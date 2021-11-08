 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Twitter)   There was an unexpected reenactment tonight in front of the Lincoln Memorial   (twitter.com) divider line
15
    More: Scary, shot  
•       •       •

561 clicks; posted to Main » on 09 Nov 2021 at 3:30 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



15 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
Tanqueray [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Suicide. Maximum dramatic.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Probably another magat who knew his time was up
Oh well
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
foo monkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nothing in the local news about this.
 
Wobambo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pow, right in the kisser!
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Suicide is brainless?
 
KodosZardoz
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Other than that, how was the play?
 
Tanqueray [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

foo monkey: Nothing in the local news about this.


https://www.nbcwashington.com/news/lo​c​al/1-airlifted-after-us-park-police-re​spond-to-shooting-at-lincoln-memorial-​authorities/2874955/
 
waxbeans
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Yo, Mary Todd I've got some prime tickets to the play tonight
 
Monocultured
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
The recommended twits following the story are just... what world do these people live in?
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Aside from that, Mrs. Lincoln, what did you think of the play?
 
Optimal_Illusion
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Police Squad! Intro (In Color)
Youtube Jm_t3g4RhpY
 
Snapper Carr
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

KodosZardoz: Other than that, how was the play?


Not so good


Whitest Kids U' Know: Lincoln
Youtube d_dRw62qVLs


(nsfw)
 
maxheck [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
What, he couldn't get tickets to tonight's show at Ford's Theater?

(yes, it's still in operation.)
 
Displayed 15 of 15 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Obsolete HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more stories with less ads? Try

TotalFark

It's what the cool kids are doing.
It also helps us pay the bills.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.