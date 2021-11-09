 Skip to content
(People Magazine)   Sweet Sue has been dubbed "Britain's Loneliest Dog". She was a tiny puppy when she arrived at the shelter in 2017 & has spent most of those 4 years in kennels. Please join me in hoping she finds her forever home this Woofday Wetnose Wednesday   (people.com) divider line
65
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
CrankyAndi [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Tootsie says 'look deeply into my eyes....bring me a cookie...bring me many cookies...cause Mom doesn't give me near enough treats'
 
CrankyAndi [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Took this yesterday afternoon.  I said sppspppsppppp and a he gave me this look.  He is such a sweet dog.
 
lajimi [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ski9600 [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 hours ago  
I'm pretty sure that Sweet Sue is a chicken company:
images-na.ssl-images-amazon.comView Full Size


/lol
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 hours ago  

CrankyAndi: [Fark user image 850x566]

Tootsie says 'look deeply into my eyes....bring me a cookie...bring me many cookies...cause Mom doesn't give me near enough treats'
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


DIL said Miss Lady Lulu was fascinated by her reflection in a puddle during a walk
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 hours ago  

CrankyAndi: [Fark user image 720x960]

Took this yesterday afternoon.  I said sppspppsppppp and a he gave me this look.  He is such a sweet dog.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 hours ago  
scontent-lga3-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 hours ago  
scontent-lga3-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 hours ago  
scontent-lga3-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 hours ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 hours ago  
th.bing.comView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 hours ago  
th.bing.comView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  

kdawg7736: [th.bing.com image 301x501]


👍
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 hours ago  
Well, it looks as though I'll be heading back to Walgreens on Monday, but this time it will be for the Covid booster + flu shot. Was hoping to get an appointment later this week, but no availability.
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 hours ago  

Bathia_Mapes: Well, it looks as though I'll be heading back to Walgreens on Monday, but this time it will be for the Covid booster + flu shot. Was hoping to get an appointment later this week, but no availability.


So you're going to go have somebody shoot you up? :-)
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 hours ago  

Fark that Pixel: Bathia_Mapes: Well, it looks as though I'll be heading back to Walgreens on Monday, but this time it will be for the Covid booster + flu shot. Was hoping to get an appointment later this week, but no availability.

So you're going to go have somebody shoot you up? :-)


Yep! :D
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 hours ago  

Bathia_Mapes: Fark that Pixel: Bathia_Mapes: Well, it looks as though I'll be heading back to Walgreens on Monday, but this time it will be for the Covid booster + flu shot. Was hoping to get an appointment later this week, but no availability.

So you're going to go have somebody shoot you up? :-)

Yep! :D


Think I told you I got mine already
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 hours ago  

Fark that Pixel: Bathia_Mapes: Fark that Pixel: Bathia_Mapes: Well, it looks as though I'll be heading back to Walgreens on Monday, but this time it will be for the Covid booster + flu shot. Was hoping to get an appointment later this week, but no availability.

So you're going to go have somebody shoot you up? :-)

Yep! :D

Think I told you I got mine already


Yep

Not certain which day they're getting the booster, but I know son & DIL have appointments this week.
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Another helacious week.
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 hours ago  

Bathia_Mapes: Fark that Pixel: Bathia_Mapes: Fark that Pixel: Bathia_Mapes: Well, it looks as though I'll be heading back to Walgreens on Monday, but this time it will be for the Covid booster + flu shot. Was hoping to get an appointment later this week, but no availability.

So you're going to go have somebody shoot you up? :-)

Yep! :D

Think I told you I got mine already

Yep

Not certain which day they're getting the booster, but I know son & DIL have appointments this week.


got flu shot as well
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 hours ago  

kdawg7736: [scontent-lga3-1.xx.fbcdn.net image 501x600]


Perfectly understandable; I've driven past entire towns in western NY with banners out saying "This Is Steeler Country"!
 
lajimi [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 hours ago  

Diocletian's Last Cabbage: [Fark user image 425x280]
Another helacious week.


i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 hours ago  

Fark that Pixel: Bathia_Mapes: Fark that Pixel: Bathia_Mapes: Fark that Pixel: Bathia_Mapes: Well, it looks as though I'll be heading back to Walgreens on Monday, but this time it will be for the Covid booster + flu shot. Was hoping to get an appointment later this week, but no availability.

So you're going to go have somebody shoot you up? :-)

Yep! :D

Think I told you I got mine already

Yep

Not certain which day they're getting the booster, but I know son & DIL have appointments this week.

got flu shot as well


I usually get mine during an appointment with my NP, but my next one isn't until January 26th and I don't want to wait that long to get my flu shot.
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 hours ago  

lajimi: [Fark user image 500x343]


What kind of man would keep an armored hot dog!?
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 hours ago  

Diocletian's Last Cabbage: lajimi: [Fark user image 500x343]

What kind of man would keep an armored hot dog!?


Hey if I can wear armor so can my dog! :-)
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
lajimi [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 hours ago  

Bathia_Mapes: [i.chzbgr.com image 700x1000]



Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
lajimi [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mitch Taylor's Bro [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 hours ago  

lajimi: [Fark user image 517x720 dogs haven't seen each other in three years]


That woman in the background loves it!
 
Mitch Taylor's Bro [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 hours ago  

Bathia_Mapes: [i.chzbgr.com image 700x1000]


I thought those were earrings for a second!
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 hours ago  

Fark that Pixel: [Fark user image 800x530]


im4.ezgif.comView Full Size
 
Joxertheflighty [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 hours ago  

Bathia_Mapes: Well, it looks as though I'll be heading back to Walgreens on Monday, but this time it will be for the Covid booster + flu shot. Was hoping to get an appointment later this week, but no availability.


Is it one shot? Or do you need two needles in one visit?  Our public health is organizing the boosters, so they will text me when it is my turn.  Hopefully soon.
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 hours ago  

Joxertheflighty: Bathia_Mapes: Well, it looks as though I'll be heading back to Walgreens on Monday, but this time it will be for the Covid booster + flu shot. Was hoping to get an appointment later this week, but no availability.

Is it one shot? Or do you need two needles in one visit?  Our public health is organizing the boosters, so they will text me when it is my turn.  Hopefully soon.


Two

Covid booster and flu shot
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
Joxertheflighty [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  

Bathia_Mapes: Joxertheflighty: Bathia_Mapes: Well, it looks as though I'll be heading back to Walgreens on Monday, but this time it will be for the Covid booster + flu shot. Was hoping to get an appointment later this week, but no availability.

Is it one shot? Or do you need two needles in one visit?  Our public health is organizing the boosters, so they will text me when it is my turn.  Hopefully soon.

Two

Covid booster and flu shot


Boo.  I had heard that there was maybe a vaccine with both in the works, and usually the States gets access to those first.  But I'm glad you're getting both.  This flu season might be a doozy, so the more vaccinated people, the better.
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  

Joxertheflighty: Bathia_Mapes: Joxertheflighty: Bathia_Mapes: Well, it looks as though I'll be heading back to Walgreens on Monday, but this time it will be for the Covid booster + flu shot. Was hoping to get an appointment later this week, but no availability.

Is it one shot? Or do you need two needles in one visit?  Our public health is organizing the boosters, so they will text me when it is my turn.  Hopefully soon.

Two

Covid booster and flu shot

Boo.  I had heard that there was maybe a vaccine with both in the works, and usually the States gets access to those first.  But I'm glad you're getting both.  This flu season might be a doozy, so the more vaccinated people, the better.


It's not that big of a deal to me. I got the Tdap and first dose of Shingrix the same day last year. However, since I got a bit of a sore arm from my second Covid vaccination I'm having them give me that one in the left arm since I sleep on my right side.
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Joxertheflighty [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

My dog is like a people, she needs her pillow and blankie to fill asleep watching Moana
 
