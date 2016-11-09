 Skip to content
(Forbes)   No, the head of Pfizer wasn't arrested by the FBI. And you probably shouldn't believe everything a beaver tells you   (forbes.com) divider line
Mr. Coffee Nerves [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I realize I'm already put more logic and thought into this than the low iQ gang, but, does it ever occur to them it's technically impossible for the government to be totally in thrall to the Deep State *and* for the FBI/Military to be independent (yet Trump-loyal) avenging angels arresting and executing anyone from Fauci to the cast of Designing Women?
 
DON.MAC [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
[facebook meta citation needed]
 
Sin_City_Superhero
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Nice, Beaver.
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Thats what the deep state wants you to think, they have been arrested and are at gitmo awaiting a secret trial by the real president.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Sin_City_Superhero: Nice, Beaver.


Thanks. I just had it stuffed.
 
daffy
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Yea, my chipmunk told me never to listen to beavers. They are all liars.
 
Amelia Earhart's Black Box
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
But it's ok to listen to the Walrus still?
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Mr. Coffee Nerves: I realize I'm already put more logic and thought into this than the low iQ gang, but, does it ever occur to them it's technically impossible for the government to be totally in thrall to the Deep State *and* for the FBI/Military to be independent (yet Trump-loyal) avenging angels arresting and executing anyone from Fauci to the cast of Designing Women?


Military Tribunals! Which...somehow...fall outside the control of Da DERP State
 
Persnickety [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Amelia Earhart's Black Box: But it's ok to listen to the Walrus still?


Man, you should have seen them kicking Edgar Allan Poe
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
But Wally said Lumpy heard it from Eddy Haskell

I was peeping on Mrs. Cleaver.  Every morning at 9 am, she changes out of her morning robe in to her pearls and dress.  There's about three minutes where she stands in front of a mirror in pearls merry widow and panties and admires herself.  You don't want to miss it.   You gotta get in to the tree by 8:30 or Cub Scout Troop 89 takes all the good branches.
 
animal color
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Jesus. That site is absolutely bonkers, and completely divorced from reality. I'm assuming it's an operation based someplace in Eastern Europe.
 
Optimal_Illusion
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Amelia Earhart's Black Box: But it's ok to listen to the Walrus still?


Ren And Stimpy - CALL THE POLICE
Youtube XzuC8B46N_w
 
Dead for Tax Reasons
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
that's worse than getting your weather forecast from a woodchuck
 
Broktun
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Wynona's got herself a big brown beaver.
 
GoldDude
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Sin_City_Superhero: Nice, Beaver.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
best of: The Dumb Beaver
Youtube qtBrWXOe3oY
 
northgrave
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
images.thestar.comView Full Size

What a Canadian beaver inspired satire news program looks like.
 
Nicki Minaj's Cousin's Friend's Swollen Testicle
‘’ less than a minute ago  
He's sharing a prison cell with the head of Antifa.
 
