurer, who's waiting to launch at NASA's Kennedy Space Center, tweeted it was a shame the two crews wouldn't overlap at the space station but "we trust you'll leave everything nice and tidy."

Germans, we won't stop making the Scheiße jokes about you until you stop being so obviously anal retentive.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Hay guiz, what's going on in this thread?
Fark user imageView Full Size

/Maximum Absorbency Garments is the only way to do intrastate stalking
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
That capsule must have smelled lovely by the time that they started their reentry maneuvers.
 
hammettman
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
...paved the way for SpaceX's launch of their four replacements as early as Wednesday night.

That's a bingo giggity.
 
rickythepenguin
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
https://www.google.com/amp/s/fivethir​t​yeight.com/features/space-sex-is-serio​us-business/amp/

NASA did send a married couple up bit claims no sex occurred.  bull shiat. if me and my wofe were in space id be drppping more loads than UPS!
 
khitsicker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

rickythepenguin: https://www.google.com/amp/s/fivethir​t​yeight.com/features/space-sex-is-serio​us-business/amp/

NASA did send a married couple up bit claims no sex occurred.  bull shiat. if me and my wofe were in space id be drppping more loads than UPS!


why do you think its policy not to send up any more married couples now.
 
Displayed 21 of 21 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Obsolete HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More funny for your money.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.