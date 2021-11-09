 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Daily Inter Lake)   Man fired from steakhouse has beef with management, returns to shank coworkers, skirting security to filet several before cops chuck him in jail, strip-search and grill him at length. Well done   (dailyinterlake.com) divider line
11
    More: Scary, Billings, Montana, Billings Metropolitan Area, Cathy Stokes, Wednesday evening, Crime, restaurant hours, Steve's 67th birthday, Clyde Reid  
•       •       •

187 clicks; posted to Main » on 09 Nov 2021 at 5:30 AM (40 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



11 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
DeadSeriousIdeaMan
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Meaty headlines like that are pretty rare, subby.
 
JustHereForThePics
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Holy cow!

I hope he gets skewered in court.
 
Mr_Vimes
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
You wouldn't get a vegan doing that.
 
August11
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Youmagnificentbastard.jpg
 
sleze
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

August11: Youmagnificentbastard.jpg


Alright, alright.  HOTY Candidate right here.
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I see the police turned up rather brisketly.
 
ssaoi
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
See?  People do want to work.
 
solokumba [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
What a meatball.
 
The Envoy
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Bloody hell!  Are they going to fry him do you think?
 
dodecahedron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

JustHereForThePics: Holy cow!

I hope he gets skewered in court.


He'll get boned for sure.
 
H31N0US
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Well that roasts my balls
 
Displayed 11 of 11 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Obsolete HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Fark for your buck

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.