(MSN)   "Yeah, that looks bad." Metallurgist falsifies reports from 1985 to 2017 on steel for submarine hulls, because she thought the requirements were "stupid"   (msn.com) divider line
Monty_Zoncolan [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Ball park it... what could go wrong?
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

Monty_Zoncolan: Ball park it... what could go wrong?


Apparently nothing went wrong. Sub hulls are probably 50x over engineered to shield manufacturers from civil and criminal liability
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

markie_farkie: Monty_Zoncolan: Ball park it... what could go wrong?

Apparently nothing went wrong. Sub hulls are probably 50x over engineered to shield manufacturers from civil and criminal liability


WTF?  It's whatever design wins the bid.  Seriously doubt lawsuit aversion by the contractor who won the bid and got filthy rich has anything to do with it.  If the specs turn out to be rigorous, it might be b/c of the Thresher disaster, or generally not wanting sailors to drown trapped inside.
 
Redh8t [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

markie_farkie: Monty_Zoncolan: Ball park it... what could go wrong?

Apparently nothing went wrong. Sub hulls are probably 50x over engineered to shield manufacturers from civil and criminal liability


The overall strength of the steel isn't the problem.
She intentionally modified data to show a test had been done without actually competing the test, or perhaps in the case of a failure she marked it as acceptable.
That's a big f*cking deal if you're a metallurgist.
You don't alter data, just record the results. That was her job. Considering her employer paid ten million in fines, it's likely she was pressured by the company. Which explains why the prosecutors are asking for the low end of penalties.

Csb:
Worked for a company using high pressure steam to fracture deposits. I think they were using 506 grade pipe. Anyways, all the welders had to pass an NDT and bend test before striking an arc on the pipeline. Fifteen out of twenty welders passed the NDT, while only one of twenty passed the bend test. The engineers and metallurgists had to go back and reassess the maximum strengths they were willing to accept for the pipeline. After changing the parameters, and re-testing everyone, sixteen welders were cleared.

My point here is; the engineers and metallurgists used the data provided by the manufacturer of the pipe in order to ascertain the minimum allowable limits. Then they added their calculated limits for steam pressure.
When this woman changed the parameters at the laboratory level, she fucted up everything at the field level.
 
jso2897
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, that shouldn't effect the integrity of the screen doors.
 
qorkfiend
‘’ 1 hour ago  

markie_farkie: Monty_Zoncolan: Ball park it... what could go wrong?

Apparently nothing went wrong. Sub hulls are probably 50x over engineered to shield manufacturers from civil and criminal liability


They're over-engineered because they're warships and designed to be subjected to some rather incredible stresses, not because someone wants to limit their personal financial liability.
 
CheatCommando
‘’ 1 hour ago  

markie_farkie: Monty_Zoncolan: Ball park it... what could go wrong?

Apparently nothing went wrong. Sub hulls are probably 50x over engineered to shield manufacturers from civil and criminal liability


Tell that to the crew of the Thresher.
 
Wine Sipping Elitist
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Safety requirements are stupid", said the person not riding a metal tube on the unforgiving ocean.
 
Mail Order American Husband
‘’ 1 hour ago  

CheatCommando: markie_farkie: Monty_Zoncolan: Ball park it... what could go wrong?

Apparently nothing went wrong. Sub hulls are probably 50x over engineered to shield manufacturers from civil and criminal liability

Tell that to the crew of the Thresher.


Thresher is why they are over engineered.
 
batlock666
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Summary: business as usual.
 
ssa5
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
What we need to do is launch all of our subs into space and see if they can withstand the cold of space. That is actually something I would love to see tried. If you placed the entire underside of a sub with rockets, would that be enough? I actually curious about this now. Totally meaningless, but would be fun to watch.
 
GalFisk
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

markie_farkie: Monty_Zoncolan: Ball park it... what could go wrong?

Apparently nothing went wrong. Sub hulls are probably 50x over engineered to shield manufacturers from civil and criminal liability


Or perhaps to shield crews from torpedoes and depth charges? The outcome could be very different if there was a symmetrical war.
 
darth sunshine
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
"the Justice Department said it would recommend a prison term at the low end of whatever the court determines is the standard sentencing range in her case."

So no accountability?  She must be white...or a Republican.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

markie_farkie: Monty_Zoncolan: Ball park it... what could go wrong?

Apparently nothing went wrong. Sub hulls are probably 50x over engineered to shield manufacturers from civil and criminal liability


Aaaaand that is why you are not a metallurgist.

At least I farking hope so. Please tell me you're not a metallurgist.
 
OneDayWhat [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

ssa5: What we need to do is launch all of our subs into space and see if they can withstand the cold of space. That is actually something I would love to see tried. If you placed the entire underside of a sub with rockets, would that be enough? I actually curious about this now. Totally meaningless, but would be fun to watch.


http://www.projectrho.com/SSC/submari​n​e.html

I think you will enjoy this.
There's some good reads on there.
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

CheatCommando: markie_farkie: Monty_Zoncolan: Ball park it... what could go wrong?

Apparently nothing went wrong. Sub hulls are probably 50x over engineered to shield manufacturers from civil and criminal liability

Tell that to the crew of the Thresher.


Why?  The Thresher sinking had nothing to do with hull integrity.  I actually did a paper on her in college.
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
"She regrets that she failed to follow her moral compass..."

She did follow her moral compass, that's why she was fine with doing what she did for thirty-two years.
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

west.la.lawyer: markie_farkie: Monty_Zoncolan: Ball park it... what could go wrong?

Apparently nothing went wrong. Sub hulls are probably 50x over engineered to shield manufacturers from civil and criminal liability

WTF?  It's whatever design wins the bid.  Seriously doubt lawsuit aversion by the contractor who won the bid and got filthy rich has anything to do with it.  If the specs turn out to be rigorous, it might be b/c of the Thresher disaster, or generally not wanting sailors to drown trapped inside.


If this week has taught me anything, it is that it's bad to have seamen trapped inside.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Wine Sipping Elitist: "Safety requirements are stupid", said the person not riding a metal tube on the unforgiving ocean.


Someone on the Kursk might have said that.  Not that we'll ever know.
 
havocmike
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I mean, we all have things like this at our job. Ways we're "technically" supposed to do things, but we all either shortcut or just ignore because hey, fark that. It's fine if we don't, seriously.

But most of our jobs don't result in 100 or so folks drowning if we screw it up

Then again, i'm not reading about submarines sinking every ten minutes either so i dunno.
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
I would have thought it's really simple.

Company A wants Steel B tested to pressure C at temperature D.

So you test B to C at D and bill X dollars.

/you bet your ass there's math.
 
clawsoon
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
She suggested that in some cases she changed the tests to passing grades because she thought it was "stupid" that the Navy required the tests to be conducted at negative-100 degrees Fahrenheit (negative-73.3 degrees Celsius).

I'm sure there's a reason for it, but that does honestly sound stupid, considering that a submarine which finds itself in minus 100 degree water has already gone horribly wrong at some point along the line.
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

markie_farkie: Monty_Zoncolan: Ball park it... what could go wrong?

Apparently nothing went wrong. Sub hulls are probably 50x over engineered to shield manufacturers from civil and criminal liability


That's not how material science works.  This pressure vessel needs to 1" thick, ok make it 2" thick doesn't help if the metal you get from the foundry has imperfections in it.  They can't pressurize it to real world conditions so they come up with work arounds like:

We can't test it a x pressure.  Ok test it at y pressure but at -100F.
 
FleshFlapps [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Yeah in general US steel is meh. I work with foreign and domestic steels all day long and we have just as much issue with junk out of US foundries as we do from Europe or Asia.

I actually wish that myth would die.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

havocmike: I mean, we all have things like this at our job. Ways we're "technically" supposed to do things, but we all either shortcut or just ignore because hey, fark that. It's fine if we don't, seriously.

But most of our jobs don't result in 100 or so folks drowning if we screw it up

Then again, i'm not reading about submarines sinking every ten minutes either so i dunno.


Until it isn't fine
 
GRCooper [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
No backsies, Aussies!
 
TheDirtyNacho
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

clawsoon: She suggested that in some cases she changed the tests to passing grades because she thought it was "stupid" that the Navy required the tests to be conducted at negative-100 degrees Fahrenheit (negative-73.3 degrees Celsius).

I'm sure there's a reason for it, but that does honestly sound stupid, considering that a submarine which finds itself in minus 100 degree water has already gone horribly wrong at some point along the line.


It's likely for brittleness. Kind of an important issue with ships. See: the titanic
 
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

darth sunshine: "the Justice Department said it would recommend a prison term at the low end of whatever the court determines is the standard sentencing range in her case."

So no accountability?  She must be white...or a Republican.


It's because she's a woman.  Let's be honest here if we are going to make sweeping generalizations.
 
SecondaryControl [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

SirDigbyChickenCaesar: CheatCommando: markie_farkie: Monty_Zoncolan: Ball park it... what could go wrong?

Apparently nothing went wrong. Sub hulls are probably 50x over engineered to shield manufacturers from civil and criminal liability

Tell that to the crew of the Thresher.

Why?  The Thresher sinking had nothing to do with hull integrity.  I actually did a paper on her in college.


Thresher -> SUBSAFE -> specs and testing and inspections of everything.

Leading theory of loss seems to be (wiki)

Deep-sea photography, recovered artifacts, and an evaluation of Thresher's design and operational history permitted a court of inquiry to conclude that the submarine had probably suffered the failure of a salt-water piping system joint that relied heavily on silver brazing instead of welding

That would be a failure of the hull integrity--letting water into the people space.
 
Unsung_Hero
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

ssa5: What we need to do is launch all of our subs into space and see if they can withstand the cold of space. That is actually something I would love to see tried. If you placed the entire underside of a sub with rockets, would that be enough? I actually curious about this now. Totally meaningless, but would be fun to watch.


Space is actually around 10c in Earth orbit.  Not that there are a lot of molecules out there to be heated up to that temperature, but that's about what something should be on average as it takes in solar radiation on the sunward side and radiates it away on the far side.  We're inside the frost line - that's somewhere between the asteroid belt and Jupiter.

I think the bigger deal would be the pressure difference.  Subs can take a lot of positive pressure, but they're designed for a wet environment pushing in.  While I'm sure the hulls themselves would be more than enough to withstand vacuum, but I have very little confidence that all the seals for the hatches and through-hulls would hold 1ATM of pressure in the opposite of the direction they were designed for... and even if they did, I'd bet it wouldn't be for long as they boiled out all their moisture and became brittle.
 
bisi
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

TheDirtyNacho: clawsoon: She suggested that in some cases she changed the tests to passing grades because she thought it was "stupid" that the Navy required the tests to be conducted at negative-100 degrees Fahrenheit (negative-73.3 degrees Celsius).

I'm sure there's a reason for it, but that does honestly sound stupid, considering that a submarine which finds itself in minus 100 degree water has already gone horribly wrong at some point along the line.

It's likely for brittleness. Kind of an important issue with ships. See: the titanic


Explain to me how exactly you think low temperature brittleness played into the Titanic disaster?
And what use there would be to test steel at -100 C (instead of something like -40)?
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
The Hunt for Red October predates this by a little bit. Given Clancy's ability to research, I don't think this is the first time something like this has happened.
 
ajgeek [BareFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
And the company's takeaway from all this is to not groom a narc. The kid ruined a fantastic gravy train, and now their top performer is rotting away in prison! The silver lining is they can yank her pension, so someone is getting an EoY bonus.

/I want to say this is /S, but I honestly can't be sure.
 
I May Be Crazy But...
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

havocmike: I mean, we all have things like this at our job. Ways we're "technically" supposed to do things, but we all either shortcut or just ignore because hey, fark that. It's fine if we don't, seriously.

But most of our jobs don't result in 100 or so folks drowning if we screw it up

Then again, i'm not reading about submarines sinking every ten minutes either so i dunno.


I don't.  If something needs to be done differently than how it's written, I talk to the people in charge of that and get it changed.  And I work for a big, heartless bank.  You need to talk to your boss.
 
LZeitgeist
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

clawsoon: She suggested that in some cases she changed the tests to passing grades because she thought it was "stupid" that the Navy required the tests to be conducted at negative-100 degrees Fahrenheit (negative-73.3 degrees Celsius).

I'm sure there's a reason for it, but that does honestly sound stupid, considering that a submarine which finds itself in minus 100 degree water has already gone horribly wrong at some point along the line.


That's what I was thinking too, but I'd query about why that requirement was necessary so I could understand instead of falsifying results.
 
bisi
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

SecondaryControl: SirDigbyChickenCaesar: CheatCommando: markie_farkie: Monty_Zoncolan: Ball park it... what could go wrong?

Apparently nothing went wrong. Sub hulls are probably 50x over engineered to shield manufacturers from civil and criminal liability

Tell that to the crew of the Thresher.

Why?  The Thresher sinking had nothing to do with hull integrity.  I actually did a paper on her in college.

Thresher -> SUBSAFE -> specs and testing and inspections of everything.

Leading theory of loss seems to be (wiki)

Deep-sea photography, recovered artifacts, and an evaluation of Thresher's design and operational history permitted a court of inquiry to conclude that the submarine had probably suffered the failure of a salt-water piping system joint that relied heavily on silver brazing instead of welding

That would be a failure of the hull integrity--letting water into the people space.


Read your own citation: it was not the actual steel that failed, it was a pipe joint that was not welded but just brazed for some reason.
The hull was fine, it's a pipe port that failed.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

clawsoon: She suggested that in some cases she changed the tests to passing grades because she thought it was "stupid" that the Navy required the tests to be conducted at negative-100 degrees Fahrenheit (negative-73.3 degrees Celsius).

I'm sure there's a reason for it, but that does honestly sound stupid, considering that a submarine which finds itself in minus 100 degree water has already gone horribly wrong at some point along the line.


And thus the test requirements. The military doesn't spec war machines to the standard of "everything is going groovy, baby."

When your chronosphere plant accidently displaces you behind the dark side of Pluto, you'll be glad your sub was tested to "horribly wrong at -100 degrees" so you have time to figure shiat out.
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

I May Be Crazy But...: havocmike: I mean, we all have things like this at our job. Ways we're "technically" supposed to do things, but we all either shortcut or just ignore because hey, fark that. It's fine if we don't, seriously.

But most of our jobs don't result in 100 or so folks drowning if we screw it up

Then again, i'm not reading about submarines sinking every ten minutes either so i dunno.

I don't.  If something needs to be done differently than how it's written, I talk to the people in charge of that and get it changed.  And I work for a big, heartless bank.  You need to talk to your boss.


And get it in writing.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I know a guy who thought the Titanic was named so because it was made of Titanium.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Unsung_Hero: ssa5: What we need to do is launch all of our subs into space and see if they can withstand the cold of space. That is actually something I would love to see tried. If you placed the entire underside of a sub with rockets, would that be enough? I actually curious about this now. Totally meaningless, but would be fun to watch.

Space is actually around 10c in Earth orbit.  Not that there are a lot of molecules out there to be heated up to that temperature, but that's about what something should be on average as it takes in solar radiation on the sunward side and radiates it away on the far side.  We're inside the frost line - that's somewhere between the asteroid belt and Jupiter.

I think the bigger deal would be the pressure difference.  Subs can take a lot of positive pressure, but they're designed for a wet environment pushing in.  While I'm sure the hulls themselves would be more than enough to withstand vacuum, but I have very little confidence that all the seals for the hatches and through-hulls would hold 1ATM of pressure in the opposite of the direction they were designed for... and even if they did, I'd bet it wouldn't be for long as they boiled out all their moisture and became brittle.


preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
clawsoon
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

TheDirtyNacho: clawsoon: She suggested that in some cases she changed the tests to passing grades because she thought it was "stupid" that the Navy required the tests to be conducted at negative-100 degrees Fahrenheit (negative-73.3 degrees Celsius).

I'm sure there's a reason for it, but that does honestly sound stupid, considering that a submarine which finds itself in minus 100 degree water has already gone horribly wrong at some point along the line.

It's likely for brittleness. Kind of an important issue with ships. See: the titanic


Makes sense.  I figured there was some reason.
 
Unsung_Hero
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

LZeitgeist: clawsoon: She suggested that in some cases she changed the tests to passing grades because she thought it was "stupid" that the Navy required the tests to be conducted at negative-100 degrees Fahrenheit (negative-73.3 degrees Celsius).

I'm sure there's a reason for it, but that does honestly sound stupid, considering that a submarine which finds itself in minus 100 degree water has already gone horribly wrong at some point along the line.

That's what I was thinking too, but I'd query about why that requirement was necessary so I could understand instead of falsifying results.


Short term extreme testing can be used to simulate long term realistic testing.
 
MIRV888
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
She's 67.  She got away with it.  There's very little you can do to a person that old because they will die soon anyway.
I am curious to know her motivation.
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

bisi: And what use there would be to test steel at -100 C (instead of something like -40)?


two potential reasons I can think of:

when you are developing a performance chart for things you don't just stop at your high and low operating points you go out past  them to scenarios you will never see.  Seismic calcs are like this.  You go well beyond what is possible.  They are going to spend their operation life in cold water so fark it test it in super cold water

they couldn't test at the required pressure so they weakened it by making it cold and then tested at a lower pressure.
 
keldaria
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

bisi: TheDirtyNacho: clawsoon: She suggested that in some cases she changed the tests to passing grades because she thought it was "stupid" that the Navy required the tests to be conducted at negative-100 degrees Fahrenheit (negative-73.3 degrees Celsius).

I'm sure there's a reason for it, but that does honestly sound stupid, considering that a submarine which finds itself in minus 100 degree water has already gone horribly wrong at some point along the line.

It's likely for brittleness. Kind of an important issue with ships. See: the titanic

Explain to me how exactly you think low temperature brittleness played into the Titanic disaster?
And what use there would be to test steel at -100 C (instead of something like -40)?


The exaggerated temperature to test at is likely because they are extrapolating wear and tear over a lifetime of service (freeze/thaw/freeze) or because they are extrapolating damage that can be caused by higher forces they cannot safely test in the lab but might occur in real life. Nobody actually expects these ships to be subjected to -100 degree temperatures.

It's like the facility where they test different asphalt/pavement designs for lifespans. They build a circular track and have people drive on it, but it's not practical to put 1,000 people on it non stop nor is it practical to wait for 5-10+ years to get the final results, so instead they drive on it with semis that are several times the permitted weight for legal use on roads because that simulates a wear pattern and damage faster and is more practical because then you only need a couple drivers making the loop to get results.
 
darth sunshine
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

The Googles Do Nothing: darth sunshine: "the Justice Department said it would recommend a prison term at the low end of whatever the court determines is the standard sentencing range in her case."

So no accountability?  She must be white...or a Republican.

It's because she's a woman.  Let's be honest here if we are going to make sweeping generalizations.


You want to rattle that cage be my guest!  Sticking to white/republicans is as far as I'll go from my "safe zone"
 
Unsung_Hero
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

MIRV888: She's 67.  She got away with it.  There's very little you can do to a person that old because they will die soon anyway.
I am curious to know her motivation.


What kind of hell hole do you live in?  Where I live, she could reasonably expect to have another 20 years.
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

SecondaryControl: That would be a failure of the hull integrity--letting water into the people space


no it wouldn't.  The hull was fine until it went past crush depth and then it wasn't fine anymore.
 
Parthenogenetic
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

ssa5: What we need to do is launch all of our subs into space and see if they can withstand the cold of space. That is actually something I would love to see tried. If you placed the entire underside of a sub with rockets, would that be enough? I actually curious about this now. Totally meaningless, but would be fun to watch.


im2.ezgif.comView Full Size
 
SecondaryControl [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

bisi: SecondaryControl: SirDigbyChickenCaesar: CheatCommando: markie_farkie: Monty_Zoncolan: Ball park it... what could go wrong?

Apparently nothing went wrong. Sub hulls are probably 50x over engineered to shield manufacturers from civil and criminal liability

Tell that to the crew of the Thresher.

Why?  The Thresher sinking had nothing to do with hull integrity.  I actually did a paper on her in college.

Thresher -> SUBSAFE -> specs and testing and inspections of everything.

Leading theory of loss seems to be (wiki)

Deep-sea photography, recovered artifacts, and an evaluation of Thresher's design and operational history permitted a court of inquiry to conclude that the submarine had probably suffered the failure of a salt-water piping system joint that relied heavily on silver brazing instead of welding

That would be a failure of the hull integrity--letting water into the people space.

Read your own citation: it was not the actual steel that failed, it was a pipe joint that was not welded but just brazed for some reason.
The hull was fine, it's a pipe port that failed.



You said it had nothing to do with hull integrity.  Anything that lets water into the people space is a failure of hull integrity.
 
